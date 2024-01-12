« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4200 on: January 12, 2024, 07:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on January 12, 2024, 06:16:10 pm
Welcome back, geezer. One of the good 'uns.  :scarf

Hope things get better for you.

I echo Kalito, as I always do. A shrewd judge of both character and ideas.

Welcome back TNB.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4201 on: January 12, 2024, 07:12:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.
Hope all is well TNB
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4202 on: January 12, 2024, 07:21:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.
Take care, mate. Hope everything gets well!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4203 on: January 12, 2024, 11:00:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.

"bout bloody time.... Welcome back mate. Hope things aren't too bad in "real life".
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4204 on: January 12, 2024, 11:02:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.

Welcome back, hope things are resolved soon.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4205 on: January 12, 2024, 11:28:12 pm »
The Saint Bernards found him.. ;D

TNB, if you need help just reach out. Hope things go better for you.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4206 on: January 12, 2024, 11:41:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk. 
You should take Arteta severing his friendship with you so badly. :D









Welcome back - and I hope everything is ok (for real).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4207 on: January 12, 2024, 11:48:43 pm »
Hey TNB, hope things are looking up. Always like having you and the other Arsenal fans on here. Good to air the place out once in a while and get a respectful outside view, even if we don't agree on everything, football or otherwise.
« Reply #4208 on: January 12, 2024, 11:52:12 pm »
Hope things get better TNB. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 01:07:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.
Hope everything gets better.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 01:43:30 am »
Hope all is gets resolved to a good end, TNB.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 am »
Thanks everyone, lovely messages. Will update when its easier to say more.

Back to football.

We need a striker

We need another midfielder

Havertz is not a striker, or a midfielder (not sure what he is).

Dont think we have any money to spend in January unless we sell first so will be interesting to see what happens.

Very good analysis in the last few pages of our set pieces , lack of cutting edge compared to last season , and generally being absolutely useless infront of goal.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4212 on: Yesterday at 07:59:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:45:31 am
Thanks everyone, lovely messages. Will update when its easier to say more.

Back to football.

We need a striker

We need another midfielder

Havertz is not a striker, or a midfielder (not sure what he is).

Dont think we have any money to spend in January unless we sell first so will be interesting to see what happens.

Very good analysis in the last few pages of our set pieces , lack of cutting edge compared to last season , and generally being absolutely useless infront of goal.
Wenger's right, your signings are shite
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4213 on: Yesterday at 09:00:12 am »
Arteta pictured at 'Salt Bae's' restaurant being fed a piece of meat by the sweaty weirdo himself. Chews with his mouth open, too. Embarrassing stuff.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4214 on: Yesterday at 09:27:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.

Yaayyyour back. I hope everything is ok mate, not good dealing with bad personal stuff at any time of year but for some reason round about the festive period is extra hard.

As for the football, sounding increasingly like were going with what we have until the summer. If we can get the injuries under control and we cant find better than what we have then Id probably just wait to the summer.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4215 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 am »
Dubai and Salt Bae.
What a horrible combination.
Wonder if he enjoyed a porta potty party after?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 10:06:26 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
Dubai and Salt Bae.
What a horrible combination.
Wonder if he enjoyed a porta potty party after?

We're off to Dubai too in the break, I think.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 10:43:21 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:48:37 am
Dubai and Salt Bae.
What a horrible combination.
Wonder if he enjoyed a porta potty party after?

What the fucks one of those? Or do I not want to know?

Welcome back TNB - good to have the Ealing massive back together. Hope all is ok.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 10:52:21 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:59:14 am
Wenger's right, your signings are shite

 :D

Hope all good @TNB.

For it's worth, i enjoy your contributions and those of your fellow Gooners.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 10:53:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:45:31 am
Thanks everyone, lovely messages. Will update when its easier to say more.

Back to football.

We need a striker

We need another midfielder

Havertz is not a striker, or a midfielder (not sure what he is).

Dont think we have any money to spend in January unless we sell first so will be interesting to see what happens.

Very good analysis in the last few pages of our set pieces , lack of cutting edge compared to last season , and generally being absolutely useless infront of goal.
Jokes aside hope everything is okay away from the forum.

Arteta is still overrated. ;D Said it last season you needed a striker and you wasted money on Rice and Havertz.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:00:12 am
Arteta pictured at 'Salt Bae's' restaurant being fed a piece of meat by the sweaty weirdo himself. Chews with his mouth open, too. Embarrassing stuff.

Prince Andrew?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 11:23:52 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:53:25 am
Jokes aside hope everything is okay away from the forum.

Arteta is still overrated. ;D Said it last season you needed a striker and you wasted money on Rice and Havertz.

To be fair, Rice and Timber were not a waste of money. As for Havertz, I will never understand why they've signed him, and for £65 million. They could have easily got someone like Openda, Gimenez, Ramos or David for less money ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4222 on: Yesterday at 11:30:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:23:52 am
To be fair, Rice and Timber were not a waste of money. As for Havertz, I will never understand why they've signed him, and for £65 million. They could have easily got someone like Openda, Gimenez, Ramos or David for less money ...
I didn't mention Timber but ok ;D As for Rice I've yet to see him put in a performance that drives his side forwards. They are over reliant on Odegaard and Saka to create. For £105 million I'd expect him to do more imo.

Agreed on Havertz..I have no idea why they went for him apart from vanity or just because they can.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4223 on: Yesterday at 11:39:56 am »
£105 million on Declan Rice is probably the epitome of wasting money. As for Timberhes played what, an hour? Im not sure you can base too much on that, plus he did his ACL. Fair chance that he loses a yard after that.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4224 on: Yesterday at 12:20:28 pm »
Any truth that Declan Rice and Arteta are spending their winter break together in the Provence countryside reading Proust's Remembrance of Things Past? It seems an odd one to me. But Rice is quoted in Le Monde (speaking French!) saying that he and the boss are working on a new translation. ("C'est bon pour créer du lien et l'ambiance " which I think translates as "It's good for bonding - and the vibe").
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4225 on: Yesterday at 12:26:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January 12, 2024, 02:17:11 pm
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk. 

Welcome back, hope things get better for you :)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4226 on: Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:20:28 pm
Any truth that Declan Rice and Arteta are spending their winter break together in the Provence countryside reading Proust's Remembrance of Things Past? It seems an odd one to me. But Rice is quoted in Le Monde (speaking French!) saying that he and the boss are working on a new translation. ("C'est bon pour créer du lien et l'ambiance " which I think translates as "It's good for bonding - and the vibe").

I think this is live footage of them,Mikel comfily sat on Deccers lap.


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4227 on: Yesterday at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:30:12 am
I didn't mention Timber but ok ;D As for Rice I've yet to see him put in a performance that drives his side forwards. They are over reliant on Odegaard and Saka to create. For £105 million I'd expect him to do more imo.

Agreed on Havertz..I have no idea why they went for him apart from vanity or just because they can.

They are using Rice wrong. No one can hold the defensive midfield on his own, with 2 very attacking No.8 players ahead of him ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4228 on: Yesterday at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:39:56 am
£105 million on Declan Rice is probably the epitome of wasting money. As for Timberhes played what, an hour? Im not sure you can base too much on that, plus he did his ACL. Fair chance that he loses a yard after that.
He's young and English. They'll sell him on for £60m a least toward the end of his contract if he turns out not to be good enough.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4229 on: Yesterday at 01:59:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:41:47 pm
They are using Rice wrong. No one can hold the defensive midfield on his own, with 2 very attacking No.8 players ahead of him ...
So Arsenal bought him without thinking how he'd actually fit into the side or they are missing others who are out?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4230 on: Yesterday at 02:02:54 pm »
I hate that fucking steak nonce
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4231 on: Yesterday at 02:58:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 01:59:57 pm
So Arsenal bought him without thinking how he'd actually fit into the side or they are missing others who are out?

To be honest, I was never expecting for him to play as the lone pivot behind Odegaard and Havertz. It is ridiculous. Rice and Partey behind Odegaard as the No.10 would have made much more sense ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 02:54:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:58:16 pm
To be honest, I was never expecting for him to play as the lone pivot behind Odegaard and Havertz. It is ridiculous. Rice and Partey behind Odegaard as the No.10 would have made much more sense ...

That was always the plan. But Partey has been perpetually injured all season. Havertz is not midfielder, however he has played their excessively due to Partey and to a lesser extent Jorginho being injured almost all season. Rice and Odegaard are the only fit midfielders we can rely on this season. As for the signing of Haavertz, it does look odd; even with hindsight, it never looked right. Its hands down Arteta's biggest error as Arsenal manager, and its a frustrating one because it never looked right to begin with. A vanity signing.

Partey had a minor surgery and hasn't been rushed back. Our biggest hope is to settle on the Partey, Rice, Odegaard midfield. Because thats a proper midfield high on quality.

Partey isnt in AFCON, and rumours he could be ready by end of January. He should be read for the home match v Liverpool, and in that game im convinced Arteta will play Partey, Rice, Odegaard, which will be the first time we have played this midfield since the community shield v City, which is depressing really.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 02:58:14 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:39:56 am
£105 million on Declan Rice is probably the epitome of wasting money. As for Timberhes played what, an hour? Im not sure you can base too much on that, plus he did his ACL. Fair chance that he loses a yard after that.

Availability, quality, consistency. Rice has been one of the best players in the league this season. No Arsenal fan is questioning money we paid for Rice.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:54:10 am
s for the signing of Haavertz, it does look odd; even with hindsight, it never looked right. Its hands down Arteta's biggest error as Arsenal manager, and its a frustrating one because it never looked right to begin with. A vanity signing.

Welcome back, missed you etc.

Moving on, is this you?

Quote from: BigBrainArteta on December  9, 2023, 10:50:16 pm
Haavertz is doing well. Carrying the ball better, making runs and providing an outlet for the long ball. The group think tanks were so universal in their belief he would flop, they are still saying he is poor despite the fact he playing like the midfielder he was at Leverkusen, not the feckless striker we saw at Chelsea. Haavertz as a signing is actually going to work out. Arteta was ahead of the curve on this one and knew what he was doing.
