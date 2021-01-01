We are lucky to have him, not as lucky as you are to have had Klopp but we have a very good manager.
Can't call him a very good manager until he wins a League or Champions League he's a nearly man at the moment, basically he's a fucking loser until he wins one of those big trophies.
If your happy with your team being nearly men and being fucking losers then good for you but at the end of the day as it stands right now without a Champions League or Premier League trophy Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are fucking glorious losers.
I didn't know that Arsenal fans and Arteta supported Man City the fucking losers won't win anything major again, so I don't know why these fucking losers are so happy that Man City have won the league again.