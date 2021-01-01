« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 189465 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 07:59:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Sometimes you just have to accept you've been beaten.
I can accept the defeat but I just don't like their antics. It will be funny when they won nothing again.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:53:07 pm
You won 3-1 against a team that has lost once all season just be happy.
He's just being nice. Probably grinned while he wrote that.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 08:01:53 pm »
I mean they got the job done. Their backs were against the wall coming into this game. They needed it more. It happens.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,320
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 08:02:56 pm »
Not going to be salty, they deserved their win. I thought we were tentative from the first minute particularly at the back, misplaced passes everywhere along the back line. It set the tone and we struggled to get into the game. Arsenal pounced on that and I thought if we got through to half time 1-0 down, we'd be lucky so the bonus of their cock up was welcome. 2nd half was better but we never looked in control save for a five ten minute spell. Less said the better of our cock up. It happens. Beaten fair and square on the day. Arteta's antics are really embarrassing for his once proud club along with the twattishness of most of their players. I'm an arle arse and the thought that McLintock, Radford, Wilson, Adams, Brady, Graham et al would condone that behaviour is unthinkable. He's a bad egg Arteta, pure and simple
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:57:03 pm
Sometimes you just have to accept you've been beaten.
True. I switched off after the thrird goal so didnt see their celebrations. I would expect any team to celebrate after beating the league leaders.
Arsenal are a right bunch of fucking weirdos tho so I imagine they went over the top.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 