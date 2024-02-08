« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Quote from: Zlen on February  7, 2024, 12:48:58 pm
My deepest condolences North bank. That is absolutely horrible news, I hope in time you manage to cope with it.

Ill now look at the defeat to Arsenal as a silver lining to your story, instead of a big cloud in ours. Its much nicer that way.

Stay strong.

Shows the measure of everyone here, to see a silver lining in your teams defeat as a consolation for me!

I hope the rest of the season is full of Liverpool success, win all 3 cups, complete the full trophy set with the europa league, and if we fall away in the title race my interest will still be high, all in on the lfc bandwagon. Theres always been a seat left for me anyway. Ill buckle up and go along for the ride.
Sorry to hear TNB. Our son had health challenges as a baby and i cant imagine how i would have felt if it had gone the other way in the end.

Stay safe and together and YNWA.
Normally I'm bang up to date with this thread , but you can understand why I've not followed it closely. Just seen your tragic news TNB.  Utterly devastated for you.  As many on here have said already stay strong for your missus as well as yourself.  I've been too close to what you and rossempire have been through, and am going to give my daughter an extra special hug tonight.
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

So sorry to read this, pal. My thoughts and love to you and your wife.
So sorry to hear this awful news, TNB. My heart goes out to you and your wife. :(

This is a safe space for you mate. 🙏
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

Oh shit. Just read this now. Been up the walls with life stuff (banal). I'm so sorry for you both mate. So sad. Happened to my brother and his wife too. I don't know what to say. I'm sure you'll mind her and she's lucky to have someone with such a good sense of humour who has made at least one good choice in his life. Mind yourself though. Hope you have a couple of mates to chat it out with when you need to. Take an embrace from a brother, albeit we support different teams we have a bit of humanity in common. Hugs from a Rawkite.
Sorry to hear this bro. Wish you and your partner well.
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
So sorry to hear this mate. Thinking of you and your partner.
Condolences to you and your wife North Bank, stay strong best you can, wishing you the best
TNB, I am so sorry for your loss. Stay strong. Much love.
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

Very sad my heart goes out too you
Quote from: PaulF on February  8, 2024, 04:12:24 pm
Normally I'm bang up to date with this thread , but you can understand why I've not followed it closely. Just seen your tragic news TNB.  Utterly devastated for you.  As many on here have said already stay strong for your missus as well as yourself.  I've been too close to what you and rossempire have been through, and am going to give my daughter an extra special hug tonight.

Thanks Paul, cant wait to back to the banter and endless ramblings at 4am  ;D
Quote from: Dougle on February  8, 2024, 08:41:46 pm
Oh shit. Just read this now. Been up the walls with life stuff (banal). I'm so sorry for you both mate. So sad. Happened to my brother and his wife too. I don't know what to say. I'm sure you'll mind her and she's lucky to have someone with such a good sense of humour who has made at least one good choice in his life. Mind yourself though. Hope you have a couple of mates to chat it out with when you need to. Take an embrace from a brother, albeit we support different teams we have a bit of humanity in common. Hugs from a Rawkite.

Thanks mate , lovely sentiments.

Just want to thank everyone again, ive had a better week, went back to work and theyve been very good too.

Last couple of weeks were genuinely traumatic. I feel im getting better every day, itll take the missus a lot longer but she ll get through it.

Theres a lot of good people in the world, Rawk is full of them.

Next time I have a meltdown because Arsenal bottled it again, thats when ill know im back to normal!

So

West ham away on Sunday. Rice first trip back in the league, and theyve beaten us twice already this season. Anything less than a win and our title race wouldve lasted one week.
Unlikely Everton and Burnley will get anything so its a Must win game.
Quote from: The North Bank on February  9, 2024, 11:22:45 am
So

West ham away on Sunday. Rice first trip back in the league, and theyve beaten us twice already this season. Anything less than a win and our title race wouldve lasted one week.
Unlikely Everton and Burnley will get anything so its a Must win game.

I know you've had a shite time, but you can't be putting the mockers on us like that!
Quote from: The North Bank on February  9, 2024, 11:22:45 am
So

West ham away on Sunday. Rice first trip back in the league, and theyve beaten us twice already this season. Anything less than a win and our title race wouldve lasted one week.
Unlikely Everton and Burnley will get anything so its a Must win game.

Welcome back! Feels like a decent time to be playing West Ham, theyve gone off the boil a bit havent they? No doubt Bowen and others will be back fully firing by the time we have to go there!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  9, 2024, 11:56:00 am
Welcome back! Feels like a decent time to be playing West Ham, theyve gone off the boil a bit havent they? No doubt Bowen and others will be back fully firing by the time we have to go there!

Think Bowen and Kudus will play, but at least Paqueta is out
Easy 3 points for West Ham I'd have thought  :D
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.
Just caught up with this thread now and I am so sorry for your loss mate. Stay strong, and my deepest condolences.
I wish you well, North Bank. Been through it myself. Just know you're not alone, mate.
Fucking hell, sorry for your loss, TNB.
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 12:28:19 am
I wish you well, North Bank. Been through it myself. Just know you're not alone, mate.

Thanks mate, thats brutal, Id hear about these things in the past and never really grasped the pain and sense of loss involved.

Lots of brave people out there, going through a tonne of shit in silence, at least i got to share it on here and its helped a lot.

Really looking forward to football/rugby/super bowl this weekend. Lots of good stuff. Sport is just the best medicine.
I see that on the weekend of our cup final there is no 12:30 Saturday game

Instead Arsenal play at 8pm on TNT  :o

Quote from: alonsoisared on February  9, 2024, 04:18:32 pm
Easy 3 points for West Ham I'd have thought  :D

 It would be funny if we beat Burnley and West Ham beat Arsenal. Especially after they'd won the title last Sunday.  Can't see the latter happening though.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:59:59 am
It would be funny if we beat Burnley and West Ham beat Arsenal. Especially after they'd won the title last Sunday.  Can't see the latter happening though.

losing to west ham 3 times in a season would be embarrassing.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:55:03 am
losing to west ham 3 times in a season would be embarrassing.

In a decade.
What's "loss to West Ham"? 
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:59:59 am
It would be funny if we beat Burnley and West Ham beat Arsenal. Especially after they'd won the title last Sunday.  Can't see the latter happening though.

I actually wouldnt be surprised, its a very Arsenal thing to do.
I guess were all everton fans today
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:27:04 pm
I guess were all everton fans today

Have you seen their team?  ;D
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:27:04 pm
I guess were all everton fans today

Don't do it to yourself, mate. It'll be a long spin to May.
Good first half. I hope we dont ease off goal difference could still come into play.
Oh no, they've won the league two times in two weeks :D
Those set pieces of theirs are pretty damn good. I know Al thinks they're a waste if time. I disagree. I hope Liverpool start thinking a bit more intelligently about our own.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:28:08 pm
Those set pieces of theirs are pretty damn good. I know Al thinks they're a waste if time. I disagree. I hope Liverpool start thinking a bit more intelligently about our own.

For a few weeks it seemed like we werent playing football just trying to get set pieces. Last few games weve played with a lot more purpose and set pieces have been a great bonus to have.

We owed west ham this, 25 shots last time and lost 0-2. They couldnt ride their luck every time.
When Arsenal beat us last week it put a lot of wind in their sails and became a three way race for the title. We will see if all three teams stay the course until the end, but as things stand, the current top three looks a good step above the rest. Arsenal helped their goal difference today and theres not a lot between the top three, either on points or goal difference. It could be a cracking race.

Arsenal are flying and City (the cheats) are flying.

On our end we are stumbling along a bit right now, with lots of injuries in key positions, and illness running through the camp too. The name of the game for us right now is to keep pace by picking up the points, which we did against Burnley.

We have another level, at least, to find again, as players come back and get into the groove.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:37:26 am
I see that on the weekend of our cup final there is no 12:30 Saturday game

Instead Arsenal play at 8pm on TNT  :o

Its because Arsenal are away in Europe on the Wednesday so cant play 12.30 on the Saturday.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:28:08 pm
Those set pieces of theirs are pretty damn good. I know Al thinks they're a waste if time. I disagree. I hope Liverpool start thinking a bit more intelligently about our own.
Credit to the Liverpool team of 2020-2022. We learned their importance from you.
