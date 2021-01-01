I never like to jump the gun and make statements too quickly. However, im starting to be convinced Arsenal are now the best defensive team in the league. Fewest goals conceded, 10 clean sheets in total with Liverpool and Everton the next best with 8. Lowest Xga and fewest shots conceded. We are first in every underlying metric in terms of defence.



The trio of Saliba, Gabriel, Rice is a hard centre. Raya is also beginning to settle and he establishes himself as number 1. He is a better keeper than Ramsdale and adds a calming nature to the backline, where as Ramsdale was to often hot headed and emotional.



Who knows what will happen. But this is a genuine three horse race, and whilst many are looking past Arsenal. I would say that the team that is the hardest to score against, should not be discounted.