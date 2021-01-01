Much more impressed with the defensive performance. Its not the first time we have shut a team out and reduced them to almost zero quality chances.



We have conceded the least amount of goals and have 9 clean sheets which is the most amount of clean sheets. David Raya is a strong candidate for the golden glove despite the fact he has played less games than those around him. Raya is also starting to settle as the Raya v Ramsdale stuff dies down. Ramsdale will be sold in the summer



This Arsenal team is built differently to former Arsenal teams, even last years. Most people think of Arsenal as a team that plays free flowing attacking football, entertaining football ect. However this team plays less adventurous football and controls the game much better, we dont allow teams to have a string of quality chances against us. Three things we do very well; control the ball for long periods of the game starving the other team of possession, have an excellent and disciplined off the ball shape with 10 outfield players willing to work hard (none of this Rashford jogging back shit), a fantastic press that can win the ball back soon after losing it. I would say our best players this year have been Saliba, Rice, Gabriel; not Saka, Odegaard or Martinelli.



Most Arsenal fans were not happy with Arteta for changing our style from last year; however its necessary to evolve from a 'good entertaining team', to a team capable of competing and winning the bigger prizes. We are much more tactical and deliberate with patterns of play and a strong structure, as opposed to the free flowing football we were often associated with



Ive said it before, Arteta is a top manager with strong tactical acumen. Like his mate Xabi, he is going to be one of the more in demand managers in the future, and keeping him at the club is critical for Arsenal. Contrast to the lemons who suggested/suggest Arsenal need a new manager to 'go the final step'.