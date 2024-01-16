« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 07:19:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January 16, 2024, 09:17:07 pm
Who had any idea whatsoever who or what salt bae was before this.

https://old.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/194z8td/the_boss_living_it_up_in_dubai/khjlgs2/

If we were to believe this comment, looks like he was an alright chef before fame got into his head.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm »
Just finished:

FA Youth Cup (U18's)

Liverpool 7-1 Arsenal
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 07:52:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
Just finished:

FA Youth Cup (U18's)

Liverpool 7-1 Arsenal

Blimey! Their youth team used to be the benchmark. Some win that.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 08:17:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
Just finished:

FA Youth Cup (U18's)

Liverpool 7-1 Arsenal

Been some scores in the youth games recently, 14-3 in the U16s game a couple of months ago and now 7-1 in the U18s!  :o
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
To the Arsenal fans on here; aren't you absolutely embarrassed by the behaviour of your players? Shocking stuff again.

I wonder what you made of Liverpool Newcastle the other day.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4285 on: Yesterday at 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
I wonder what you made of Liverpool Newcastle the other day.

Spit it out!!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4286 on: Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:37:12 pm
Spit it out!!

Sniper in the stands still at large
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4287 on: Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
I wonder what you made of Liverpool Newcastle the other day.

You mean when the Newcastle keeper admitted to contacting Jota when he went down?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4288 on: Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm
Sniper in the stands still at large

Come off it. Your playing acting and rolling around is off the fucking scale. I'm still unsure about thatJota incident, being honest, made little sense to dive.;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4289 on: Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:48:08 pm
Come off it. Your playing acting and rolling around is off the fucking scale. I'm still unsure about thatJota incident, being honest, made little sense to dive.;D

I counted so many times when a player would go down , shin clutched to chest, roll roll roll, looks at ref, gets up miraculously depending on decision. It was a very exciting game but at some stage got really tedious with how many players were rolling around.
Jota was probably a pen, though the delay and the exaggerated ive been shot in the back fall made for hilarious optics.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm »
Id say Saka is now the biggest diver in the league. Every time the ball goes near him you know he will end up on the floor screaming in pain. Horrible team to watch now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4291 on: Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
I counted so many times when a player would go down , shin clutched to chest, roll roll roll, looks at ref, gets up miraculously depending on decision. It was a very exciting game but at some stage got really tedious with how many players were rolling around.
Jota was probably a pen, though the delay and the exaggerated ive been shot in the back fall made for hilarious optics.

Yeah, Newcastle were a disgrace.

On the Jota incident, you mean like Jesus today?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Id say Saka is now the biggest diver in the league. Every time the ball goes near him you know he will end up on the floor screaming in pain. Horrible team to watch now.

I do agree and im starting to get fed up with it, his first thought used to be to beat his man, now its to win a free kick, and its a waste of his talent.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm
I do agree and im starting to get fed up with it, his first thought used to be to beat his man, now its to win a free kick, and its a waste of his talent.
Exactly. He was touted as the next great England player but has turned into a poor Grealish wannabe.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm
Exactly. He was touted as the next great England player but has turned into a poor Grealish wannabe.

I know we are good at set pieces but we get plenty of corners anyway, this playing for free kicks is stifling our game, all seems forced as well. Hopefully we ll settle down and start playing football again. Even at 5-0 today it wasnt really great stuff till the last 5 mins.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 09:05:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:41:09 pm
Sniper in the stands still at large
If Jota had not gotten clobbered and stayed on his feet, he had an open goal opportunity.
The goalie admitted that he fouled him like others have said.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm »
Did Rice go off injured?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 09:25:49 pm »
Ive not seen such a potent set piece team for a while, fair play to Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm
I do agree and im starting to get fed up with it, his first thought used to be to beat his man, now its to win a free kick, and its a waste of his talent.

One day soon, Arteta will reach under his chin, pull up and removed the latex mask to reveal :-



Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:29:00 pm
One day soon, Arteta will reach under his chin, pull up and removed the latex mask to reveal :-




Or maybe, him or...



Him?

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4300 on: Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm »


Open wide for Salt Baes big meat Mikky
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4301 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
To the Arsenal fans on here; aren't you absolutely embarrassed by the behaviour of your players? Shocking stuff again.
Worst team in league for it now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4302 on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
I wonder what you made of Liverpool Newcastle the other day.

The absolute hilarity of knowing this fella would be back on here after seeing the result in their match today. Cantona reincarnated.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 12:15:06 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:24:20 pm
Did Rice go off injured?

As a precaution when we were 3 up. I wouldn't get too excited though. Rice is as durable as they come.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 12:50:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:23:59 pm
Just finished:

FA Youth Cup (U18's)

Liverpool 7-1 Arsenal

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udc3OigAXOQ
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 04:24:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
I wonder what you made of Liverpool Newcastle the other day.

Would think the Darwin dives were more of a stronger case, but you choose what you wish to raise 
