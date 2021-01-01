Not too surprising, the team seems like it hasn't gone on one of those swashbuckling runs like we saw peak Klopp's Liverpool, Pep's City or Fergie's United. You never really thought the next game would be an upset. Now this season Arsenal look more solid, but the team look quite leggy. Being knocked out of the cup competitions might let the team prolongue this level of energy expenditure till late February or perhaps March, but without reinforcements coming back - Arteta has to get better at using his squad. Start rubbing on players like Nelson, Nwaneri or Elneny - yes they're nowhere near the first team quality but these guys need a break.



Most of the predictions I've seen have Arsenal, playing to expected performance, tuck up 3rd in the league this season with Liverpool a point or two ahead and City clear - so no surprises it'll come down to the head-to-heads, except unlike Liverpool I can genuinely see this side running out of steam against sides like Newcastle with pacey break players and winning the HtH matters far less when you then lose the fixture at the weekend.



Yeah, but we are talking about all time here, over 100 years of football, through the double winning teams, through the Invincibles etc. I just found that an amazing stat.As for the current squad, everything I'm reading is quite positive in that regard. I've actually read barring any further fresh injuries and setbacks (which I know is a big IF with some of these players), that all players in the squad would be back in full training, including long term casualties in Partey, Vieira and even Timber.Could be a big boost going into last dozen or so games.