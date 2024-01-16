Come off it. Your playing acting and rolling around is off the fucking scale. I'm still unsure about thatJota incident, being honest, made little sense to dive.



I counted so many times when a player would go down , shin clutched to chest, roll roll roll, looks at ref, gets up miraculously depending on decision. It was a very exciting game but at some stage got really tedious with how many players were rolling around.Jota was probably a pen, though the delay and the exaggerated ive been shot in the back fall made for hilarious optics.