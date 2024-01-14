« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 171932 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,321
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4240 on: January 14, 2024, 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 14, 2024, 04:15:16 pm
We are linked with calvert lewin.

Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
That'd be brilliant ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,082
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4241 on: January 14, 2024, 05:16:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 14, 2024, 04:15:16 pm
We are linked with calvert lewin.

Can see why, cant hit a barn door.

You'd be better signing Lukaku ...
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4242 on: January 14, 2024, 05:22:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 14, 2024, 05:16:20 pm
You'd be better signing Lukaku ...

What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,321
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4243 on: January 14, 2024, 05:25:22 pm »
They should have kept Giroud?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,082
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4244 on: January 14, 2024, 05:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on January 14, 2024, 05:22:56 pm
What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?

Nah, they need some Premier League proven quality ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4245 on: January 14, 2024, 06:27:54 pm »
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,435
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4246 on: January 14, 2024, 06:30:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 14, 2024, 06:27:54 pm
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.

We kinda like Mo.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,190
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4247 on: January 14, 2024, 08:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 14, 2024, 06:30:55 pm
We kinda like Mo.

And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,484
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4248 on: January 14, 2024, 09:53:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 14, 2024, 08:11:13 pm
And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.

For a fatty.
Logged

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 04:30:26 am »
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 07:16:23 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 04:30:26 am
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.

I think they will back themselves to have the technology to rebuild DCL - it cant be worse than rebuilding or repairing an ACL or MCL and they have experience with that. If they do sign him, Arteta will be ahead of the curve on that one for sure 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 08:25:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 14, 2024, 04:15:16 pm
We are linked with calvert lewin.

Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
One of those mad signings that would make both teams worse ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,321
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 08:50:28 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:25:51 am
One of those mad signings that would make both teams worse ;D
They don't really fling crosses into the box so wouldn't understand this signing.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 08:57:41 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on January 14, 2024, 05:22:56 pm
What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?

Before this half season he hasn't been particularly great, and already 27 so not likely to improve massively.

It's hard to say yet or not if it is a purple patch
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,209
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 12:14:55 pm »
Have Arsenal won a game in 2024?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 12:43:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:14:55 pm
Have Arsenal won a game in 2024?

Not scored a goal yet this year.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm »
Arteta been dining with that tosser Salt Bae. He's pretty adept at wasting lots of money on arseholes, this one no different.

Wenger's probably looking on in embarrassment that an Arsenal manager would do this.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,435
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:07:21 pm
Arteta been dining with that tosser Salt Bae. He's pretty adept at wasting lots of money on arseholes, this one no different.

Wenger's probably looking on in embarrassment that an Arsenal manager would do this.

I doubt it. Wenger has been dining with FIFA for several years now.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm »
Xavi apparently losing the dressing room in Barcelona. Arteta to Barca if Xavi were to go?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,321
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 07:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:25:28 pm
Arteta to Barca if Xavi were to go?
:lmao
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,550
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4260 on: Today at 07:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:12:44 pm
I doubt it. Wenger has been dining with FIFA for several years now.

yeah - I was about to say...Wenger...that guy has become the worst.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,321
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 07:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:37:18 pm
Is it that unbelievable though?
I mean you'd think they'd set their sights higher than Arteta tho? If the Xavi experiment hasn't worked out for them (even though he managed success) - Arteta can't improve that situation?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 07:45:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:43:49 pm
I mean you'd think they'd set their sights higher than Arteta tho? If the Xavi experiment hasn't worked out for them (even though he managed success) - Arteta can't improve that situation?

Possibly.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,772
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:07:51 pm
How did you miss Arteta bring fed by that Salt Bae chancer over in Dubai last week?

https://twitter.com/eurofootcom/status/1745894720641913139?t=YNOAANhqzO7SZi1C2nPkKA&s=19

Missed this before so just putting this in here from David Squires' thread.

I don't know who that bellend is but Arteta looks a right muppet. Why would you even do that?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,321
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:45:08 pm
Possibly.
I'd be fuming if I supported Barcelona and they opted for Arteta if Xavi goes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 