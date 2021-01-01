« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 194009 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4720 on: Today at 03:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:08:22 pm
The no one is saying you cant celebrateBUT line of thinking is so lame and small time.

Who cares, its sports, its part of what makes it so great. If it bothers you that much watching lego head get animated, might I suggest turning the TV off and stepping outside for a bit? No one likes celebration police.
They were classless all game mate. You can see why people are annoyed.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4721 on: Today at 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:07:17 pm
Where does Nick live now, so i can avoid the area.
On the fucking RAWK server.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4722 on: Today at 03:19:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:24:03 am
I really wonder why people watch all this celebrating, just switch the television off if it distresses you so much, no one has to watch it. It's like people want to be annoyed all the time.

We get it. You don't agree. I thought it was fucking ludicrously cringy. Opinions innit.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:03:52 pm
Broken glasses were when the players really ran towards him to celebrate that last minute winner iirc, same again as running onto the pitch against our closest rivals (location wise). Not really the same examples being given.

Your victory was down to Virgil / Ali error and a deflection that sealed it. It wasn't remotely similar but still. You guys enjoy, I doubt very much many will remember Odegaard taking photos if it leads to nothing. Just didn't have iconic vibes or Arteta being a poor man's Antonio Conte in terms of celebrations.

Listen, i don't think anyone has said otherwise. I don't see the Arsenal guys on here claiming some glorious victory that will lead us to greater things (well, perhaps 1 poster perhaps), in fact i think most have agreed with most of the points about the game being raised, most will agree that we are still unlikely to win the league etc.
The discussions have mainly centred around the celebrations, and that's fine, and even then i think most have agreed as well that at times we do become too emotional and aren't cold enough at times.
So not quite sure we are on here cock swinging like a few have suggested we are, when we are agreeing with a lot of your points (again, 1 poster apart)?


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm »
I really wonder why people read all this celebration discussion, just switch the PC off if it distresses you so much, no one has to read it. It's like people want to be annoyed all the time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 03:21:51 pm »
This forum is eating itself.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 03:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 03:20:44 pm
I really wonder why people read all this celebration discussion, just switch the PC off if it distresses you so much, no one has to read it. It's like people want to be annoyed all the time.

;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 03:20:44 pm
I really wonder why people read all this celebration discussion, just switch the PC off if it distresses you so much, no one has to read it. It's like people want to be annoyed all the time.
This comment is annoying . . . . . . . to some.  :D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 03:25:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:20:06 pm
Listen, i don't think anyone has said otherwise. I don't see the Arsenal guys on here claiming some glorious victory that will lead us to greater things (well, perhaps 1 poster perhaps), in fact i think most have agreed with most of the points about the game being raised, most will agree that we are still unlikely to win the league etc.
The discussions have mainly centred around the celebrations, and that's fine, and even then i think most have agreed as well that at times we do become too emotional and aren't cold enough at times.
So not quite sure we are on here cock swinging like a few have suggested we are, when we are agreeing with a lot of your points (again, 1 poster apart)?

Don't let it bother you mate. 😄
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4729 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 03:24:48 pm
This comment is annoying . . . . . . . to some.  :D

It's an opinion innit? 😄
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4730 on: Today at 03:37:10 pm »
Lets face it, Arteta played for Everton and learned his managerial trade from Ped. Of course he is going to be a detestable, snide little prick. His players are obviously getting that from him too.
What annoys the most is that Arsenal are refereed differently. Taylor was an absolute disgrace yesterday but its every game against these c*nts now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4731 on: Today at 03:37:45 pm »
Saka "doesn't get protected" yet they go out to injure our players. Despicable club.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4732 on: Today at 03:42:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:37:45 pm
Saka "doesn't get protected" yet they go out to injure our players. Despicable club.

Haha Jesus dude, calm down.  There's some truly despicable clubs out there but Arsenal aren't one of them.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4733 on: Today at 03:45:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:42:10 pm
Haha Jesus dude, calm down.  There's some truly despicable clubs out there but Arsenal aren't one of them.
Setting out to injure players is despicable and it's not a coincidence either. If it happens then maybe it's a coincidence.

Yet, they complain about how Saka gets treated.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4734 on: Today at 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:45:13 pm
Setting out to injure players is despicable and it's not a coincidence either. Yet, they complain about how Saka gets treated.

Because that's what happened, they all sat in the locker room, discussing how they were going to deliberately try and injure our players.  It wasn't just a moment in the heat of a top of the table clash at all.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4735 on: Today at 03:49:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:46:12 pm
Because that's what happened, they all sat in the locker room, discussing how they were going to deliberately try and injure our players.  It wasn't just a moment in the heat of a top of the table clash at all.
It's not a coincidence. They don't mind injuring our players but they go down like they've been shot at the slightest contact.

Poor Saka though (who injured Tsimikas) :D
