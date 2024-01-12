To be honest, I was never expecting for him to play as the lone pivot behind Odegaard and Havertz. It is ridiculous. Rice and Partey behind Odegaard as the No.10 would have made much more sense ...



That was always the plan. But Partey has been perpetually injured all season. Havertz is not midfielder, however he has played their excessively due to Partey and to a lesser extent Jorginho being injured almost all season. Rice and Odegaard are the only fit midfielders we can rely on this season. As for the signing of Haavertz, it does look odd; even with hindsight, it never looked right. Its hands down Arteta's biggest error as Arsenal manager, and its a frustrating one because it never looked right to begin with. A vanity signing.Partey had a minor surgery and hasn't been rushed back. Our biggest hope is to settle on the Partey, Rice, Odegaard midfield. Because thats a proper midfield high on quality.Partey isnt in AFCON, and rumours he could be ready by end of January. He should be read for the home match v Liverpool, and in that game im convinced Arteta will play Partey, Rice, Odegaard, which will be the first time we have played this midfield since the community shield v City, which is depressing really.