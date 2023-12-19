« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 171113 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,302
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:15:16 pm
We are linked with calvert lewin.

Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
That'd be brilliant ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:15:16 pm
We are linked with calvert lewin.

Can see why, cant hit a barn door.

You'd be better signing Lukaku ...
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
You'd be better signing Lukaku ...

What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,302
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 05:25:22 pm »
They should have kept Giroud?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 05:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm
What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?

Nah, they need some Premier League proven quality ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm »
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,420
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 06:30:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:27:54 pm
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.

We kinda like Mo.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,187
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 08:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:30:55 pm
We kinda like Mo.

And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,451
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 09:53:46 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:11:13 pm
And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.

For a fatty.
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 04:30:26 am »
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 07:16:23 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 04:30:26 am
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.

I think they will back themselves to have the technology to rebuild DCL - it cant be worse than rebuilding or repairing an ACL or MCL and they have experience with that. If they do sign him, Arteta will be ahead of the curve on that one for sure 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 08:25:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:15:16 pm
We are linked with calvert lewin.

Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
One of those mad signings that would make both teams worse ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,302
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 08:50:28 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:25:51 am
One of those mad signings that would make both teams worse ;D
They don't really fling crosses into the box so wouldn't understand this signing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 