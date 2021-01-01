« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 202962 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,484
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:57:24 pm
Good first half. I hope we dont ease off goal difference could still come into play.
If nothing else TNB hope this has again been a pleasant distraction from real life.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 08:28:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm
If nothing else TNB hope this has again been a pleasant distraction from real life.

Totally mate, Arsenal have turned up in the last week, just when I needed them most. Ill remember that when they eventually let me down.

And thank you
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm »
Setting banter aside, it's worth noting that people wrote them off too quickly after back-to-back defeats when they didn't even play poorly and were simply unlucky. Additionally, they have rarely been outplayed and have dominated most of the games they've played this season. So, I think they can be contenders until the end.

Arsenal seems to be spreading the goals out. I believe Gabriel and Saliba together have scored six league goals together. Everyone is chipping in, and they have scored over 50 goals in the league.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:13 pm by Vegeta »
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
  • YNWA
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 08:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:34:11 pm
Credit to the Liverpool team of 2020-2022. We learned their importance from you.

And your chants, songs and manager celebrations.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm
Those set pieces of theirs are pretty damn good. I know Al thinks they're a waste if time. I disagree. I hope Liverpool start thinking a bit more intelligently about our own.

Really struck me against West ham.  They make man marking virtually impossible.  They're the number one team for set pieces and it isn't because they have the best group of players in the air.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm
Really struck me against West ham.  They make man marking virtually impossible.  They're the number one team for set pieces and it isn't because they have the best group of players in the air.

What are they doing thats different? Dont really watch them apart from against us.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,754
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
What are they doing thats different? Dont really watch them apart from against us.
Lobbing the ball into the box, innit..
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,790
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
What are they doing thats different? Dont really watch them apart from against us.

Lots of variations in terms of positioning in the box and they mix it up a lot between long and short set pieces so hard for a defence to predict.

Its all pretty clever and clearly effective but not something other teams shouldnt be capable of doing if they also put the work in in training.

I remember when we won the league it felt like a set piece got us going on several occasions rather than simply ripping teams open each time.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,675
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:31:32 pm
For a few weeks it seemed like we werent playing football just trying to get set pieces. Last few games weve played with a lot more purpose and set pieces have been a great bonus to have.

We owed west ham this, 25 shots last time and lost 0-2. They couldnt ride their luck every time.

Don't get too carried away again. There's still a lot of falling down for nothing and clutching of faces. Throw-ins that take for ever etc. You had no reason to waste time in the second half today so you didn't. But it'll be business as usual next week.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Much more impressed with the defensive performance. Its not the first time we have shut a team out and reduced them to almost zero quality chances.

We have conceded the least amount of goals and have 9 clean sheets which is the most amount of clean sheets. David Raya is a strong candidate for the golden glove despite the fact he has played less games than those around him. Raya is also starting to settle as the Raya v Ramsdale stuff dies down. Ramsdale will be sold in the summer

This Arsenal team is built differently to former Arsenal teams, even last years. Most people think of Arsenal as a team that plays free flowing attacking football, entertaining football ect. However this team plays less adventurous football and controls the game much better, we dont allow teams to have a string of quality chances against us. Three things we do very well; control the ball for long periods of the game starving the other team of possession, have an excellent and disciplined off the ball shape with 10 outfield players willing to work hard (none of this Rashford jogging back shit), a fantastic press that can win the ball back soon after losing it. I would say our best players this year have been Saliba, Rice, Gabriel; not Saka, Odegaard or Martinelli.

Most Arsenal fans were not happy with Arteta for changing our style from last year; however its necessary to evolve from a 'good entertaining team', to a team capable of competing and winning the bigger prizes. We are much more tactical and deliberate with patterns of play and a strong structure, as opposed to the free flowing football we were often associated with

Ive said it before, Arteta is a top manager with strong tactical acumen. Like his mate Xabi, he is going to be one of the more in demand managers in the future, and keeping him at the club is critical for Arsenal. Contrast to the lemons who suggested/suggest Arsenal need a new manager to 'go the final step'.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:24 am by BigBrainArteta »
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 02:01:45 am »
It's Granit Xhaka and Grimaldo who transformed Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso is no doubt a great coach, however.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 08:24:06 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:24:51 am
Much more impressed with the defensive performance. Its not the first time we have shut a team out and reduced them to almost zero quality chances.

We have conceded the least amount of goals and have 9 clean sheets which is the most amount of clean sheets. David Raya is a strong candidate for the golden glove despite the fact he has played less games than those around him. Raya is also starting to settle as the Raya v Ramsdale stuff dies down. Ramsdale will be sold in the summer

This Arsenal team is built differently to former Arsenal teams, even last years. Most people think of Arsenal as a team that plays free flowing attacking football, entertaining football ect. However this team plays less adventurous football and controls the game much better, we dont allow teams to have a string of quality chances against us. Three things we do very well; control the ball for long periods of the game starving the other team of possession, have an excellent and disciplined off the ball shape with 10 outfield players willing to work hard (none of this Rashford jogging back shit), a fantastic press that can win the ball back soon after losing it. I would say our best players this year have been Saliba, Rice, Gabriel; not Saka, Odegaard or Martinelli.

Most Arsenal fans were not happy with Arteta for changing our style from last year; however its necessary to evolve from a 'good entertaining team', to a team capable of competing and winning the bigger prizes. We are much more tactical and deliberate with patterns of play and a strong structure, as opposed to the free flowing football we were often associated with

Ive said it before, Arteta is a top manager with strong tactical acumen. Like his mate Xabi, he is going to be one of the more in demand managers in the future, and keeping him at the club is critical for Arsenal. Contrast to the lemons who suggested/suggest Arsenal need a new manager to 'go the final step'.

Totally agree, though i think calls for emery shouldve stayed and spurs will finish above us were more banter than serious thoughts.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 09:15:35 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:01:45 am
It's Granit Xhaka and Grimaldo who transformed Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso is no doubt a great coach, however.

Not sure i totally agree. Alonso had totally changed them at the 2nd half of last season without those players. Xhaka, Grimaldo & Boniface just helped take them on further.

Wirtz is special mind you. Whoever signs him is getting a great talent.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 10:55:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm
What are they doing thats different? Dont really watch them apart from against us.

Delivery is key, weve put in some great crosses with pace. Also positionally it seems some players pull away at the far post so they can ran up and attack the ball rather than jumping from the standing position, the rest of the players block the defenders to clear their way.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:00:55 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,370
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:55:43 am
Delivery is key, weve put in some great crosses with pace. Also positionally it seems some players pull away at the far post so they can ran up and attack the ball rather than jumping from the standing position, the rest of the players block the defenders to clear their way.

Sounds like American football tactics!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • Bam!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 03:12:45 pm »
This is a great chance for them to win the Champions League. They can beat city at home, not sure too many of the other teams could! Arsenal probably have the best defensive set up too, so would all be down to them keeping their nerve against the traditional bigger clubs.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:12:45 pm
This is a great chance for them to win the Champions League. They can beat city at home, not sure too many of the other teams could! Arsenal probably have the best defensive set up too, so would all be down to them keeping their nerve against the traditional bigger clubs.
idk.. I don't think we are at that level yet.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 04:18:28 pm »
Its good for us to have as many teams as possible motivated when they play Abu Dhabi, teams like Arsenal, Villa, United and Spurs could all still take points off them and do us a massive favour. The set pieces especially from Arsenal look like they could cause them big problems.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • Bam!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 06:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:53:22 pm
idk.. I don't think we are at that level yet.

The rest of the competition isnt amazing, Arsenal are performing as well as anybody left in it currently.
 
Not sure that will be the case next season, with continues improvement and some big clubs wanting to push on further.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 