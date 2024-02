I suspect arsenal will edge the first half as Klopp works out the finer details of their plan. Then second half our triggers are tweaked and we swamp them.

The smart plan from arteta is to play slightly on the back foot first half but have a different plan for the second and force klopp to make further changes.

If the team we've seen recently shows up we will be unlucky not to come away with three points. If there's a reversion to some of our worst performances this season then I'd expect us to lose. Is this the hardest away on paper for the rest of the season?