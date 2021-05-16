Klopp is 56 years old, Arteta is 41. I can understand Klopp wanting some time away from football, but I think Arteta is years away from a potential burn out.



It's not about age. It's about hitting your head against a wall season after season knowing that if it wasn't for corruption and cheating, you'd be getting the results you deserve. Having gone through it so many years and facing the prospect of nothing changing, it's a bit like "what's the point?" Especially when we've seen that corruption get even worse this season with no signs of slowing down, just an "accept it or we'll ban you/fine you for even questioning it".I worked solidly for 3 months in a row last year, no weekends off, to pay debts off. I saw no money for myself beyond basic necessities such as food and although it's not in the same dimension as Klopp, it's a similar feeling. All work, no reward, nothing to show for it.As TNB said, he looks fed up with football in this country and I agree. Compare his press conferences and interviews from 2016 to now, he's like a different person. He raises a point now to improve the game and the entire country makes him a meme and says he's ranting and moaning when all he's done is calmly raise a point. It was thanks to him that the league introduced a small winter break.