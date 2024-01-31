« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

DonkeyWan

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4640 on: Today at 09:24:23 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:18:18 am
Exactly. Arsenal won so are entitled to celebrate. I couldn't care what they do either.

We did the same when we won there in the FA Cup and deservedly so. Did we see this over reaction?

Arteta being out his technical area all match will always irk me though. :-)


I wouldn't be thrilled if I saw Liverpool players doing this after a game so early in the season, but at the same time Arsenal tanned Liverpool, so they can cover their arses in gravy and rub it in each others faces if they like, they have to right to after that victory.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4641 on: Today at 09:29:03 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 31, 2024, 11:30:17 am
One thing I noticed yesterday in the second half - start of the second half before the goal came is how intense they made it. And that's what it feels like, every time they aren't ahead things feel intense. And I don't think it needs to be like that. They are getting results from those positions, like last night, but I feel like someone needs to tell them it's OK to go away from home, struggle to break a team down but stay calm, the goal will come and move onto the next. The celebrations after the goals, the hyping up the crowd etc... I do think that comes back to bite them when they don't get the result - the highs are too high and the lows are too low from the outside.

By all means celebrate big moments and results but it must be so tiring watching and supporting. We know ourselves - too much intensity for too long is not sustainable.

This - again.

6mins in yesterday and Odegaard is throwing his hands up to get the crowd up.

I lost count of the amount of times their players did it during the game.

And all of that afterwards? Christ. Carragher was absolutely spot on IMO - you were the better team and deserved the 3 points. But it's just 3 points. In early Feb. Get yourselves down the tunnel instead of milking it like you have just gone 10 points clear.

I like to think I am quite balanced - I think a lot of stuff is easy to shrug off and you should let people have their moments. But I have never been more sure they will falter again and fall harder. They are back in a title race for now but I watched that aftermath yesterday thinking they are mentality midgets, who feel they aren't good enough and that's why they need the constant hype.

There's a massive difference between enjoying the moment and enjoying the ride of emotions a good run can bring you and what they appear to be doing. A serious manage would not allow that to unfold. Everything is so intense.

They won the game fairly comfortably in the end and deserved to. They were given 2 gifts - the Martinelli goal and then us chasing the game with no RB and no CB, allowing them to score again. Take the 3pts, do you celebratory lap of clapping the fans and congratulating each other then onto the next.

tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4642 on: Today at 09:29:21 am
No problem with them celebrating like that, they were under a lot of pressure and a loss would've seen them out of the title race completely.  Would've been a huge relief.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4643 on: Today at 09:30:15 am
Our players put so much effort in, the intensity and constant running was top class. Dont care how they celebrate afterwards.

It wasnt disrespectful, liverpool players had long left the field, its not really a big deal or a window to arsenals emotion. I think its far worse emotionally when we walk off sulking after another defeat.
Fiasco

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4644 on: Today at 09:35:36 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:30:15 am
Our players put so much effort in, the intensity and constant running was top class. Dont care how they celebrate afterwards.

It wasnt disrespectful, liverpool players had long left the field, its not really a big deal or a window to arsenals emotion. I think its far worse emotionally when we walk off sulking after another defeat.

I thought it was pathetic but I don't think it was disrespectful. I don't think that was the intent; it is just cheesy, over the top nonsense. You won a league game in February at the end of the day. Yes it was a key game in terms of getting firmly back into the title race but every game is key from here on out.

You don't win leagues with that sort of attitude, it was similar last year. You can't maintain that faux emotion for so long and win a league.
ljycb

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4645 on: Today at 09:39:41 am
Give it a rest. They won a massive game against a team who had previously lost once in around 50 league games. Their captain had a laugh with one of the club photographers? Big deal. Has Klopp taught you all nothing? There is nothing wrong with enjoying the good times.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4646 on: Today at 09:41:29 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:29:21 am
No problem with them celebrating like that, they were under a lot of pressure and a loss would've seen them out of the title race completely.  Would've been a huge relief.
But this applies to every league game they'll play from now till the end of the season, no? :D

We have almost half of the season to go. It's pathetic.
Nick110581

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4647 on: Today at 09:42:03 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:35:36 am
I thought it was pathetic but I don't think it was disrespectful. I don't think that was the intent; it is just cheesy, over the top nonsense. You won a league game in February at the end of the day. Yes it was a key game in terms of getting firmly back into the title race but every game is key from here on out.

You don't win leagues with that sort of attitude, it was similar last year. You can't maintain that faux emotion for so long and win a league.

But the intensity is because hes a Pep wannabe. He does all that shit too.
Mahern

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4648 on: Today at 09:42:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:30:15 am
Our players put so much effort in, the intensity and constant running was top class. Dont care how they celebrate afterwards.

It wasnt disrespectful, liverpool players had long left the field, its not really a big deal or a window to arsenals emotion. I think its far worse emotionally when we walk off sulking after another defeat.

I don't think it was disrespectful. And you deserved to win that game comfortably, just ran right over the top of us that first half.

People are pissed that we lost without really getting going. But I do agree it just seems all too intense under Arteta, it's like every game is played under the severst of pressure, and that is what trips teams up when the road ramps upwards.
Fiasco

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4649 on: Today at 09:43:20 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:39:41 am
Give it a rest. They won a massive game against a team who had previously lost once in around 50 league games. Their captain had a laugh with one of the club photographers? Big deal. Has Klopp taught you all nothing? There is nothing wrong with enjoying the good times.

It isn't one game though. It is a theme, look at their celebrations last year and even in the first few games this year. I'm not saying don't celebrate - absolutely not the case - I'm saying you can see easily so much of it is forced and putting that kind of energy into things that aren't the actual football will not be good in the long run.

Newcastle are similar, with those 100 man team photos all for social media after games and all that shite. Forced nonsense. It isn't stuff that winners do.
DelTrotter

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4650 on: Today at 09:43:23 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:39:41 am
Give it a rest. They won a massive game against a team who had previously lost once in around 50 league games. Their captain had a laugh with one of the club photographers? Big deal. Has Klopp taught you all nothing? There is nothing wrong with enjoying the good times.

Who's said they can't enjoy it? It's the constant forced, fake, over the top shit people are commenting on.

Odegaard is so dumb and stupid with his forced begging the crowd to make noise he didn't realise we had the whole lower tier in the cup and was doing it to our fans instead.
Redley

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4651 on: Today at 09:45:13 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:24:04 am
I recalled that we went over to our fans and clapped. The players looked made up too.

Arsenal could have been out the title race so celebrated their win? Who cares how they did it? Is there a rule saying that they must do it a certain way to appease the opposition fanbase?

Are you actually reading peoples posts...?

No-one is saying you're not allowed to celebrate like that. People are saying its pretty cringe, and a pretty good demonstration of why they bottled it so spectacularly last season. You're posting a lot about it for someone who isn't bothered about it.

The one thing though which goes past cringe...is Arteta aping Jurgens fist pumps at full time. Thats just embarrassing disrespect. A legendary football manager, the one guy in this country who has challenged the sportswashers (which Arteta has been), someone who has announced he's leaving at the end of the season and he gets that from a rival who at the moment has on his CV an FA Cup win with Emerys team and the second biggest bottle job in PL history. He embodies modern football, sadly. All for bantz, thinking he's getting one over on Klopp (for whatever reason, but the Man City link I suspect is a big one). When all he's done is demonstrate how weak mentally they are compared to their rivals.
tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #4652 on: Today at 09:46:00 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:41:29 am
But this applies to every league game they'll play from now till the end of the season, no? :D

We have almost half of the season to go. It's pathetic.

No, because our game was effectively a 6 pointer.  There's still a chance us or City drop points if Arsenal do.  But if Arsenal lost to us, then we'd have got 3 points and that's a huge swing in our favour.
