Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:46:33 am
Love Arteta though, people will refuse to acknowledge that we are competing with city and Liverpool, but we finally beat city this season and havent lost to Liverpool in the last 4 league games, some of the patterns of play and combinations today were excellent.
You should be competing with Liverpool you spent far more money than us and after four years of being in the job and spending a shitload of money it would be failure if he wasn't at least competing with Liverpool.
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 04:49:33 am
You should be competing with Liverpool you spent far more money than us and after four years of being in the job and spending a shitload of money it would be failure if he wasn't at least competing with Liverpool.

Youve got klopp though, hes an all time great. No one else is competing with you and city and many have spent a tonne more than us. That where he deserves credit, made us clearly the best of the rest. The next step is the hardest and he has made mistakes (actual tactical and transfer ones, not being silly running up and down the touchline thats irrelevant to me). Hes transformed the club though and it doesnt feel like last season was a one off.
We are lucky to have him, not as lucky as you are to have had Klopp but we have a very good manager.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:07:47 am
We are lucky to have him, not as lucky as you are to have had Klopp but we have a very good manager.
Can't call him a very good manager until he wins a League or Champions League he's a nearly man at the moment, basically he's a fucking loser until he wins one of those big trophies.

If your happy with your team being nearly men and being fucking losers then good for you but at the end of the day as it stands right now without a Champions League or Premier League trophy Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are fucking glorious losers.

I didn't know that Arsenal fans and Arteta supported Man City the fucking losers won't win anything major again, so I don't know why these fucking losers are so happy that Man City have won the league again.
