Today at 05:54:25 pm
Rawk family

I just wanted to say something, I had posted here a few weeks ago about some troubles I was going through.

Sadly, we lost our unborn daughter on Friday night, stillbirth at 7 months. She wouldve been our first.

 We managed to spend some magical and painful time with her on Saturday (never appreciated how important midwives/nurses are before)  Its been a horrendous month full of dispair, sleepless nights spent anguishing over medical terms and percentages of hope.
My life has kind of stopped in that time, I havent been to work/football etc, I've not actively watched football and caught up with the latest on here, the best place to get totally biased factual opinions.

Thanks for giving me somewhere to go to and take my mind of things, all your mad takes have been a great escape.

Yesterdays game wasnt easy to watch, I couldnt even put it on TV, watched it in bed on my phone. Got tonnes of messages of people wishing an Arsenal win to cheer me up (including from a spurs fan ).

I was expecting an Arsenal win because I "deserved" some good news, and when Van Dijk and Allison worked together to let Martinelli score, I thought, they're in on the plan too, Ill always be grateful to them.


Thanks everyone



Now back to the evil lego man and his over celebrating.
Today at 05:57:38 pm
Sorry about that mate. That's really devastating.

A relative of mine had a stillbirth recently and it's really hard.  Thoughts with you and your family.
Today at 05:58:04 pm
Really sorry to hear that North Bank.

Thoughts are with you and your family.
Today at 06:00:27 pm
That's horrendous TNB, so sorry to hear that.
Today at 06:00:46 pm
So sorry to hear that mate. Really hope you and the Mrs are able to recover your spirits soon.
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 06:01:52 pm »
TNB, can only wish you and your Mrs my condolences, take care.  :(
Today at 06:02:15 pm
Damn, so sorry for your loss TNB. That's awful news. Reach out on here if you ever need to, want to vent or something!
Today at 06:12:24 pm
Fucking hell. That's awful. Condolences to you and your Mrs TNB. Hope you are as ok as you can be.
Today at 06:13:58 pm
So sorry to hear this TNB - Condolences to you & your wife. Such sad news and really hope you're both doing ok.

I don't post too often these days - More of a reader/lurker, but always enjoy reading your posts.
Take care & best wished to you both
Today at 06:19:31 pm
Aw TNB, I knew you said you had difficulties, Im sorry to hear it was as serious as that.

I had issues with my first born at birth, he was born with a serious heart defect and needed life saving surgery after 5 days, but we were 1 of the lucky ones, but it made me realise how grateful Ill forever be to the nurses and midwives of the NHS, because without their quick thinking wed have lost him too.

I hope you and your other half can heal and get through this together. Always available for a PM.
Today at 06:27:28 pm
Sorry to hear that TNB, my condolences mate.
Today at 06:28:21 pm
Very sorry to read that TNB. Love to you and your partner.
Today at 06:28:53 pm
Very sorry to hear that TNB,my best wishes to you and your family.YNWA.
Today at 06:30:18 pm
best wishes TNB, sorry to read that. stay strong for mrs tnb.
Today at 06:48:57 pm
Terribly sorry to hear that news North Bank mate. Please stay strong both of you.  Football pales into insignificance when things like this happen. At the same time football also gives us some kind of escape that everyone of us needs in a mad world .  Look after yourselves fella. Always enjoy reading your posts.
YNWA
