Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 208967 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4960 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 am »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:44:30 am
Not too surprising, the team seems like it hasn't gone on one of those swashbuckling runs like we saw peak Klopp's Liverpool, Pep's City or Fergie's United.  You never really thought the next game would be an upset.  Now this season Arsenal look more solid, but the team look quite leggy.  Being knocked out of the cup competitions might let the team prolongue this level of energy expenditure till late February or perhaps March, but without reinforcements coming back - Arteta has to get better at using his squad.  Start rubbing on players like Nelson, Nwaneri or Elneny - yes they're nowhere near the first team quality but these guys need a break.

Most of the predictions I've seen have Arsenal, playing to expected performance, tuck up 3rd in the league this season with Liverpool a point or two ahead and City clear - so no surprises it'll come down to the head-to-heads, except unlike Liverpool I can genuinely see this side running out of steam against sides like Newcastle with pacey break players and winning the HtH matters far less when you then lose the fixture at the weekend.

Yeah, but we are talking about all time here, over 100 years of football, through the double winning teams, through the Invincibles etc. I just found that an amazing stat.

As for the current squad, everything I'm reading is quite positive in that regard. I've actually read barring any further fresh injuries and setbacks (which I know is a big IF with some of these players), that all players in the squad would be back in full training, including long term casualties in Partey, Vieira and even Timber.
Could be a big boost going into last dozen or so games.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 12:30:35 pm »
60k at your wsl game today. I hope fsg are eyeing the potential revenue. Might be the only way some people get to see a competitive game at anfield.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 04:42:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:30:35 pm
60k at your wsl game today. I hope fsg are eyeing the potential revenue. Might be the only way some people get to see a competitive game at anfield.

i love how much its caught the imagination.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 04:43:27 pm »
Embarrassing how reliant arsenal are on set pieces, given all the money spent.


In the meantime ,5-0 to follow the 6-0
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 04:59:06 pm »
Buzzing with this, 11 goals in two away games, not even full timebest go on that Liverpool forum and try and wind up some RAWKites
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm »
Ok fair fucks.  Theyre damn good.

Dont like their antics but that is a great team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 05:09:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:43:27 pm
Embarrassing how reliant arsenal are on set pieces, given all the money spent.


In the meantime ,5-0 to follow the 6-0

Arsenal fans must be dull as fuck if you feel the need to come here all the time. My condolences
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:59:06 pm
Buzzing with this, 11 goals in two away games, not even full timebest go on that Liverpool forum and try and wind up some RAWKites

Without fail.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:59:06 pm
Buzzing with this, 11 goals in two away games, not even full timebest go on that Liverpool forum and try and wind up some RAWKites

While still being two point behind. ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 05:36:58 pm »
Whens the parade folks?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 05:43:08 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 05:08:36 pm
Ok fair fucks.  Theyre damn good.

Dont like their antics but that is a great team.

Still won't win anything.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 05:59:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:43:27 pm
Embarrassing how reliant arsenal are on set pieces, given all the money spent.

In the meantime ,5-0 to follow the 6-0


That's amazing. I honestly thought Arsenal had had their cup final by beating us but they've shown some grit and quality. However, still too many 'tough' games left for them this season. City, Utd, Spurs and even Everton on the last day no doubt them fighting for their PL lives. Not mentioning Toney led Brentford and Brighton.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 06:28:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:43:08 pm
Still won't win anything.

Yeah, once Champions league games kick in Arteta will run Saka and company into the ground.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 06:28:46 pm »
Big 45 mins in the title race coming up.


Keep the faith
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:28:46 pm
Big 45 mins in the title race coming up.


Keep the faith

Keep wanting to see that for both of us its all about finishing above City. If we do that Im certain well win it. If you do, Id probably say the same. Think Im saying I cant see us both being in the top two. But while were both up there it takes the pressure off the other a bit because it avoids talk of a two horse race with City which no one wants to get embroiled with.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 06:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
Keep wanting to see that for both of us its all about finishing above City. If we do that Im certain well win it. If you do, Id probably say the same. Think Im saying I cant see us both being in the top two. But while were both up there it takes the pressure off the other a bit because it avoids talk of a two horse race with City which no one wants to get embroiled with.

Its between you and city, our race is with villa and spurs
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 06:39:42 pm »
Oh look whos getting all giddy again  ::)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:38:08 pm
Its between you and city, our race is with villa and spurs

Strong agree.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 06:44:26 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 06:47:19 pm »
Fuck sake chelsea

Fuck sake
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:47:19 pm
Fuck sake chelsea

Fuck sake

What's happened, last I saw was 1 nil to the Chelsea
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 06:58:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm
What's happened, last I saw was 1 nil to the Chelsea

Should be 4-0 up by now , useless c*nts
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 06:59:18 pm »
Sakas was a cracking touch and finish.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm »
Will take that, expected city to destroy chelsea so thats a very encouraging result.

We just need to keep playing the football we are playing now then see what happens.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 09:02:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm
Will take that, expected city to destroy chelsea so thats a very encouraging result.

We just need to keep playing the football we are playing now then see what happens.

And don't forget to stay in the stadium for your team when they go a goal or two down. Unlike last year.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm »
Who had the camera out for them today.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4986 on: Yesterday at 11:02:19 pm »
Arteta is such a strange, dislikeable character.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4987 on: Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm »
I never like to jump the gun and make statements too quickly. However, im starting to be convinced Arsenal are now the best defensive team in the league. Fewest goals conceded, 10 clean sheets in total with Liverpool and Everton the next best with 8. Lowest Xga and fewest shots conceded. We are first in every underlying metric in terms of defence.

The trio of Saliba, Gabriel, Rice is a hard centre. Raya is also beginning to settle and he establishes himself as number 1. He is a better keeper than Ramsdale and adds a calming nature to the backline, where as Ramsdale was to often hot headed and emotional.

Who knows what will happen. But this is a genuine three horse race, and whilst many are looking past Arsenal. I would say that the team that is the hardest to score against, should not be discounted.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4988 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 11:02:19 pm
Arteta is such a strange, dislikeable character.
Like some of his players as well.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 01:24:26 am »
Has to be said that North London Forever is genuinely the worst bit of music I've heard. Honestly, go and listen to the original version, it will make your ears bleed.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 01:44:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
Like some of his players as well.

None of his players are close to his level of wanker

He's somehow combine all the arrogance and elitism of Jose's and Fergies the victimisation of decisions of lower table managers like the Warnocks, Pardews and Pulis and the over the top gesturing of his European counterparts like Pep and Simeone

He's got it all. So unbelievably dislikeable.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 01:45:42 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
I never like to jump the gun and make statements too quickly. However, im starting to be convinced Arsenal are now the best defensive team in the league. Fewest goals conceded, 10 clean sheets in total with Liverpool and Everton the next best with 8. Lowest Xga and fewest shots conceded. We are first in every underlying metric in terms of defence.

The trio of Saliba, Gabriel, Rice is a hard centre. Raya is also beginning to settle and he establishes himself as number 1. He is a better keeper than Ramsdale and adds a calming nature to the backline, where as Ramsdale was to often hot headed and emotional.

Who knows what will happen. But this is a genuine three horse race, and whilst many are looking past Arsenal. I would say that the team that is the hardest to score against, should not be discounted.

I suppose it helps when your outfield players can catch the ball in the box
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 02:11:03 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
I never like to jump the gun and make statements too quickly. However, im starting to be convinced Arsenal are now the best defensive team in the league. Fewest goals conceded, 10 clean sheets in total with Liverpool and Everton the next best with 8. Lowest Xga and fewest shots conceded. We are first in every underlying metric in terms of defence.

The trio of Saliba, Gabriel, Rice is a hard centre. Raya is also beginning to settle and he establishes himself as number 1. He is a better keeper than Ramsdale and adds a calming nature to the backline, where as Ramsdale was to often hot headed and emotional.

Who knows what will happen. But this is a genuine three horse race, and whilst many are looking past Arsenal. I would say that the team that is the hardest to score against, should not be discounted.
A comedy of errors incoming in the game against Newcastle.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 02:15:14 am »
Surely on current form they are favourites? Been incredible the last few games and don't look like losing so far.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 03:01:54 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:15:14 am
Surely on current form they are favourites? Been incredible the last few games and don't look like losing so far.

Favourites for what?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4995 on: Today at 03:14:28 am »
We seem to have stumbled on a great formula of not playing a striker and have Trossard and Havertz interchanging between midfield and attack. That fluidity keeps us moving and creates space for Odegaard Saka and Martinelli. Its all looking very slick right now, weve got the best goal difference in the league now when we were miles off only a few weeks back.
Porto next, hopefully we can play with the same freedom, its great to watch.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4996 on: Today at 03:27:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:14:28 am
We seem to have stumbled on a great formula of not playing a striker and have Trossard and Havertz interchanging between midfield and attack. That fluidity keeps us moving and creates space for Odegaard Saka and Martinelli. Its all looking very slick right now, weve got the best goal difference in the league now when we were miles off only a few weeks back.
Porto next, hopefully we can play with the same freedom, its great to watch.
Havertz's work rate is relentless.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4997 on: Today at 04:07:45 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 03:01:54 am
Favourites for what?
The title of course.

I rate them a lot more than most on here though so doubt others think the same. They could lose form with the CL games restarting though.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4998 on: Today at 04:09:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:44:31 am
None of his players are close to his level of wanker

He's somehow combine all the arrogance and elitism of Jose's and Fergies the victimisation of decisions of lower table managers like the Warnocks, Pardews and Pulis and the over the top gesturing of his European counterparts like Pep and Simeone

He's got it all. So unbelievably dislikeable.
Here's another one for the list: Fist pumps like Klopp.
