Rawk family



I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.



Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.



We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before) Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.

My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.



Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.



Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).



I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.





Thanks everyone







Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.



Oh shit. Just read this now. Been up the walls with life stuff (banal). I'm so sorry for you both mate. So sad. Happened to my brother and his wife too. I don't know what to say. I'm sure you'll mind her and she's lucky to have someone with such a good sense of humour who has made at least one good choice in his life. Mind yourself though. Hope you have a couple of mates to chat it out with when you need to. Take an embrace from a brother, albeit we support different teams we have a bit of humanity in common. Hugs from a Rawkite.