Everything they do is clearly over the top and for the cameras. It is choreographed, it is cheesy 'banter' era stuff. Their captain geeing up the crowd after 5 minutes, running down the touchline, the selfies, everything is just cringeworthy bollocks.

Most of it is forced. That is the issue I have. Celebrate all you want, run on the pitch and knee slide if you're the manager, do whatever, as long as it is natural and within context. Arsenal's carry on is forced most of the time.
This is my gripe. Its almost as if their documentary convinced them they were living a real life movie.
All depends on game state. Arsenal should have been 2-0 up at half-time but instead the score was 1-1 without Liverpool even having a shot on target.

Lose this game and we'd be 8 points behind. So, sometimes you have to bide your time and I can understand why we started the second half cautiously. Liverpool hardly created anything anyway.

Curious where do you think Arsenal will finish this season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Curious where do you think Arsenal will finish this season? 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
I don't know and I don't care either! ;D
This is my gripe. Its almost as if their documentary convinced them they were living a real life movie.

So, what do you want them to do exactly? It's football mate, when you're win you celebrate when you lose you go to the pub and get pissed. Yes?
All depends on game state. Arsenal should have been 2-0 up at half-time but instead the score was 1-1 without Liverpool even having a shot on target.

Lose this game and we'd be 8 points behind. So, sometimes you have to bide your time and I can understand why we started the second half cautiously. Liverpool hardly created anything anyway.

Its probably just my paranoia, or PTSD, I just watched us drop back and thought that we were inviting trouble. Maybe my nervousness made it all seem worse as well.
So, what do you want them to do exactly? It's football mate, when you're win you celebrate when you lose you go to the pub and get pissed. Yes?
What are they winning? A trophy or just 3 points?🤣🤣🤣🤣
What are they winning? A trophy or just 3 points?🤣🤣🤣🤣

Erm a football match?
Tinpot that.

So you are telling me you sit there and cry every time we win a game?
Just seeing some of their post match antics.

Fucking hell. If I was an Arsenal fan I'd be absolutely embarrassed.
So you are telling me you sit there and cry every time we win a game?
I don't celebrate like a loon when we win a game in February. Very spursy.
I don't celebrate like a loon when we win a game in February. Very spursy.

Jeez, I do. Why would you not? I nearly broke my sodding ankle at Anfield celebrating a win against United.  :D
Arsenal desereved the win today so well done to them. But here's two facts that are irrefutable.

1. You've no chance of winning the league
2. Arteta has turned your team team into a bunch of whinging, playacting c*nts.
Jeez, I do. Why would you not? I nearly broke my sodding ankle at Anfield celebrating a win against United.  :D
They were spursy mate. Just like how their North London neighbours brought their kids onto the pitch :D
They were spursy mate. Just luke how their North London neighbours brought their kids onto the pitch :D

They didn't go that far though, to be fair.  ;D
They didn't go that far though, to be fair.  ;D
Arteta celebrated like they'd won the league. Congrats to them. :D
What's this north London forever shit as well? Scarves up like it's YNWA which fits in well as they've nicked all our other chants too. Look forward to hearing the fields of ashburton grove next time we play them.
So you are telling me you sit there and cry every time we win a game?

If we win a league game, I think its not either cry or celebrate like a loon, theres a lot of in between. Closer to look than crying, but still a lot of in between.
I don't know and I don't care either! ;D
You dont care? Main thing for you is posting on RAWK eh?
Probably worth more to collectors that way as well.

Arsenal celebrating league wins like that shows how much of a poverty club they have become, they have won fuck all in the last twenty years so when they win games like that they have to celebrate it because over the last twenty years they haven't had much to celebrate about.
You dont care? Main thing for you is posting on RAWK eh?
The only thing I care about is if you have the same opinion as Richard Keys on anything, then you are in the wrong. ;D

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1754214097673977938
You dont care? Main thing for you is posting on RAWK eh?

Yes weird answer or too scared to put his neck on the block
The only thing I care about is if you have the same opinion as Richard Keys on anything, then you are in the wrong. ;D

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1754214097673977938
Arteta is a snide, classless prick. Thats all there is to it really.
Arteta celebrated like they'd won the league. Congrats to them. :D

He's such a piece of shit.

I hate him more than any other manager in the league (Pep - of course - but Pep is a brilliant manager for all his shadiness).
Arsenal celebrating league wins like that shows how much of a poverty club they have become, they have won fuck all in the last twenty years so when they win games like that they have to celebrate it because over the last twenty years they haven't had much to celebrate about.
You posted something similar twice and have deleted those posts already. Because you care so much about winning, I'll give you £10 so that you could donate it to RAWK and get your name changed to Goku.
You posted something similar twice and have deleted those posts already. Because you care so much about winning, I'll give you £10 so that you could donate it to RAWK and get your name changed to Goku.
;D Surely on a football forum you're at least picking the name of a character who doesn't constantly lose or come up second best.
;D Surely on a football forum you're at least picking the name of a character who doesn't constantly lose or come up second best.
Something Arsenal are very familiar with as in the last 20 years all Arsenal have done is come up short and lose out on the big trophies
Something Arsenal are very familiar with as in the last 20 years all Arsenal have done is come up short and lose out on the big trophies

You're saying this to a United fan of all people!
Why cant Arteta stay in his technical area ?
Coz hes a prick.
Just cannot bring myself to like Arsenal and their manager especially. Saka is just annoying as well.
I'm gutted Klopp is leaving. Imagine having to endure a c*nt like Arteta managing your team.
I hope these c*nts don't even win a coin toss. Absolute assholes
Small club.
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police

Er, sorry. You didn't earn a point at Anfield last season, you shit the bed after going 2-0 up. Understand that if we had gone 1-0 up at home to you in the first 15 mins, we would have attempted to bury you. Much like the 5-1 in 2014. You got a goal and just relaxed. We were woeful but crucially we know that we have the squad depth and a good few gears to click into. Like the United 0-0, Klopp and the players have the mental fortitude to quickly move on from this. Arsenal celebrated as if this was a statement victory but there would have been a meltdown if they'd lost as if they seriously think they have the character to win this league. Deluded. Porto in the CL is test they are not yet savvy enough for and if they get knocked out of that, I don't see enough in this team to pick themselves and ensure they finish strongly.

The reality for me is there are still shades of Wenger's legacy in the mindset of the club. That peak Arsenal team achieved exactly what in the CL. One final from 2002-2006 and that was due to changing to a back 5. They don't know how manage adversity.
