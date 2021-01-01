« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 190139 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 07:59:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Sometimes you just have to accept you've been beaten.
I can accept the defeat but I just don't like their antics. It will be funny when they win nothing again.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:09 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:53:07 pm
You won 3-1 against a team that has lost once all season just be happy.
He's just being nice. Probably grinned while he wrote that.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
I mean they got the job done. Their backs were against the wall coming into this game. They needed it more. It happens.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 08:02:56 pm »
Not going to be salty, they deserved their win. I thought we were tentative from the first minute particularly at the back, misplaced passes everywhere along the back line. It set the tone and we struggled to get into the game. Arsenal pounced on that and I thought if we got through to half time 1-0 down, we'd be lucky so the bonus of their cock up was welcome. 2nd half was better but we never looked in control save for a five ten minute spell. Less said the better of our cock up. It happens. Beaten fair and square on the day. Arteta's antics are really embarrassing for his once proud club along with the twattishness of most of their players. I'm an arle arse and the idea that McLintock, Radford, Wilson, Adams, Brady, Graham et al would condone that behaviour is unthinkable. He's a bad egg Arteta, pure and simple
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:39 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Sometimes you just have to accept you've been beaten.
True. I switched off after the thrird goal so didnt see their celebrations. I would expect any team to celebrate after beating the league leaders.
Arsenal are a right bunch of fucking weirdos tho so I imagine they went over the top.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 08:07:36 pm »
Imagine Wenger running around like Arteta after a league win
Online Fiasco

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
I would like to congratulate them on their title win. Incredible achievement.
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 08:09:15 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:02:56 pm
Not going to be salty, they deserved their win. I thought we were tentative from the first minute particularly at the back, misplaced passes everywhere along the back line. It set the tone and we struggled to get into the game. Arsenal pounced on that and I thought if we got through to half time 1-0 down, we'd be lucky so the bonus of their cock up was welcome. 2nd half was better but we never looked in control save for a five ten minute spell. Less said the better of our cock up. It happens. Beaten fair and square on the day. Arteta's antics are really embarrassing for his once proud club along with the twattishness of most of their players. I'm an arle arse and the thought that McLintock, Radford, Wilson, Adams, Brady, Graham et al would condone that behaviour is unthinkable. He's a bad egg Arteta, pure and simple

If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police
Online TipTopKop

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 08:11:20 pm »
There are a fair few teams ahead of Arsenal I'd get pissed off with winning it. However, we're still in the driving seat and there are so many factors like CL fixtures for them to think about and the intensity that brings, we've got loads of cup competitions also.

There'll be loads of twists and turns. Sadly, City are probably just getting into groove also which is a bigger threat altogether if they get going.
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:09:15 pm
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police
Nah, its because he is a prick.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 08:13:52 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:09:15 pm
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police
Wenger won things you know? And he was respected.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 08:16:05 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:09:15 pm
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police

No because he is extremely annoying. Big Fat Sam was annoying and he wasn't successful
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm »
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm »
Happy we won, it cheered me up a bit, but City will ultimately benefit most from this result.

We were ok, had decent moments in the first half, Liverpool just didnt turn up, we gave them a lifeline and they threw it back to us, strange game but our season wouldve been over with a loss so at least theres big matches to look forward to.
Offline S

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 08:20:25 pm »
People moaning about their celebrations. Have you guys seen our manager?

Its also a compliment to us.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 08:21:12 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:20:25 pm
People moaning about their celebrations. Have you guys seen our manager?

Its also a compliment to us.
This!
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 08:22:08 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:09:15 pm
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police

Both are far better managers than Arteta are. He's a pygmy compared to them. You wanna condone his behaviour citing 'he's making us competetive again,' that's your call. Being an arle arse, as I said, I remember the Arsenal sides that won the double and plenty of other league and cup trophies who were super competetive without the histrionics from the respective managers. That's not celebrating, mate, that's just being a c*nt
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:20:25 pm
People moaning about their celebrations. Have you guys seen our manager?

Its also a compliment to us.

Everything they do is clearly over the top and for the cameras. It is choreographed, it is cheesy 'banter' era stuff. Their captain geeing up the crowd after 5 minutes, running down the touchline, the selfies, everything is just cringeworthy bollocks.

Most of it is forced. That is the issue I have. Celebrate all you want, run on the pitch and knee slide if you're the manager, do whatever, as long as it is natural and within context. Arsenal's carry on is forced most of the time.
Online Redley

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 08:24:39 pm »
Sometimes you have to sacrifice something to be successful, having a team to be proud of isnt as important as being successful. But Arsenal are at that sad stage of having a pretty unpleasant team and manager but not having any success to show for it. Like Atletico under Simeone but without any trophies. Im sure theyll tell you they dont care that people despise thembut the bottling last season and the drop off this is all very sad when their team and manager behave in such a way.

Id hope it does change when Arteta goes because they used to have a proper respect about them under Wenger. He must be chuckling to himself that he was hounded out by this fanbase only to see the current manager celebrating a win in February to go 2nd in the league like hed just won them their first European Cup. Madness to see his behaviour today, aping Klopp with the fist pumps ;D Actually even smaller than small time if there is such a thing, I wouldnt expect it from Chris Wilder or Colin Wanker! But the manager is such a big, historical club? Ultimate cringe.
Online DangerScouse

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 08:24:53 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:09:15 pm
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police

Utter bollox. I'd a huge amount of respect for Wenger who was a top manager and actually won stuff. Arteta is a complete cock and your team resembles him.

I've a huge amount of respect for Arsenal as a club, less so with that dick at the helm.
Offline lfc_col

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 08:25:23 pm »
I think every time we score a tap in the whole bench should do a synchronized knee slide out of the technical area from now on
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 08:28:48 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:24:53 pm
Utter bollox. I'd a huge amount of respect for Wenger who was a top manager and actually won stuff. Arteta is a complete cock and your team resembles him.

I've a huge amount of respect for Arsenal as a club, less so with that dick at the helm.
This is it. Arteta is a snide twat, and every player they have is the same as him.
Online Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:24:53 pm
Utter bollox. I'd a huge amount of respect for Wenger who was a top manager and actually won stuff. Arteta is a complete cock and your team resembles him.

I've a huge amount of respect for Arsenal as a club, less so with that dick at the helm.

All true, he's a total wazzock.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 08:45:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:42:49 pm
xG can be misleading. The first goal counted as two xG goals because it's a rebound and the second was a lucky bounce.

I honestly don't know why you are so negative in your approach only to end up winning nothing anyway.  You won't get lucky every time.
Looks like it wasn't: https://twitter.com/OptaAnalyst/status/1754213625990947229/photo/2

Good XG models are taking care of this crap as the teams also need to rely on accurate data about their performance.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:09:15 pm
If only we brought back a passive Emery and later years Wenger. Rival fans to Arsenal dont like Arteta because he is making us competitive again. You guys used to flog us home and away for an extended period. However now for the second season running we have won at home and got a point at Anfield. No one took issue with Arteta his first two years when we were banter level, but now Arteta has Arsenal competitive again, suddenly every rival fan gets wound up everytime he leaves his technical area and becomes part of the celebration police

Bullshit, early years Wenger was respected. You're current managers a c*nt.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4545 on: Today at 08:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:45:28 pm
Looks like it wasn't: https://twitter.com/OptaAnalyst/status/1754213625990947229/photo/2

Good XG models are taking care of this crap as the teams also need to rely on accurate data about their performance.
Fair👍
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4546 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm »
Can someone cheer me up by posting that video of him screaming to someone about wanting to play in the Champions League like a weirdo? Please and thank you.
Online Irishred1

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4547 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
No doubt the better team won on the day. Enjoy the win
Online bornandbRED

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 08:59:48 pm »
Hes made them a very good team. We got properly paddled today.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4549 on: Today at 09:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:00:07 pm
He's just being nice. Probably grinned while he wrote that.

Oh, dont get me wrong, Im chuffed to win the game. I just dont like the way we retreated with still 25mins or so to go. I want us to be able to keep playing the game forward.

In saying that, I wasnt happy with Havertz starting up front so I think that ruins our fluidity even more, so I suppose I should take that into account as well.
Online Vegeta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4550 on: Today at 09:12:13 pm »
Liverpool played terrible today that result had nothing do with Arsenal, they way Liverpool played today anybody could given them a beating but these Arsenal fans on here think their team is the best team ever  ;D
Offline redk84

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4551 on: Today at 09:13:07 pm »
But why do they try so hard to be us?  ;D
Especially if we're so "embarrassing "

The Allez chant adaption...sure. that happens in football I guess...no teams fans are completely original, we got that from some other team too...but..
The anthem at the start?
Now he's doing fistbumps? (Or was this just a bit of snide for tonight?)
Wtf?  ;D

Well deserved win tonight btw.
We were horrible
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4552 on: Today at 09:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Liverpool played terrible today that result had nothing do with Arsenal, they way Liverpool played today anybody could given them a beating but these Arsenal fans on here think their team is the best team ever  ;D
It was 1-1 till they got a lucky bounce and the game could have gone either way. We were actually on top at that point. They are spoilers like Atletico Madrid.

That's what I don't like about them. Not the fact that they won the game.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:46 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4553 on: Today at 09:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:12:13 pm
Liverpool played terrible today that result had nothing do with Arsenal, they way Liverpool played today anybody could given them a beating but these Arsenal fans on here think their team is the best team ever  ;D

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:05:30 pm
Oh, dont get me wrong, Im chuffed to win the game. I just dont like the way we retreated with still 25mins or so to go. I want us to be able to keep playing the game forward.

In saying that, I wasnt happy with Havertz starting up front so I think that ruins our fluidity even more, so I suppose I should take that into account as well.

This kind of tells you different.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4554 on: Today at 09:15:44 pm »
I thought Arsenal played well. Really pressed us well. We were poor but thought that was alot to do with the pressure Arsenal put on us
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:15:44 pm
I thought Arsenal played well. Really pressed us well. We were poor but thought that was alot to do with the pressure Arsenal put on us
They only really pressed us in the first half.
Online Hestoic

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4556 on: Today at 09:16:48 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:24:53 pm
Utter bollox. I'd a huge amount of respect for Wenger who was a top manager and actually won stuff. Arteta is a complete cock and your team resembles him.

I've a huge amount of respect for Arsenal as a club, less so with that dick at the helm.

Absolutely this.

Did you see Ramsdale on the bench shouting like a clown at the ref to hurry up when he was replacing his headset? The whole club has turned into an embarrassment under Arteta. All the diving and whinging and fake injuries is ridiculous.

They deserved the win today though. Liverpool were shit, Arsenal in the first half looked like us normally, and I actually think we would have won that game without the Van Dijk mistake which galvanised Arsenal. But we did have the error and Arsenal saw it out so congrats to them.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4557 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:16:26 pm
They only really pressed us in the first half.

And we gifted them the 2nd goal. Start of 2nd half we had started getting into the game. The 2nd goal was a  killer
Online Tonyh8su

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4558 on: Today at 09:23:52 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:13:07 pm
But why do they try so hard to be us?  ;D
Especially if we're so "embarrassing "

The Allez chant adaption...sure. that happens in football I guess...no teams fans are completely original, we got that from some other team too...but..
The anthem at the start?
Now he's doing fistbumps? (Or was this just a bit of snide for tonight?)
Wtf?  ;D

Well deserved win tonight btw.
We were horrible


Absolute fucking losers.

Bridesmaids club.
Online Bullet500

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4559 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:05:30 pm
Oh, dont get me wrong, Im chuffed to win the game. I just dont like the way we retreated with still 25mins or so to go. I want us to be able to keep playing the game forward.

In saying that, I wasnt happy with Havertz starting up front so I think that ruins our fluidity even more, so I suppose I should take that into account as well.
All depends on game state. Arsenal should have been 2-0 up at half-time but instead the score was 1-1 without Liverpool even having a shot on target.

Lose this game and we'd be 8 points behind. So, sometimes you have to bide your time and I can understand why we started the second half cautiously. Liverpool hardly created anything anyway.
