When Arsenal beat us last week it put a lot of wind in their sails and became a three way race for the title. We will see if all three teams stay the course until the end, but as things stand, the current top three looks a good step above the rest. Arsenal helped their goal difference today and theres not a lot between the top three, either on points or goal difference. It could be a cracking race.



Arsenal are flying and City (the cheats) are flying.



On our end we are stumbling along a bit right now, with lots of injuries in key positions, and illness running through the camp too. The name of the game for us right now is to keep pace by picking up the points, which we did against Burnley.



We have another level, at least, to find again, as players come back and get into the groove.



