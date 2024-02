Sometimes you have to sacrifice something to be successful, having a team to be proud of isnít as important as being successful. But Arsenal are at that sad stage of having a pretty unpleasant team and manager but not having any success to show for it. Like Atletico under Simeone but without any trophies. Iím sure theyíll tell you they donít care that people despise themÖbut the bottling last season and the drop off this is all very sad when their team and manager behave in such a way.Iíd hope it does change when Arteta goes because they used to have a proper respect about them under Wenger. He must be chuckling to himself that he was hounded out by this fanbase only to see the current manager celebrating a win in February to go 2nd in the league like heíd just won them their first European Cup. Madness to see his behaviour today, aping Klopp with the fist pumpsActually even smaller than small time if there is such a thing, I wouldnít expect it from Chris Wilder or Colin Wanker! But the manager is such a big, historical club? Ultimate cringe.