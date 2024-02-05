« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 197470 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,966
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4800 on: February 5, 2024, 09:57:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

My God mate that's heartbreaking news

I'm so sorry. Deepest condolences to you and your wife

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4801 on: February 5, 2024, 10:16:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
So sorry to hear what a tragic time you and your wife have gone through. Stay strong for each other and take care mate.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4802 on: February 5, 2024, 10:18:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
My condolences to you and your family
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,734
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4803 on: February 5, 2024, 10:18:48 pm »
Sorry to hear about your loss TNB. You have my condolences.
Logged

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4804 on: February 5, 2024, 10:26:17 pm »
So sorry to hear that, TNB. Condolences to you and yours.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,665
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4805 on: February 5, 2024, 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

So sorry to hear that mate, really puts all the shite in here in perspective.

Much love to you and your family at this difficult time. :(
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 02:09:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

Sad to hear mate, take care and heal.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 03:31:31 am »
TNB thanks for sharing your life. Heartfelt condolences to you and yours, thats as hard as it gets.

We share a love of footy and we love our teams, and this forum is better for having you here. But wow. Hearing something like this just knocks you sideways.

So sorry to hear.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,128
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 03:43:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
Mate, I'm so sorry to hear that horrible news... Our deepest condolences from me and my wife! We are certain that you and your wife/partner will have a cute healthy baby in the future, be it a boy or a girl. Just don't fall in the downward spiral, either of you!

Our thoughts are with you both! Make sure you stay strong for your wife, fake it if you don't feel it; she may need that more than you do at this time.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,548
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 08:13:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
Sorry for you loss mate.
Hope you get the strength you need to get through this- especially the wife.

And without any banter- just want to say congrats on the win over the weekend. Alright... that was a good effort.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 08:38:18 am »
YNWA North Bank
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 08:55:31 am »
Thanks everyone,

We are both very grateful for your lovely messages. Honestly it means a lot.

I thought when Rawk eventually makes me cry itll be because ive been banned for knowing too much about football!!


Your club is special, your city is special, your fans are special, love you all.


YNWA



.

Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,376
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 09:04:16 am »
It pains me reading your message TNB.   :(

I know what you are going through and it's something nobody should have to go through.

No pain comes anywhere near to losing a child.

I'm sorry man.

Take care brother.    :)
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 09:25:19 am »
So sorry to hear your news North Bank, absolute heartbreaking for you both. It's times like these when it shows how football has little meaning in the grand scheme of things but also it sometimes helps in your road to recovery as well.

My condolences to you and your wife.
Logged

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 10:10:19 am »
Good God TNB, that is utterly devastating news. I am so so sorry for you and you wife and am sending strength and love to you both. YNWA mate
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.

love to you and your family. i hope arsenal playing good football can give you some respite in the coming months.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 am »
The North Bank, I'm so sorry to hear about what has happened. My love and thoughts to you and your family. YNWA
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 am »
Ah no, really sorry to hear that TNB. Thoughts are with you and your partner. Look after each other. x
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 am »
I still think City will be too good. However ive always said I think this Arsenal team is 2-3 years from peaking. When I say this a lot of fans interpret it as kicking the can down the road to avoid responsibly of winning trophies. Its not through. I was gutted we didnt win the league this year, and should we not win it this year, I will again be disappointed again. However I say this in response to fans who suggest sacking Arteta 'if he doesnt win the league'. I cannot even fathom the idea of sacking Arteta, it would be self-sabotage of monumental proportions. For me, Arteta is the Arsenal manager. We have our manager, we are not a in limbo like Chelsea and Man United are with Pochetinno and Ten Hag, nor do we have to think about a replacement this year like Liverpool, or potentially Man City with Pep after next season. I can see Arteta clocking up a long long time at Arsenal, he is only 41. 5 years is an eternity in football, but I can easily see Arteta still as manager in 5 year time.

The landscape is changing. FFP has bite and this will help the organically big clubs of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United. Newcastle have been capped, Chelsea are struggling financially in terms of FFP accounting, and Man City have the 115 bomb hanging over them, perhaps they get away with it, but they will need to be careful going forward anyways.

So from an Arsenal point of view. The next 5 years presents enormous opportunity. We have fantastic young players like Saliba 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 25, Saka 22; we have backing from our owners, and we have a young and committed manager who will not be lured away. I loathe when rival fans, but particularly Arsenal fans nosebleed this narrative what we have 1-2 year window and after that time, it all melts away, and this is the reason for why we would need to sack Arteta and 'bring in an experienced manager who has won sumthin'.

We have played Liverpool and Man City 5 times this season and only lost once, and only conceded 5 goals. How many teams could play Man City and Liverpool 5 times and concede an average of a goal a game and lose only once? Most other teams (even good teams) would concede more than 10 goals and lose at least 4 times, lucky to lose only 3.

He is a top manager Arteta, and he will win the CL one day. And I really hope its with us.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 10:32:22 am »
Sorry to hear that news TNB stay strong and be there for one another. My love and thoughts go out to you and your family.

YNWA mate
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,166
  • JFT96.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 am »
The North Bank, sending all of my love to you mate as all of RAWK is too. I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 12:04:48 pm »
sending love and strength TNB
YNWA
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm »
Ah man, that's just awful, Heart breaking. The football stick and slagging doesn't really mean anything in the grand scheme of things eh. Take care of yourself and your missus
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4823 on: Yesterday at 02:34:09 pm »
Thanks everyone, just read every message and im totally overwhelmed by the support.

I wont forget this the next time you smash us at the football thing.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4824 on: Yesterday at 02:38:51 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:30:56 am
I still think City will be too good. However ive always said I think this Arsenal team is 2-3 years from peaking. When I say this a lot of fans interpret it as kicking the can down the road to avoid responsibly of winning trophies. Its not through. I was gutted we didnt win the league this year, and should we not win it this year, I will again be disappointed again. However I say this in response to fans who suggest sacking Arteta 'if he doesnt win the league'. I cannot even fathom the idea of sacking Arteta, it would be self-sabotage of monumental proportions. For me, Arteta is the Arsenal manager. We have our manager, we are not a in limbo like Chelsea and Man United are with Pochetinno and Ten Hag, nor do we have to think about a replacement this year like Liverpool, or potentially Man City with Pep after next season. I can see Arteta clocking up a long long time at Arsenal, he is only 41. 5 years is an eternity in football, but I can easily see Arteta still as manager in 5 year time.

The landscape is changing. FFP has bite and this will help the organically big clubs of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United. Newcastle have been capped, Chelsea are struggling financially in terms of FFP accounting, and Man City have the 115 bomb hanging over them, perhaps they get away with it, but they will need to be careful going forward anyways.

So from an Arsenal point of view. The next 5 years presents enormous opportunity. We have fantastic young players like Saliba 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 25, Saka 22; we have backing from our owners, and we have a young and committed manager who will not be lured away. I loathe when rival fans, but particularly Arsenal fans nosebleed this narrative what we have 1-2 year window and after that time, it all melts away, and this is the reason for why we would need to sack Arteta and 'bring in an experienced manager who has won sumthin'.

We have played Liverpool and Man City 5 times this season and only lost once, and only conceded 5 goals. How many teams could play Man City and Liverpool 5 times and concede an average of a goal a game and lose only once? Most other teams (even good teams) would concede more than 10 goals and lose at least 4 times, lucky to lose only 3.

He is a top manager Arteta, and he will win the CL one day. And I really hope its with us.

We missed a chance this year, it has to be said, while its not over yet we needed an extra 8 points if we wanted to hold off citys usual late season assault.

Liverpool had practically a new team, it really shouldve been us setting the pace this time round but those 2 games against West Ham and fulham will be the difference in the end.

Its still not over, but watching city yesterday, if Foden does what Gundogan did in last seasons run in, then with de bruyne and haaland on form, its a tall order for everyone else.

Wont give up, and if we dont win it, id love to see everyone here be champions in the summer, but I think the cheats will go on a run now, we shouldve never let them hit the front, made it easy for them by throwing points away when they were having their seasonal bad run.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,766
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 04:12:56 pm »
YNWA TNB.

All our love and support to you and your partner.

Can't imagine what you've been going through but hopefully you're coping as okay as possible mate.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4826 on: Yesterday at 05:23:19 pm »
YNWA TNB. Hope you both manage to get the help you need to get through it. I know we take the piss on here but its just football and not important in the grand scheme of things. Take care.






PS. Arteta is still a knob.
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4827 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on February  5, 2024, 10:35:02 pm
So sorry to hear that mate, really puts all the shite in here in perspective.

Doesn't it just?  :(

So sorry to hear that deeply upsetting news TNB. If we don't win it, I hope Arsenal do. x
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,563
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4828 on: Yesterday at 06:08:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

...
Lump in throat reading this TNB, sadly been there myself and six years on, still not fully reconciled with it if I'm honest. Thoughts with you and your partner, and wishing you happier times ahead.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:17:23 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,563
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4829 on: Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm »
Only just caught up with the aftermath of the match, but fully expected Arteta (and consequently his team) to completely lose the run of himself.

As predictable as it was cringeworthy. Made me feel a little better about the result at least, so there's that.

Compare and contrast next season when his cool, calm, unflappable mate Xabi is showing him up. Just as he did in their respective playing careers.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4830 on: Yesterday at 06:46:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
Gutted for you, my friend. So sorry to hear about this.  :'(

Thoughts and prayers are with you and yours, mate. Take care and stay strong.

You'll Never Walk Alone.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • A manc
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4831 on: Yesterday at 07:00:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February  5, 2024, 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
Absolutely horrific, every parent's nightmare. Best wishes to you and your wife.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4832 on: Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm »
I am so sorry to read of your tragic news, TNB. My heartfelt condolences, may you find consolation and somehow, healing in the months to come.

I am largely a reader/lurker these days, but I appreciate your posts and good humour here. Youre a mad bugger, but always welcome.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4833 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:08:56 pm
Lump in throat reading this TNB, sadly been there myself and six years on, still not fully reconciled with it if I'm honest. Thoughts with you and your partner, and wishing you happier times ahead.

Thanks mate , and sorry to bring back tough memories, its mad how many people have been through similar experiences , and other horrendous times in their lives. I heard about Connor Bradley on Sunday and am devastated for him,  a 20 year old kid with a tonne of pain to suddenly deal with. cruel world sometimes.


Thanks again to everyone for all the above messages.




Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 01:49:08 am »
Gutting reading that news. Thoughts with you TNB, I hope you and the family are keeping well in the circumstances. Take care of yourself mate.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,934
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 04:03:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:55:31 am
Thanks everyone,

We are both very grateful for your lovely messages. Honestly it means a lot.

I thought when Rawk eventually makes me cry itll be because ive been banned for knowing too much about football!!


Your club is special, your city is special, your fans are special, love you all.


YNWA



.



Horrible to hear. My condolences, truly.

As you note - life sort of seems to stop in these kinds of moments.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 