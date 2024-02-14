Wijnaldum away at Cardiff a while ago too. Remember at the time Klopp saying the players had discussed that one themselves at half time.



Scoring from set pieces is obviously a good thing. Not sure having the higher percentage of set piece goals scored is necessarily a good thing, but especially if Everton lead the way with 50%! Think just the number of set piece goals scored is probably the most important metric for this one.



I'd say it's less the number or percentage of SP goals which are important and more the change between last season and this season which shows the directio of travel and improvement. It's not any high level of maths to realise Everton are hitting such a high percentage because their best players are committed defenders and they're sat back enough in most games that their attackers are running about feeding on scraps.For Arsenal this season it's been a slow evolution, especially given the start of the season involved such broad re-adjustment to the side. Xhaka for all his inconcistency earlier in his career, made the side tick last season and offered a credible passing threat from left half spaces. Arteta had initially tried to slot in like-for-like until he realised losing key players made it too difficult to continue with. Jesus, Zinchenko, Timber, Partey and Tomiyasu are all CL level players who have been out for what seems like months at this point and would all be in the match day squad were they fit. Especially damaging has been losing both first team cover for the right back position (especially hard work in this Arsenal team due to how involved the role is).Arteta has seen this injury crisis which seems to not end coming for some time, and he's realised the side can't play the expansive swashbuckling football which left the team on their knees by March last season; he's instead opted for control. The captain used to play the right half space all game and now he's rotating between 6 and 8, Trossard is rotating between left 8 and the 9/10 hybrid he seems to play, likewise Havertz who plays 8, 9 and a utility 5. Arteta seems to think cutting out high intensity sprints and instead picking teams apart with movement and intelligent play with local advantage is going to get the job done. This is very much in the school of Pep, and it seemed to work against Liverpool and West Ham especially well. It has a by product of the defending team realising they're locally outnumbered and then trying to foul to stop play to allow the side correct that. This would seem to be where Jover is spending his time, allowing the team to maximise the change in playstyle to further magnify a marginal gain. It doesn't hurt that the back line is fairly large with Kiwior, Gabriel, Saliba and White all big lads who need marking in the box with the shortest being 6'2".