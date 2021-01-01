Not going to be salty, they deserved their win. I thought we were tentative from the first minute particularly at the back, misplaced passes everywhere along the back line. It set the tone and we struggled to get into the game. Arsenal pounced on that and I thought if we got through to half time 1-0 down, we'd be lucky so the bonus of their cock up was welcome. 2nd half was better but we never looked in control save for a five ten minute spell. Less said the better of our cock up. It happens. Beaten fair and square on the day. Arteta's antics are really embarrassing for his once proud club along with the twattishness of most of their players. I'm an arle arse and the thought that McLintock, Radford, Wilson, Adams, Brady, Graham et al would condone that behaviour is unthinkable. He's a bad egg Arteta, pure and simple