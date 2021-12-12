If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police



Er, sorry. You didn't earn a point at Anfield last season, you shit the bed after going 2-0 up. Understand that if we had gone 1-0 up at home to you in the first 15 mins, we would have attempted to bury you. Much like the 5-1 in 2014. You got a goal and just relaxed. We were woeful but crucially we know that we have the squad depth and a good few gears to click into. Like the United 0-0, Klopp and the players have the mental fortitude to quickly move on from this. Arsenal celebrated as if this was a statement victory but there would have been a meltdown if they'd lost as if they seriously think they have the character to win this league. Deluded. Porto in the CL is test they are not yet savvy enough for and if they get knocked out of that, I don't see enough in this team to pick themselves and ensure they finish strongly.The reality for me is there are still shades of Wenger's legacy in the mindset of the club. That peak Arsenal team achieved exactly what in the CL. One final from 2002-2006 and that was due to changing to a back 5. They don't know how manage adversity.