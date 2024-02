Will take that, expected city to destroy chelsea so thats a very encouraging result.



We just need to keep playing the football we are playing now then see what happens.



Was speaking to a Gooner mate yesterday and he's of the opinion that it'll come down to us or them this season, with City falling off once the CL gets to the business end. An interesting take given Arsenal are also still in the latter, but he's not optimistic about Porto for some reason.Begrudgingly he reckons we'll make it over the line for No.20 due to Klopp and "knowing what it takes". Really enjoyed the 3-1 against us (fair enough) but when I brought up the Arteta/Odegaard World Cup final celebrations, he just visibly winced and shook his head. He was also very complimentary about Xabi joining us and seeing that 'rivalry' play out next season.