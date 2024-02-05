I still think City will be too good. However ive always said I think this Arsenal team is 2-3 years from peaking. When I say this a lot of fans interpret it as kicking the can down the road to avoid responsibly of winning trophies. Its not through. I was gutted we didnt win the league this year, and should we not win it this year, I will again be disappointed again. However I say this in response to fans who suggest sacking Arteta 'if he doesnt win the league'. I cannot even fathom the idea of sacking Arteta, it would be self-sabotage of monumental proportions. For me, Arteta is the Arsenal manager. We have our manager, we are not a in limbo like Chelsea and Man United are with Pochetinno and Ten Hag, nor do we have to think about a replacement this year like Liverpool, or potentially Man City with Pep after next season. I can see Arteta clocking up a long long time at Arsenal, he is only 41. 5 years is an eternity in football, but I can easily see Arteta still as manager in 5 year time.



The landscape is changing. FFP has bite and this will help the organically big clubs of Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United. Newcastle have been capped, Chelsea are struggling financially in terms of FFP accounting, and Man City have the 115 bomb hanging over them, perhaps they get away with it, but they will need to be careful going forward anyways.



So from an Arsenal point of view. The next 5 years presents enormous opportunity. We have fantastic young players like Saliba 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 25, Saka 22; we have backing from our owners, and we have a young and committed manager who will not be lured away. I loathe when rival fans, but particularly Arsenal fans nosebleed this narrative what we have 1-2 year window and after that time, it all melts away, and this is the reason for why we would need to sack Arteta and 'bring in an experienced manager who has won sumthin'.



We have played Liverpool and Man City 5 times this season and only lost once, and only conceded 5 goals. How many teams could play Man City and Liverpool 5 times and concede an average of a goal a game and lose only once? Most other teams (even good teams) would concede more than 10 goals and lose at least 4 times, lucky to lose only 3.



He is a top manager Arteta, and he will win the CL one day. And I really hope its with us.