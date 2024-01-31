One thing I noticed yesterday in the second half - start of the second half before the goal came is how intense they made it. And that's what it feels like, every time they aren't ahead things feel intense. And I don't think it needs to be like that. They are getting results from those positions, like last night, but I feel like someone needs to tell them it's OK to go away from home, struggle to break a team down but stay calm, the goal will come and move onto the next. The celebrations after the goals, the hyping up the crowd etc... I do think that comes back to bite them when they don't get the result - the highs are too high and the lows are too low from the outside.



By all means celebrate big moments and results but it must be so tiring watching and supporting. We know ourselves - too much intensity for too long is not sustainable.



This - again.6mins in yesterday and Odegaard is throwing his hands up to get the crowd up.I lost count of the amount of times their players did it during the game.And all of that afterwards? Christ. Carragher was absolutely spot on IMO - you were the better team and deserved the 3 points. But it's just 3 points. In early Feb. Get yourselves down the tunnel instead of milking it like you have just gone 10 points clear.I like to think I am quite balanced - I think a lot of stuff is easy to shrug off and you should let people have their moments. But I have never been more sure they will falter again and fall harder. They are back in a title race for now but I watched that aftermath yesterday thinking they are mentality midgets, who feel they aren't good enough and that's why they need the constant hype.There's a massive difference between enjoying the moment and enjoying the ride of emotions a good run can bring you and what they appear to be doing. A serious manage would not allow that to unfold. Everything is so intense.They won the game fairly comfortably in the end and deserved to. They were given 2 gifts - the Martinelli goal and then us chasing the game with no RB and no CB, allowing them to score again. Take the 3pts, do you celebratory lap of clapping the fans and congratulating each other then onto the next.