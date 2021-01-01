You should be competing with Liverpool you spent far more money than us and after four years of being in the job and spending a shitload of money it would be failure if he wasn't at least competing with Liverpool.



Youve got klopp though, hes an all time great. No one else is competing with you and city and many have spent a tonne more than us. That where he deserves credit, made us clearly the best of the rest. The next step is the hardest and he has made mistakes (actual tactical and transfer ones, not being silly running up and down the touchline thats irrelevant to me). Hes transformed the club though and it doesnt feel like last season was a one off.We are lucky to have him, not as lucky as you are to have had Klopp but we have a very good manager.