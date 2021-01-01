« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 11:09:14 am
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 10:44:30 am
Not too surprising, the team seems like it hasn't gone on one of those swashbuckling runs like we saw peak Klopp's Liverpool, Pep's City or Fergie's United.  You never really thought the next game would be an upset.  Now this season Arsenal look more solid, but the team look quite leggy.  Being knocked out of the cup competitions might let the team prolongue this level of energy expenditure till late February or perhaps March, but without reinforcements coming back - Arteta has to get better at using his squad.  Start rubbing on players like Nelson, Nwaneri or Elneny - yes they're nowhere near the first team quality but these guys need a break.

Most of the predictions I've seen have Arsenal, playing to expected performance, tuck up 3rd in the league this season with Liverpool a point or two ahead and City clear - so no surprises it'll come down to the head-to-heads, except unlike Liverpool I can genuinely see this side running out of steam against sides like Newcastle with pacey break players and winning the HtH matters far less when you then lose the fixture at the weekend.

Yeah, but we are talking about all time here, over 100 years of football, through the double winning teams, through the Invincibles etc. I just found that an amazing stat.

As for the current squad, everything I'm reading is quite positive in that regard. I've actually read barring any further fresh injuries and setbacks (which I know is a big IF with some of these players), that all players in the squad would be back in full training, including long term casualties in Partey, Vieira and even Timber.
Could be a big boost going into last dozen or so games.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:30:35 pm
60k at your wsl game today. I hope fsg are eyeing the potential revenue. Might be the only way some people get to see a competitive game at anfield.
Quote from: Collins: "All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling."

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 04:42:20 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:30:35 pm
60k at your wsl game today. I hope fsg are eyeing the potential revenue. Might be the only way some people get to see a competitive game at anfield.

i love how much its caught the imagination.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 04:43:27 pm
Embarrassing how reliant arsenal are on set pieces, given all the money spent.


In the meantime ,5-0 to follow the 6-0
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 04:59:06 pm
Buzzing with this, 11 goals in two away games, not even full timebest go on that Liverpool forum and try and wind up some RAWKites
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 05:08:36 pm »
Ok fair fucks.  Theyre damn good.

Dont like their antics but that is a great team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 05:09:07 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:43:27 pm
Embarrassing how reliant arsenal are on set pieces, given all the money spent.


In the meantime ,5-0 to follow the 6-0

Arsenal fans must be dull as fuck if you feel the need to come here all the time. My condolences
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 05:31:10 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:59:06 pm
Buzzing with this, 11 goals in two away games, not even full timebest go on that Liverpool forum and try and wind up some RAWKites

Without fail.
Today at 05:36:45 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:59:06 pm
Buzzing with this, 11 goals in two away games, not even full timebest go on that Liverpool forum and try and wind up some RAWKites

While still being two point behind. ;D
Today at 05:36:58 pm
Whens the parade folks?
Today at 05:43:08 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:08:36 pm
Ok fair fucks.  Theyre damn good.

Dont like their antics but that is a great team.

Still won't win anything.
