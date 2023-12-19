We are linked with calvert lewin.Can see why, cant hit a barn door.
You'd be better signing Lukaku ...
What about the lad at Stuttgart who's scoring loads. Guirassy?
At least we didnt get Timo Werner, anything ex chelsea is a curse.
We kinda like Mo.
And DeBruyne is an alrightish footballer.
Crosby Nick never fails.
For a club plagued with injuries so much throughout the years, Calvert-Lewin is a match made in heaven. This time will be different guys, I am telling ya.
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
