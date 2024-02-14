« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 206472 times)

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,675
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4920 on: February 14, 2024, 10:29:57 am »
I honestly don't see what the fuss is about with the set pieces, we used them brilliantly a few seasons ago to break the deadlock in matches.  Arsenal are doing similar now, you could even argue they've copied the success we had with them.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37574709/why-being-good-set-pieces-win-trophies

Quote
You might have missed it as the camera angle was panned down to a close-up on the corner flag in the 79th minute. With Liverpool 3-0 ahead against Barcelona in their Champions League semifinal second leg but tied 3-3 on aggregate, the announcers were taking a breath ahead of what seemed like a run-of-the-mill corner kick and even Anfield itself seemed quiet.

An extra ball rolled over to a scampering ball boy; Xherdan Shaqiri shuffled toward the corner flag and Trent Alexander-Arnold measured his steps away from the ball. Then, while the Barcelona players were still setting up their marking assignments, Alexander-Arnold suddenly cut his set-up short, scampered back to the ball and bent in a low cross along the ground to Divock Origi, who was standing unmarked in the 6-yard box.

All commentator Martin Tyler could spit out was "QUICKLY TAKEN" before Origi's shot looped in at the first post. That made the score Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona -- the comeback after a 3-0 first-leg defeat was complete, and a couple of weeks later Jurgen Klopp's team would lift the European Cup in Madrid.

Given what Liverpool would go on to do, Origi's second goal against Barcelona was probably the most important goal of the season. And it was also the most fitting.

Back in September, Liverpool hired a throw-in coach. Yes, a throw-in coach. It was an easy target for bad jokes but nearly 12 months on, it looks like a clear indication of the club's new dedication to dead balls. According to postgame reports, everyone at the club -- all the way down to the ball boys -- were briefed on the potential for a quick corner kick against Barcelona. It wasn't a pre-scripted play, but Liverpool were able to capitalise in that specific moment because everyone involved knew there was a chance something similar would arise.

Thanks to that newfound focus, Liverpool led all teams in Europe's "Big Five" leagues with 22 goals from set pieces last season in domestic play; no one else had more than 17. Take a couple of those away and there's no title race in England and perhaps no sixth European title, either. But Klopp & Co. aren't the only dead-ball dynamos to experience success last season.

Their opponents in the Champions League final, Tottenham, were joint-fifth (16), as were their semifinal opponents, Barcelona, and the Serie A champions, Juventus. Germany's title winners, Bayern Munich, were just one back with 15 (in four fewer games), while France's finest, Paris Saint-Germain, snuck into the top 25 with 13. And guess who led the Champions League in set piece goals? The surprise semifinalists Ajax, with eight.

Despite the attacking talent and beautiful, complex interplay these teams are all capable of from open play, they each needed dead-balls to score as many goals as they did. Set pieces, then, are as important as they ever have been.

Back in 2014-15, FC Midtjylland, a small club located on the Jutland peninsula, won its first-ever Danish league title. The club is owned by Matthew Benham, a former hedge fund manager and sports bettor who also owns Brentford in the English Championship. Under Benham's ownership, Midtjylland have become the closest thing in European soccer to a professional baseball team: unafraid of unconventional behaviour, looking for inefficiencies wherever they can find them. During that championship campaign, they scored 25 set piece goals while no one else in the 12-team league broke 11 and just three others reached double-digits.

One of the reasons why some coaches, players and analysts bristle at the idea of spending more practice time on set pieces is that practice time is finite. The more time you spend on set pieces, the less time you're spending on possession; wouldn't the improvement in dead-balls just be cancelled out in the decline in production from open play?

Eventually, everyone else in Denmark started to copy Midtjylland. In the 2017-18 season, they led the league with 25 set piece goals again and they won the league again, too. Except, this time, two other teams broke 20 set piece goals, and eight others broke into double-digits.

"It was almost an unintentional economics experiment," Ted Knutson, who used to work for Midtjylland, told ESPN.

The league had expanded to 14 teams, but the number of set piece goals per game had increased from 0.55 in 2014-15 to 0.75 in 2017-18. On top of that, the number of goals also increased, from 2.41 per game to 2.91. Everyone got better at set pieces and everyone scored more goals.

"It pointed to a huge under-exploited tactical wrinkle in the game that could help teams score enough goals to win a title," Knutson said. "And it's repeatable across the entire sport. That's a pretty big deal."

Knutson now runs Statsbomb, an analytics consultancy with clients across the world. They also teach a course on set piece design.

"Right now, the average team scores between 0.30 to 0.35 goals a game from set pieces," he said. "The best teams can bump this up to 0.75 to 0.80. That type of leap in production takes an average Premier League forward and moves them into the realm of Neymar, except without the transfer fee or the massive cost in wages."

Liverpool averaged 0.58 set piece goals per game last season, so Knutson believes that not even the best team is executing on set pieces as best as it can. But his comparison still works: Only seven Premier League players (Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy) averaged more than 0.58 goals per 90 minutes last season.

Given everything that could go wrong, every open-play goal is a minor miracle. In order to develop an efficient and productive open-play attack, there has to be an innate understanding between players who must move in sync with each other and then execute a succession of high-level skills at a fast pace. They're never replicating an exact pattern of movement or passing -- every goal is as unique as a snowflake -- but rather constantly interpreting a set of pre-practiced principles. That takes a lot of time to develop. But with set pieces, teams can literally import the exact routines they practice directly onto the field.

The 2018 World Cup was further proof that dead-ball training can provide immediate dividends. National teams simply don't spend enough time together to develop the necessary open-play cohesion. (It's not a coincidence that perhaps the two best international sides of the past 10 years, Spain and Germany, included an outsize number of players from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.) But they can develop their set piece proficiency.

In Russia last summer, there were 70 set piece goals, eight more than the previous record set in 1998. Gareth Southgate studied the plays of both NBA and NFL teams before the tournament, and then England scored nine set piece goals, breaking the record Portugal set back in 1966.

However, despite both England and Liverpool's success with set plays, the best team in the U.K. is still lagging behind. Manchester City's 12 set piece goals were tied for eighth most in the Premier League last season. Pep Guardiola's side had the best goal differential of any team in Europe in 2018-19. Could there still be room for improvement?

"Pep is a genius, but Man City can definitely get better at executing in that one phase of the game," Knutson said. "I'm not sure it will be good for the Premier League as a whole if they do though."
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4921 on: February 14, 2024, 10:30:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 14, 2024, 10:18:00 am
I know we are deriding Arteta for doing this, but if Klopp had hired a set piece expert and that improved our xg but .5 , we'd be applauding him for it.

That said I think I'd be applauding Klopp for shagging my wife.

No-one should be deriding him. 30% of their goals come from set-pieces, thats impressive. We're on like 13% and Abu Dhabi on 17% for comparison, having scored more. Only Everton are significantly more potent from set-pieces, 50% of their goals. And you've got Luton on exactly the same as Arsenal, 30% of their goals from set-pieces.

And last season they were only on 17% so there's clearly been a big focus on them. They dont score as many as last season, but do score a lot more from set-pieces so you can that they've made a movement in terms of the sort of football they're looking to play (also signing tall players like Rice and Havertz to help).
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4922 on: February 14, 2024, 10:33:17 am »
They are impressive. The diving and feigning injury is a fucking joke, but their scoring from set pieces is impressive
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,390
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4923 on: February 14, 2024, 10:34:36 am »
Also, we have the TAA and Origi set piece vs Barcelona.  Obviously that wasn't planned.  I guess we are just very lucky to have recruited players with huge game intelligence that Klopp gives them the freedom to use.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,390
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4924 on: February 14, 2024, 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 14, 2024, 10:33:17 am
They are impressive. The diving and feigning injury is a fucking joke, but their scoring from set pieces is impressive

Yeah, I guess that's it. We can applaud the set piece, but not when it's from a dive.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4925 on: February 14, 2024, 10:38:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 14, 2024, 10:34:36 am
Also, we have the TAA and Origi set piece vs Barcelona.  Obviously that wasn't planned.  I guess we are just very lucky to have recruited players with huge game intelligence that Klopp gives them the freedom to use.

Wijnaldum away at Cardiff a while ago too. Remember at the time Klopp saying the players had discussed that one themselves at half time.

Scoring from set pieces is obviously a good thing. Not sure having the higher percentage of set piece goals scored is necessarily a good thing, but especially if Everton lead the way with 50%! Think just the number of set piece goals scored is probably the most important metric for this one.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,629
  • BoRac
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4926 on: February 14, 2024, 10:41:07 am »
Quote from: Redley on February 14, 2024, 10:30:54 am
Only Everton are significantly more potent from set-pieces, 50% of their goals.

That doesn't make them more potent, they're just useless (impotent? ;D) at everything else.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,629
  • BoRac
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4927 on: February 14, 2024, 10:43:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 14, 2024, 10:38:47 am
Wijnaldum away at Cardiff a while ago too. Remember at the time Klopp saying the players had discussed that one themselves at half time.

And Coutinho's under-the-wall free kicks directly led to teams having to sacrifice a defender by having them lie on the ground behind the wall.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4928 on: February 14, 2024, 01:20:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 14, 2024, 10:29:57 am
I honestly don't see what the fuss is about with the set pieces, we used them brilliantly a few seasons ago to break the deadlock in matches.  Arsenal are doing similar now, you could even argue they've copied the success we had with them.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37574709/why-being-good-set-pieces-win-trophies
They are key because the first is vital when your attack isnt clinical from open. They can push a team to a higher level.

It reminds me on Brendan Rodgers's team and how he spoke about need more goals from set pieces.
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4929 on: February 15, 2024, 03:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 14, 2024, 10:38:47 am
Wijnaldum away at Cardiff a while ago too. Remember at the time Klopp saying the players had discussed that one themselves at half time.

Scoring from set pieces is obviously a good thing. Not sure having the higher percentage of set piece goals scored is necessarily a good thing, but especially if Everton lead the way with 50%! Think just the number of set piece goals scored is probably the most important metric for this one.

I'd say it's less the number or percentage of SP goals which are important and more the change between last season and this season which shows the directio of travel and improvement.  It's not any high level of maths to realise Everton are hitting such a high percentage because their best players are committed defenders and they're sat back enough in most games that their attackers are running about feeding on scraps. 

For Arsenal this season it's been a slow evolution, especially given the start of the season involved such broad re-adjustment to the side.  Xhaka for all his inconcistency earlier in his career, made the side tick last season and offered a credible passing threat from left half spaces.  Arteta had initially tried to slot in like-for-like until he realised losing key players made  it too difficult to continue with.  Jesus, Zinchenko, Timber, Partey and Tomiyasu are  all CL level players who have been out for what seems like months at this point and would all be in the match day squad were they fit.  Especially damaging has been losing both first team cover for the right back position (especially hard work in this Arsenal team due to how involved the role is).

Arteta has seen this injury crisis which seems to not end coming for some time, and he's realised the side can't play the expansive swashbuckling football which left the team on their knees by March last season; he's instead opted for control.  The captain used to play the right half space all game and now he's rotating between 6 and 8, Trossard is rotating between left 8 and the 9/10 hybrid he seems to play, likewise Havertz who plays 8, 9 and a utility 5.  Arteta seems to think cutting out high intensity sprints and instead picking teams apart with movement and intelligent play with local advantage is going to get the job done.  This is very much in the school of Pep, and it seemed to work against Liverpool and West Ham especially well.  It has a by product of the defending team realising they're locally outnumbered and then trying to foul to stop play to allow  the side correct that.  This would seem to be  where Jover is spending his time, allowing the team to maximise the change in playstyle to further magnify a marginal gain.  It doesn't hurt that the back line is fairly large with Kiwior, Gabriel, Saliba and White all big lads who need marking in the box with the shortest being 6'2".

Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4930 on: February 15, 2024, 03:30:07 pm »
Sneaking Zinchenko in there as part of your "injury crisis", he's missed 3 league games all season.  ;D
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4931 on: February 15, 2024, 03:48:46 pm »
Haha fucking hell what I'd give for an injury crisis like that!

Quote from: Ashburton on February 15, 2024, 03:22:00 pm
Jesus, Zinchenko, Timber, Partey and Tomiyasu are all CL level players who have been out for what seems like months at this point and would all be in the match day squad were they fit. Especially damaging has been losing both first team cover for the right back position (especially hard work in this Arsenal team due to how involved the role is).

Arteta has seen this injury crisis which seems to not end coming for some time

Jesus has been missing for two games, Zinchenko has been missing for one game
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4932 on: February 15, 2024, 04:48:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 15, 2024, 03:30:07 pm
Sneaking Zinchenko in there as part of your "injury crisis", he's missed 3 league games all season.  ;D

He's been carrying a calf injury for most of the season, think you're likely to see him start less and games he has started he's played more conservatively as he's getting done  by balls in behind.

Quote from: Redley on February 15, 2024, 03:48:46 pm
Haha fucking hell what I'd give for an injury crisis like that!

Jesus has been missing for two games, Zinchenko has been missing for one game


Indeed, see above on Zinchenko, I think most Liverpool fans will be aware he went off yet again with calf pain in the last game & Jesus is frequently a doubt, it seems Nketiah is out of favour as it's pushing Trossard or Havertz into the 9.  I suppose you could add ESR and Viera too, as well as the apparently injured Jorginho who is managing to play anyway.  The point, if it's proving too difficult, isn't about comparing injury crises, all clubs get them - it is how the team seems to be trying to avoid playing as much vertical football as last season (not least because one of the best vertical passers on the team is Partey who is constantly out), so it's caused a change in style towards set pieces and control.  Arsenal seem to have the best xG at present but that means nothing without cups to show for them, so it's time to see whether the returning players can put something together for the rest of the season.

Again, everyone can look at injury lists and count up players but the way teams are forced to play with different players carrying injury or not fit is what I'm talking about here.  You only need to look at Trent's repurposed right back role since he's come back from injury to see how he's clearly not right, nor influencing the team how he was - forcing others to play differently.  This adaptation seems quite well handled by Klopp and he's making the midfielders cover centrally, as you'd expect from a top coach.  Same with Arsenal to an extent with experimentation in positional play to try and find some solutions since many of the players don't seem due back for some time.
Logged

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 01:51:10 am »
Thing is, I don't think anyone has issue with them using setpieces well. It's just that it's a bit embarrassing to have spent close to £600m in three years and be relying on them. They've not got a 20 goal a season striker, despite those being the big thing right now.

He's bought two goalkeepers, a shit load of defenders, wasted £60m on Havertz. He could've bought Gakpo or Darwin or Solanke or Toney for some of that and probably won a title. You don't need to be perfect defensively if you can outscore the opposition. Goals win games.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 03:50:33 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 01:51:10 am
Thing is, I don't think anyone has issue with them using setpieces well. It's just that it's a bit embarrassing to have spent close to £600m in three years and be relying on them. They've not got a 20 goal a season striker, despite those being the big thing right now.

He's bought two goalkeepers, a shit load of defenders, wasted £60m on Havertz. He could've bought Gakpo or Darwin or Solanke or Toney for some of that and probably won a title. You don't need to be perfect defensively if you can outscore the opposition. Goals win games.


'He could have bought Gapko'

Is Gakpo better than Haavertz?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 05:50:59 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 01:51:10 am
Thing is, I don't think anyone has issue with them using setpieces well. It's just that it's a bit embarrassing to have spent close to £600m in three years and be relying on them. They've not got a 20 goal a season striker, despite those being the big thing right now.

He's bought two goalkeepers, a shit load of defenders, wasted £60m on Havertz. He could've bought Gakpo or Darwin or Solanke or Toney for some of that and probably won a title. You don't need to be perfect defensively if you can outscore the opposition. Goals win games.

We are playing great football and competing with Liverpool and the cheats, not sure where you get this embarrassing from.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 05:56:23 am »
On the injuries, last season our most important player was Saliba, and we didnt have Rice in midfield, so losing Saliba was huge for the last 12 league games. Unfortunately no one remembers injuries, some dont even consider the cheats unlimited resources as a factor. You either win or youre considered a failure.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 07:22:23 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 01:51:10 am
Thing is, I don't think anyone has issue with them using setpieces well. It's just that it's a bit embarrassing to have spent close to £600m in three years and be relying on them. They've not got a 20 goal a season striker, despite those being the big thing right now.

He's bought two goalkeepers, a shit load of defenders, wasted £60m on Havertz. He could've bought Gakpo or Darwin or Solanke or Toney for some of that and probably won a title. You don't need to be perfect defensively if you can outscore the opposition. Goals win games.

How is it embarrassing? Itd be boring if everyone played the same tactics. Arteta has spotted an area his side can be potent in and built his squad accordingly, and theyre 3rd in the league. That deserves respect. Like you say, they dont have a big goalscorer so they have to score their goals differently.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 01:51:10 am
Thing is, I don't think anyone has issue with them using setpieces well. It's just that it's a bit embarrassing to have spent close to £600m in three years and be relying on them. They've not got a 20 goal a season striker, despite those being the big thing right now.

He's bought two goalkeepers, a shit load of defenders, wasted £60m on Havertz. He could've bought Gakpo or Darwin or Solanke or Toney for some of that and probably won a title. You don't need to be perfect defensively if you can outscore the opposition. Goals win games.

I dont know how much is wrong with this post. Its embarrassing because we are relying on set pieces and we dont have a 20 goal a season striker, then you name 3 forwards who have never even hit double figures in the EPL before this season, and the 4th having been banned for 8 months.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 09:25:54 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 01:51:10 am
Thing is, I don't think anyone has issue with them using setpieces well. It's just that it's a bit embarrassing to have spent close to £600m in three years and be relying on them. They've not got a 20 goal a season striker, despite those being the big thing right now.

He's bought two goalkeepers, a shit load of defenders, wasted £60m on Havertz. He could've bought Gakpo or Darwin or Solanke or Toney for some of that and probably won a title. You don't need to be perfect defensively if you can outscore the opposition. Goals win games.
What's embarrassing is constantly feigning head injuries not scoring from set pieces.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4940 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:25:54 am
What's embarrassing is constantly feigning head injuries not scoring from set pieces.

That's all part of their tactics though. The diving, faking head injuries, the faking injuries so they can have these mid-half team talks, the big show of the set-piece coach taking centre stage when they get a corner, playing for corners and free-kicks, the over the top celebrations (and aping a manager like Klopp with his first bumps). Its all marginal gains and mind games at every opportunity, whether you think its sporting or not.

It does go hand in hand with a point a few have made though, which is how big they make everything. I could understand all of that in isolated situations. When we were four up against Barca I was loving it when we were winning cheap fouls and staying down when we had the chance late on, to hang on to that lead. But to be at it all the time, every game from the first minute must be mentally exhausting. Their next five are Burnley and Sheff United away, and Newcastle, Chelsea and Brentford at home. All absolute walkovers but you imagine if they do drop points in any of them it'll just absolutely batter them mentally. Burnley tomorrow should be an absolute massacre, the primo set-piece team in the league against the worst defending them. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,983
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4941 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 am »
Arteta is such a transfer slut.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4942 on: Yesterday at 11:08:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:19:56 am
Arteta is such a transfer slut.

He's gone full West Ham there.  Preparing the fans for the "We tried to sign him, but he had his heart set on somewhere else"
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4943 on: Yesterday at 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:19:56 am
Arteta is such a transfer slut.
What's he said?
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4944 on: Yesterday at 11:25:33 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:14:09 am
What's he said?


Arsenal have to be in the conversation for Mbappe in the summer...but he thinks he will go elsewhere
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4945 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:57:01 am
That's all part of their tactics though. The diving, faking head injuries, the faking injuries so they can have these mid-half team talks, the big show of the set-piece coach taking centre stage when they get a corner, playing for corners and free-kicks, the over the top celebrations (and aping a manager like Klopp with his first bumps). Its all marginal gains and mind games at every opportunity, whether you think its sporting or not.

It does go hand in hand with a point a few have made though, which is how big they make everything. I could understand all of that in isolated situations. When we were four up against Barca I was loving it when we were winning cheap fouls and staying down when we had the chance late on, to hang on to that lead. But to be at it all the time, every game from the first minute must be mentally exhausting. Their next five are Burnley and Sheff United away, and Newcastle, Chelsea and Brentford at home. All absolute walkovers but you imagine if they do drop points in any of them it'll just absolutely batter them mentally. Burnley tomorrow should be an absolute massacre, the primo set-piece team in the league against the worst defending them.

They'll drop points in at least one of those games 100%. They're setting themselves up for failure again just like last seasons bottle job only this time they're puffing out their chests and crowing from 3rd place, not 1st.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4946 on: Yesterday at 11:38:03 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:27:54 am
They'll drop points in at least one of those games 100%. They're setting themselves up for failure again just like last seasons bottle job only this time they're puffing out their chests and crowing from 3rd place, not 1st.

I'd be very surprised. No-one at that level should be dropping points at Burnley or Sheffield United, and then Newcastle, Chelsea and Brentford at home should be a piece of piss. All tricky games away from home, but not at home.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,376
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4947 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:25:33 am
Arsenal have to be in the conversation for Mbappe in the summer...but he thinks he will go elsewhere
Thanks.

How odd. I'm sure Martinelli is delighted
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4948 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:38:03 am
I'd be very surprised. No-one at that level should be dropping points at Burnley or Sheffield United, and then Newcastle, Chelsea and Brentford at home should be a piece of piss. All tricky games away from home, but not at home.

I'd be more surprised if they did win them all. Take maximum points from their next 5 and it'll put them on 9 wins in a row. As far as I can find online, they've not managed that in the league since 2004. Don't think they'll be matching that this season.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4949 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:46:57 am
I'd be more surprised if they did win them all. Take maximum points from their next 5 and it'll put them on 9 wins in a row. As far as I can find online, they've not managed that in the league since 2004. Don't think they'll be matching that this season.

They certainly should be winning those five. They've got no domestic cup games in between and an easy CL knockout tie.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4950 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:51:57 am
They certainly should be winning those five. They've got no domestic cup games in between and an easy CL knockout tie.

Yes they should win those 5, doesn't mean they will though. They also should have beaten West Ham & Fulham a few weeks ago, but they didn't.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,983
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 03:30:16 am »
Its funny how losing to Arsenal annoyed mac red so much that he gave up not only on the league but also posting on the forum.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,403
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 06:50:43 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 03:50:33 am

'He could have bought Gapko'

Is Gakpo better than Haavertz?


Yes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 