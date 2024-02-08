Oh shit. Just read this now. Been up the walls with life stuff (banal). I'm so sorry for you both mate. So sad. Happened to my brother and his wife too. I don't know what to say. I'm sure you'll mind her and she's lucky to have someone with such a good sense of humour who has made at least one good choice in his life. Mind yourself though. Hope you have a couple of mates to chat it out with when you need to. Take an embrace from a brother, albeit we support different teams we have a bit of humanity in common. Hugs from a Rawkite.
Thanks mate , lovely sentiments.
Just want to thank everyone again, ive had a better week, went back to work and theyve been very good too.
Last couple of weeks were genuinely traumatic. I feel im getting better every day, itll take the missus a lot longer but she ll get through it.
Theres a lot of good people in the world, Rawk is full of them.
Next time I have a meltdown because Arsenal bottled it again, thats when ill know im back to normal!