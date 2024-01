Do we know that they defo arenít? Iíve seen the likes of these on social media.



I think heíd be mad to take it, like I would anyone whoís a manager of City, Liverpool, and i wouldnít class Arsenal as too far away from them in terms of where the club is currently at or potential.



Heís at a club where he has proper history as a player, knows he has the full support of the ownership, good relationship with the Sporting Director and gets the main say on transfers in and out, and he gets very good financial backing every year.



I could understand why a De Zebri or a Motta might be interested taking into account where they are managing in Ďthe chainí, or guys like Flick who are out of work, but the current version of Barca arenít quite the draw they once were in my opinion.





Equally in last few months I saw articles where Arteta wasn't on the shortlist (which doesn't surprise me).Until you win a major trophy I'm not sure you can put yourselves in the ballpark of ourselves and the cheats.It wouldn't make sense for Arteta to take the Barcelona job as they are in the shit still and well behind Madrid.