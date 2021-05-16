« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 01:00:49 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 02:21:46 am
Klopp is 56 years old, Arteta is 41. I can understand Klopp wanting some time away from football, but I think Arteta is years away from a potential burn out.

It's not about age. It's about hitting your head against a wall season after season knowing that if it wasn't for corruption and cheating, you'd be getting the results you deserve. Having gone through it so many years and facing the prospect of nothing changing, it's a bit like "what's the point?" Especially when we've seen that corruption get even worse this season with no signs of slowing down, just an "accept it or we'll ban you/fine you for even questioning it".

I worked solidly for 3 months in a row last year, no weekends off, to pay debts off. I saw no money for myself beyond basic necessities such as food and although it's not in the same dimension as Klopp, it's a similar feeling. All work, no reward, nothing to show for it.

As TNB said, he looks fed up with football in this country and I agree. Compare his press conferences and interviews from 2016 to now, he's like a different person. He raises a point now to improve the game and the entire country makes him a meme and says he's ranting and moaning when all he's done is calmly raise a point. It was thanks to him that the league introduced a small winter break.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:37:57 am
Klopp is on record saying if he'd grew up watching Barcelona he'd have taken up tennis.  He won't go anywhere near them.  Arteta won't because Barca wouldn't go near him.

You dont think Barcelona would be interested in Arteta?  Id say theyd be negligent if they werent. A young Spanish coach doing well at the top end of the EPL, an ex La Masia player, a coach whos worked under their most successful coach of the modern era, no ties to Madrid, already defeated them pre season, I mean, he ticks more boxes than most! 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:00:49 pm
It's not about age. It's about hitting your head against a wall season after season knowing that if it wasn't for corruption and cheating, you'd be getting the results you deserve. Having gone through it so many years and facing the prospect of nothing changing, it's a bit like "what's the point?" Especially when we've seen that corruption get even worse this season with no signs of slowing down, just an "accept it or we'll ban you/fine you for even questioning it".

I worked solidly for 3 months in a row last year, no weekends off, to pay debts off. I saw no money for myself beyond basic necessities such as food and although it's not in the same dimension as Klopp, it's a similar feeling. All work, no reward, nothing to show for it.

As TNB said, he looks fed up with football in this country and I agree. Compare his press conferences and interviews from 2016 to now, he's like a different person. He raises a point now to improve the game and the entire country makes him a meme and says he's ranting and moaning when all he's done is calmly raise a point. It was thanks to him that the league introduced a small winter break.


Sheik Mansour and the Abu Dhabi government bought Manchester City in 2008. They had two Premier League titles already under their belt when Jurgen decided to leave the Bundesliga and try his hand in the Premier League. That was a full 7 years after the Manchester club was under Abu Dhabi ownership. You make it sound like he didn't realise the situation he was stepping into.

He is a different person now compared with 2016. So am I. So are you.

You may think he's been banging his head against a brick wall for the past 8 years. Well I've news for you. Something else happened in those 8 years which your defeatist post failed to mention. Liverpool won many cups and trophies in the longest period of sustained success we've had since the 1980s. (And since this is the 'Arsenal thread' I feel obliged to add that Arteta would also have registered a major success against Abu Dhabi last season but for the astonishing fact that his team bottled it and threw away an 8 point lead in spring).

That takes it out of you too. Ask Shanks.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 03:14:59 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:33:13 pm
You dont think Barcelona would be interested in Arteta?  Id say theyd be negligent if they werent. A young Spanish coach doing well at the top end of the EPL, an ex La Masia player, a coach whos worked under their most successful coach of the modern era, no ties to Madrid, already defeated them pre season, I mean, he ticks more boxes than most!

He's shite and going finish below a Tottenham team with a new manager and who have just lost their talisman.  So no, I don't.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:14:59 pm
He's shite and going finish below a Tottenham team with a new manager and who have just lost their talisman.  So no, I don't.

Staunch lad.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 04:55:20 pm »
Love Ian Wright.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 05:07:53 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:55:20 pm
Love Ian Wright.
Yeah he's class cept for hat & jacket he wore today ;D

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 05:17:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:33:13 pm
You dont think Barcelona would be interested in Arteta?  Id say theyd be negligent if they werent.
Doesn't seem like they are. I wonder why.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:17:32 pm
Doesn't seem like they are. I wonder why.

Talk was that Arteta has agreed or is close to agreeing a new extension this week. Im not sure Barca could attract a manager from the likes of Arsenal, City, Liverpool etc in their current state.

Off the pitch a bit of a mess, troubles with transfer funds, trouble with FFP, mortgaged away future revenue, a bit of a mish mash of a squad, wont be playing at Camp Nou for the next year or 2, rival looking pretty strong.

Its not exactly an enticing package!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 05:45:08 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:34:43 pm
Talk was that Arteta has agreed or is close to agreeing a new extension this week. Im not sure Barca could attract a manager from the likes of Arsenal, City, Liverpool etc in their current state.

Off the pitch a bit of a mess, troubles with transfer funds, trouble with FFP, mortgaged away future revenue, a bit of a mish mash of a squad, wont be playing at Camp Nou for the next year or 2, rival looking pretty strong.

Its not exactly an enticing package!
But you still thought they'd be interested in him.

It isn't a good time to manage Barcelona so do you think he'd decline it (if offered it during the summer)?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 05:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 01:00:49 pm
It's not about age. It's about hitting your head against a wall season after season knowing that if it wasn't for corruption and cheating, you'd be getting the results you deserve. Having gone through it so many years and facing the prospect of nothing changing, it's a bit like "what's the point?" Especially when we've seen that corruption get even worse this season with no signs of slowing down, just an "accept it or we'll ban you/fine you for even questioning it".

I worked solidly for 3 months in a row last year, no weekends off, to pay debts off. I saw no money for myself beyond basic necessities such as food and although it's not in the same dimension as Klopp, it's a similar feeling. All work, no reward, nothing to show for it.

As TNB said, he looks fed up with football in this country and I agree. Compare his press conferences and interviews from 2016 to now, he's like a different person. He raises a point now to improve the game and the entire country makes him a meme and says he's ranting and moaning when all he's done is calmly raise a point. It was thanks to him that the league introduced a small winter break.
Why can't you just take the man at his word?

After 24 years, he's tired. And if Jurgen feels he can't go into next season at 100%, full throttle he doesn't want to do it anymore. 100%. Full throttle. That's how his teams play football. It's what he expects of his players. And, evidently, it's what he expects of himself. Perhaps a 95% Jurgen is good enough for us, but it's not good enough for him. He lives his values like any good leader.

Don't get sucked in to this defeatist talk about City from TNB. Jurgen is a fantastic leader, so he doesn't waste his time thinking about things he cannot control. All he demands is everyone gives 100%, for every minute in every match and we'll see where we are at the end of the season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Why can't you just take the man at his word?

After 24 years, he's tired. And if Jurgen feels he can't go into next season at 100%, full throttle he doesn't want to do it anymore. 100%. Full throttle. That's how his teams play football. It's what he expects of his players. And, evidently, it's what he expects of himself. Perhaps a 95% Jurgen is good enough for us, but it's not good enough for him. He lives his values like any good leader.

Don't get sucked in to this defeatist talk about City from TNB. Jurgen is a fantastic leader, so he doesn't waste his time thinking about things he cannot control. All he demands is everyone gives 100%, for every minute in every match and we'll see where we are at the end of the season.

I am taking him at his word. His lack of energy to continue I totally accept and can see it in him.

That lack of energy will be due to going full throttle every season no doubt like you said, and there will be other factors too. It's still a bit raw for everyone I suppose and we're all still trying to process it in our own ways.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 06:48:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:45:08 pm
But you still thought they'd be interested in him.

It isn't a good time to manage Barcelona so do you think he'd decline it (if offered it during the summer)?

Do we know that they defo arent? Ive seen the likes of these on social media.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1751523191883714816?s=46

https://x.com/barcatimes/status/1751667731236069594?s=46

I think hed be mad to take it, like I would anyone whos a manager of City, Liverpool, and i wouldnt class Arsenal as too far away from them in terms of where the club is currently at or potential.

Hes at a club where he has proper history as a player, knows he has the full support of the ownership, good relationship with the Sporting Director and gets the main say on transfers in and out, and he gets very good financial backing every year.

I could understand why a De Zebri or a Motta might be interested taking into account where they are managing in the chain, or guys like Flick who are out of work, but the current version of Barca arent quite the draw they once were in my opinion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:48:25 pm
Do we know that they defo arent? Ive seen the likes of these on social media.

https://x.com/graemebailey/status/1751523191883714816?s=46

https://x.com/barcatimes/status/1751667731236069594?s=46

I think hed be mad to take it, like I would anyone whos a manager of City, Liverpool, and i wouldnt class Arsenal as too far away from them in terms of where the club is currently at or potential.

Hes at a club where he has proper history as a player, knows he has the full support of the ownership, good relationship with the Sporting Director and gets a the main say on transfers in and out, he gets very good financial backing every year.

I could understand why a De Zebri or a Motta might be interested taking into account where they are managing in the chain, or guys like Flick who are out of work, but the current version of Barca arent quite the draw they once were in my opinion.

I agree. Swapping this version of Arsenal for this version of Barcelona would be dopey. If he can get success at Arsenal, the Barcelona job will be there as it doesn't exactly scream job security right now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 07:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 06:35:15 pm
I am taking him at his word.

But you're not. You're inventing some other problem which he did not mention at all.

In fact you're sounding a little bit like our friend on here, The North Bank, who reduces every disappointment his club suffers - including self-inflicted disappointments - to the existence of Abu Dhabi. That's defeatist. Leave it to the Gunners.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 07:08:31 pm »
I would be shocked if Arteta gets the Barcelona job. He is nowhere near their level ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 07:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:06:55 pm
But you're not. You're inventing some other problem which he did not mention at all.

In fact you're sounding a little bit like our friend on here, The North Bank, who reduces every disappointment his club suffers - including self-inflicted disappointments - to the existence of Abu Dhabi. That's defeatist. Leave it to the Gunners.

My post was intended to highlight that it's not age that causes burnout and I got lost in a tangent.

I said in the thread about Klopp's departure that needing to be on his A game constantly is what has gassed him.

When he says he has no energy to continue, I 100% believe him.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 07:21:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:08:31 pm
I would be shocked if Arteta gets the Barcelona job. He is nowhere near their level ...

Even their current level.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 07:26:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:08:31 pm
I would be shocked if Arteta gets the Barcelona job. He is nowhere near their level ...

Indeed, theyve sunk so much just now, they need to lower standards.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 08:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:21:02 pm
Even their current level.

Their current level is 3rd place. Last season, they've won the league. Arteta is nowhere near that level ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 08:47:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:43:52 pm
Their current level is 3rd place. Last season, they've won the league. Arteta is nowhere near that level ...

He was runner up in a tougher league to the biggest cheats the English game has ever seen.  How is that 'nowhere near' Barca's level?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 08:55:24 pm »
Some reports floating around that Arteta is leaving at the end of the season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:47:39 pm
He was runner up in a tougher league to the biggest cheats the English game has ever seen.  How is that 'nowhere near' Barca's level?

No point in trying to talk sense to some people tubby.

Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Some reports floating around that Arteta is leaving at the end of the season.

Lets see. Wouldnt be like the Spanish press to fabricate stories and do some unsettling.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 09:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Some reports floating around that Arteta is leaving at the end of the season.
Please please please please please please manage the cheats.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Some reports floating around that Arteta is leaving at the end of the season.
Jurgen really is a trend setter, first Xavi and now Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:05:03 pm
No point in trying to talk sense to some people tubby.

Lets see. Wouldnt be like the Spanish press to fabricate stories and do some unsettling.
They don't really have any agenda when it comes to Arteta. A Spanish is more likely to get the scoop on what a Spaniard wants to do.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 09:33:44 pm »
Not a chance he is leaving.

Theres a contract renewal for him around the corner.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 09:37:13 pm »
Quote
BREAKING: Mikel Arteta has informed his entourage that he is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, as reported by @sport
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 08:55:24 pm
Some reports floating around that Arteta is leaving at the end of the season.
He's got 1 win in 5, he'll be lucky if he makes the end of the season anyway.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 09:40:41 pm »
Wonder if they could go back for Emery, or someone like Potter/Rodgers
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 09:51:29 pm »
I'd imagine Arsenal will go for De Zerbi if we don't.

Will be a bit shit for them really as they're basically going to be left waiting for us to secure our manager and then picking who's left.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:13:30 pm
They don't really have any agenda when it comes to Arteta. A Spanish is more likely to get the scoop on what a Spaniard wants to do.

Like I say, there were a few Arsenal itk saying they were close to agreeing a new contract only a couple of days ago. The Spanish press are also saying hes been talking to Zubimendi trying to convince him to come to Arsenal if he leaves Sociedad. Be weird doing that if hes decided hes leaving end of season, so something isnt quite adding up.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 09:54:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:55:00 am
Klopp has already said he wouldn't work in Spain as he can't speak the language and he's not interested in a job unless he can be understood. If he goes back into football it will probably be the German national coach. He could of course just retire, he obviously has missed his Grandson and wants to spend more time with him.
He's got a year to pick the language up... Crash courses.  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4394 on: Today at
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:54:10 pm
Like I say, there were a few Arsenal itk saying they were close to agreeing a new contract only a couple of days ago. The Spanish press are also saying hes been talking to Zubimendi trying to convince him to come to Arsenal if he leaves Sociedad. Be weird doing that if hes decided hes leaving end of season, so something isnt quite adding up.

Almost like a better job might have become available over the last couple of days?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 07:14:53 pm
My post was intended to highlight that it's not age that causes burnout and I got lost in a tangent.

I said in the thread about Klopp's departure that needing to be on his A game constantly is what has gassed him.

When he says he has no energy to continue, I 100% believe him.

Absolutely.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4396 on: Today at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:19 pm
Almost like a better job might have become available over the last couple of days?

Would we go for him?
