We are linked with calvert lewin.Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
You'd be better signing Lukaku ...
What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.
We kinda like Mo.
And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.
Crosby Nick never fails.
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
One of those mad signings that would make both teams worse
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]