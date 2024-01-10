« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Here is an example of the detail that Arsenal go to on free kicks.

Their inventive free kick on Sunday.

1" border="0


They start off with 4 big targets to aim for all in offside positions. Then three of the Arsenal players move at once and grapple with the first three defenders effectively blocking them off and stopping them from reacting to the ball into Martinelli.

2" border="0

For it to work everything has to be in perfect synchronisation. The three blockers must move at once just as Odegaard starts his run up and Martinelli needs to barely get back onside but then spin at the moment the ball is released. For it to work that needs to be repeated over and over again on the training pitch.

The biggee though is that to put in that much work you need to maximise the number of free kicks you win in those areas. Instead of looking to get past defenders and get into dangerous areas your wide players end up doing a Grealish and are looking to draw in defenders and then go down. 

The more you explain it, the more I love it!

And you haven't convinced me at all that it is a time-intensive thing to master. The beauty is clearly in the conception. Conceptions can happen in the bath.

"Perfect synchronisation" by the way is not rocket science. It's more rocquet science, if you must. As simple as a piece of salad leaf. It can be achieved quite easily by an arm signal from the free-kick taker. Not the boring old arm signal that says "back post lads" or occasionally....wait for it..."front post lads". But the arm signal that says "I will strike the ball 5 seconds from the moment my arm goes down. Or indeed, with a slightly different arm signal, one second from the moment my arm goes down. This is an extremely effective way of co-ordinating or synchronising an attacking team, and very hard to defend against - unless they have the code.

Your last objection - the "biggee" - is plain silly. It describes how Arsenal approach the game generally, perhaps, but it does nothing at all to diminish the importance of being ingenious at set pieces.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Practicing that free kick is probably something they can do when they can't have a high intensity session either.  Probably not overly fun repeating that drill. But really , five mins to explain it in the changing rooms. Half a dozen run throughs.
It might be boring and lead to generally uninteresting open play if they are looking for fouls so they can put this into practice, but it could give them a decent edge.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
The more you explain it, the more I love it!

And you haven't convinced me at all that it is a time-intensive thing to master. The beauty is clearly in the conception. Conceptions can happen in the bath.

"Perfect synchronisation" by the way is not rocket science. It's more rocquet science, if you must. As simple as a piece of salad leaf. It can be achieved quite easily by an arm signal from the free-kick taker. Not the boring old arm signal that says "back post lads" or occasionally....wait for it..."front post lads". But the arm signal that says "I will strike the ball 5 seconds from the moment my arm goes down. Or indeed, with a slightly different arm signal, one second from the moment my arm goes down. This is an extremely effective way of co-ordinating or synchronising an attacking team, and very hard to defend against - unless they have the code.

Your last objection - the "biggee" - is plain silly. It describes how Arsenal approach the game generally, perhaps, but it does nothing at all to diminish the importance of being ingenious at set pieces.

Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

[img width= height= alt=23" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/hy38589/23.png[/img]

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.

The inference you want me to draw is that Liverpool have benefited from Arsenal's obsession with free kicks. But I don't think we have. I just think we've got much better. As have other teams like Aston Villa. Us getting much better explains a lot more of Arsenal's relative travails than does their reversion to free kicks in training (if that is indeed as time-consuming as you're saying - tho not proving!). My own pet theory is that Arsenal have been weakened by the acquisition of Rice who slows them down.

But as for your "remarkable regression", an Arsenal fan could equally argue - thank christ for the free kicks! They'd be half way down the league without them.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
The inference you want me to draw is that Liverpool have benefited from Arsenal's obsession with free kicks. But I don't think we have. I just think we've got much better. As have other teams like Aston Villa. Us getting much better explains a lot more of Arsenal's relative travails than does their reversion to free kicks in training (if that is indeed as time-consuming as you're saying - tho not proving!). My own pet theory is that Arsenal have been weakened by the acquisition of Rice who slows them down.

But as for your "remarkable regression", an Arsenal fan could equally argue - thank christ for the free kicks! They'd be half way down the league without them.



The comparison isn't about Liverpool though.

It is about how Arsenal recruited in the summer and how they have changed how they play. More specifically about how they have become ridiculously reliant on scoring from set pieces. They spent £170m on two players who have improved their ability to compete physically, to press better and have improved their aerial threat.

That isn't free though. Improving their set piece ability has for me drastically reduced their ability to create and score goals from open play. That is compounded by spending so much time and putting so much emphasis of their set piece coach Jover.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.
One of the things that shows me, is that Brighton's ability to score is 2nd to none!
Amazing side!
Then you've got people saying Arsenal lack "world class" or "quality" forwards. Here Brighton does it for fun, WITHOUT such goalscorers.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
It could be a deliberate ploy to focus on winning and converting set pieces. Doomed to failure with bent refs though.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Just look at the numbers for how Arsenal score their goals.

Last season alongside City they scored the most goals from open play.

23" border="0

Look at the proportion of goals from open play compared to set pieces.

Then look at this season.

24" border="0

Arsenal after packing their side with height and looking for free kicks have now dropped to 12th for goals from open play.

Even worse look at the proportion of open play goals compared to set pieces.

They have 18 goals from open-play and 17 from set pieces and penalties. That is a remarkable regression.
Just FYI from Understats Arsenal open plays Xg so far this season is at 29.57 in 19 games and underperforming goals by 8 goals. Last season it was at 63.94 with 70 goals just over 6 goals. So Shooting regression and a little open Xg worse which is probably a factor with not having Jesus play a lot so far. Granted I dont think either way their is enough goals in the Arsenal team. I dont think the attackers at this point are better then about 70-80ish expected goals. That not enough goals win the league.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Our set piece goals are a little down this season, but we've consistently been top or near the top in that regard since 2018.

Were we focusing too much on them?

Footballers "work" for very little time during the week - an extra hour or two to practice set pieces is nothing. It's not going to be replacing any other session.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Our set piece goals are a little down this season, but we've consistently been top or near the top in that regard since 2018.

Were we focusing too much on them?

Footballers "work" for very little time during the week - an extra hour or two to practice set pieces is nothing. It's not going to be replacing any other session.

Its why I dont think we can look just at actual goals scored just to say Arsenal are tactically playing for set pieces.

Wed need to know things like how the number of free kicks they receive compare to others? Also, no-one includes their Champions League games and goals in this analysisdo we think Arteta is telling them to go out and play a different way in the Champions League?

One could put a case that the goals thing is actually just a combination of things, poor finishing being the main thing, perhaps Premier League teams sit deeper and Arsenals control tactic, and personnel changes struggle to break that down at times? Also, the longer a game goes on and Arsenal havent scored or arent leading, then desperation increases in both the Arsenal attack and defending team, sometimes causing niggly fouls, in fact opposition players can sometimes do this deliberately to break up play and stop momentum?

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Its why I dont think we can look just at actual goals scored just to say Arsenal are tactically playing for set pieces.

Wed need to know things like how the number of free kicks they receive compare to others? Also, no-one includes their Champions League games and goals in this analysisdo we think Arteta is telling them to go out and play a different way in the Champions League?

One could put a case that the goals thing is actually just a combination of things, poor finishing being the main thing, perhaps Premier League teams sit deeper and Arsenals control tactic, and personnel changes struggle to break that down at times? Also, the longer a game goes on and Arsenal havent scored or arent leading, then desperation increases in both the Arsenal attack and defending team, sometimes causing niggly fouls, in fact opposition players can sometimes do this deliberately to break up play and stop momentum?



Good analysis. You have to very carefully consider the context of any data before drawing conclusions. Or just call Arteta a c*nt.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Or just call Arteta a c*nt.
However you interpret that FK/goal data, it's not an insult to call him a control freak who appears to think himself smarter than he actually is. He honed that craft under his mentor after all.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Its why I dont think we can look just at actual goals scored just to say Arsenal are tactically playing for set pieces.

Wed need to know things like how the number of free kicks they receive compare to others? Also, no-one includes their Champions League games and goals in this analysisdo we think Arteta is telling them to go out and play a different way in the Champions League?

One could put a case that the goals thing is actually just a combination of things, poor finishing being the main thing, perhaps Premier League teams sit deeper and Arsenals control tactic, and personnel changes struggle to break that down at times? Also, the longer a game goes on and Arsenal havent scored or arent leading, then desperation increases in both the Arsenal attack and defending team, sometimes causing niggly fouls, in fact opposition players can sometimes do this deliberately to break up play and stop momentum?



I think Arteta's comments are very telling.

More than control, I want dominance. Dominance in the right area and not allowing the opponent to breathe. This is what we do. Control in certain areas of the pitch, I'm not interested at all in that, because we can get in trouble by trying to do that.

For me Arsenal's philosophy this season has changed. Last season you had great success by making the pitch as big as possible and getting your attacking players like Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard involved earlier in attacking moves and crucially getting them in space against an unset attack.

As Arteta said that comes with a risk of being countered on. This season you have changed to a much bigger, slower team that likes to take less risks and your main priority is to push teams back and pen them in. The problem is that whilst players like Rice and Havertz are exceptional at winning duels and keeping teams under pressure they are the opposite of what you need to break down a low block. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
While I agree with your point in general about having another forward in there, you need to remember last season it wasnt really a front 3, it was more a front 4 in terms of output. Martinelli, Saka, the number 9 (Jesus / Nketiah) and Odegaard, all got around 15 goals each. Thats where its slightly different from the past Liverpool teams who got to 90 points who were more reliant on just the front 3 as a source of goals.

Xhaka also got 7 goals, so I can sort of see some thinking that if you add Havertz there instead of Xhaka, you could at least match that output, maybe even get him to 10 goals or so and almost have the goals shared around a front 5. Unfortunately its not a case like you mention that guys like Saka havent taken a production leap, theyve actually regressed, thats the main problem. That could be due to tactics, due to being overplayed, or just a natural dip in form.

Having a look at the past Liverpool teams that got 90+ points,

18/19 - 97 points, 89 goals.
19/20 - 99 points, 85 goals.
21/22 - 92 points, 94 goals.

Arsenal 22-23 - 84 points, 88 goals.

So I think its a bit more complicated than saying we dont have the goals in the team to get to 90 points. Last season evidently there was, but the defence let us down, but even that was mainly in the run in at the end of the season when we lost Saliba to injury.

Interesting, thanks.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
I think Arteta's comments are very telling.

More than control, I want dominance. Dominance in the right area and not allowing the opponent to breathe. This is what we do. Control in certain areas of the pitch, I'm not interested at all in that, because we can get in trouble by trying to do that.

For me Arsenal's philosophy this season has changed. Last season you had great success by making the pitch as big as possible and getting your attacking players like Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard involved earlier in attacking moves and crucially getting them in space against an unset attack.

As Arteta said that comes with a risk of being countered on. This season you have changed to a much bigger, slower team that likes to take less risks and your main priority is to push teams back and pen them in. The problem is that whilst players like Rice and Havertz are exceptional at winning duels and keeping teams under pressure they are the opposite of what you need to break down a low block.

If this is true, I have no idea whether it is or not, but if it is, it's very silly from Arteta. It's much, much harder to score chances once a team is set and in a low block. And, whilst you might leave yourself more open to being countered in their supposed previous style it's also true that most teams in the PL don't have enough quality to consistently punish you for it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
If this is true, I have no idea whether it is or not, but if it is, it's very silly from Arteta. It's much, much harder to score chances once a team is set and in a low block. And, whilst you might leave yourself more open to being countered in their supposed previous style it's also true that most teams in the PL don't have enough quality to consistently punish you for it.

True, IF you have a top keeper and decent defence.
Maybe his line of thinking is that it's hard to break down low block teams from open play. And if you are competing for the title, most teams will rock up with a low block. So undo the low blocks with clever set pieces. And make sure they rarely hurt you on the break.  It feels very anti-football. But it's a results business now, not a game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 11:16:19 am »
I think Arteta's comments are very telling.

More than control, I want dominance. Dominance in the right area and not allowing the opponent to breathe. This is what we do. Control in certain areas of the pitch, I'm not interested at all in that, because we can get in trouble by trying to do that.

For me Arsenal's philosophy this season has changed. Last season you had great success by making the pitch as big as possible and getting your attacking players like Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard involved earlier in attacking moves and crucially getting them in space against an unset attack.

As Arteta said that comes with a risk of being countered on. This season you have changed to a much bigger, slower team that likes to take less risks and your main priority is to push teams back and pen them in. The problem is that whilst players like Rice and Havertz are exceptional at winning duels and keeping teams under pressure they are the opposite of what you need to break down a low block.

I think if you look at the Brighton game, that's the type of performance Arteta would have seen as a very good performance. Even then, i think finishing let us down in terms of making the score more comfortable earlier, and we had to rely on a set piece to break the scoring. If you can win the ball back high up the pitch from defenders and deep lying midfielders, the idea is that the opposition aren't then set in the low block, it creates disruption and gives you avenues to goal.

We won lots of turnovers high up the pitch vs Brighton. Smothered them, they were struggling to get out. Not too dissimilar to the first half vs you guys. But we are just currently so wasteful. It wasn't just the finishing the other day, but decision making, when you win the ball back and might be 3 vs 3 say, be bold, make the right pass, take the shot at the right time etc. Unfortunately guys like Havertz a lot of the time delay. He doesn't play with conviction, and that's the main thing i find missing from his game.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
That's right about Harvetz SG. He often plays the right pass, but - crucially - it's a second or even two seconds too late. I would say the same about Rice from a deeper position where he has more time on the ball. I generally dislike players who, because they have time, decide to take time. It was my main gripe with Jordan Henderson. He rarely seemed to realise that there is usually a virtue in playing quickly even when you're not being pressed into it by an opponent.

Rice, of course, remains a good player. Harvetz is not good. You probably didn't watch the Redmen last night v Fulham. The type of pass that Harvetz will never make is the one that Diogo Jota made to release Nunez in the build up to the winning goal. It is delivered half a second before you think it will be. It's enough to set up the chance.

The master of the early decision at Arsenal was...well, you'll know who it was. Things always happened quickly with him. Fabregas.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
I think if you look at the Brighton game, that's the type of performance Arteta would have seen as a very good performance. Even then, i think finishing let us down in terms of making the score more comfortable earlier, and we had to rely on a set piece to break the scoring. If you can win the ball back high up the pitch from defenders and deep lying midfielders, the idea is that the opposition aren't then set in the low block, it creates disruption and gives you avenues to goal.

We won lots of turnovers high up the pitch vs Brighton. Smothered them, they were struggling to get out. Not too dissimilar to the first half vs you guys. But we are just currently so wasteful. It wasn't just the finishing the other day, but decision making, when you win the ball back and might be 3 vs 3 say, be bold, make the right pass, take the shot at the right time etc. Unfortunately guys like Havertz a lot of the time delay. He doesn't play with conviction, and that's the main thing i find missing from his game.

I agree completely.

As Liverpool found out that only really works against the teams like Brighton and Liverpool though. Teams who are set up to play out from the back and through a high press. What happened with us mirrors what is happening with Arsenal this season.

The teams that cause you problems are the teams that are quite happy to go long from the back and stay in a low to mid block and then pick you off.

It is interesting how the two teams have gone about addressing that problem. At Liverpool we have sort of accepted that a lot of teams will drop into a low-block. So there has been a conscious decision to get away from having a physical midfield and we have looked for two things creativity and shooting ability from midfield. We have stopped the policy of having loads of low-value crosses and are more targeted.

Arsenal have done the opposite you have gone for a much more physical midfield and aren't looking to break teams down by going down the sides of teams but are concentrating on getting crosses in and then looking to win 2nd balls.

The stats are very telling for me.

Last season you chose to shoot from 16 free kicks in 38 games. This season it has fallen to 2 from 20 games. That is a remarkable statistic.

Then you look at corners last year you forced 97 corners from 38 games. This season already it is 65 from 20 games.   

For me there has been a conscious decision to look at dominating territory. To pen teams in and try and force as many corners and wide free kicks as possible.
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 12:54:47 pm »
That's right about Harvetz SG. He often plays the right pass, but - crucially - it's a second or even two seconds too late. I would say the same about Rice from a deeper position where he has more time on the ball. I generally dislike players who, because they have time, decide to take time. It was my main gripe with Jordan Henderson. He rarely seemed to realise that there is usually a virtue in playing quickly even when you're not being pressed into it by an opponent.

Rice, of course, remains a good player. Harvetz is not good. You probably didn't watch the Redmen last night v Fulham. The type of pass that Harvetz will never make is the one that Diogo Jota made to release Nunez in the build up to the winning goal. It is delivered half a second before you think it will be. It's enough to set up the chance.

The master of the early decision at Arsenal was...well, you'll know who it was. Things always happened quickly with him. Fabregas.

I was trying to watch the game on my phone inbetween putting my boy to bed and tidying up, so i seen a fair chunk of it mate.

The thing is, he's shown at Leverkusen he can do it. I don't expect you to watch all the video below, but even just a few mins shows he had it in his locker.

This is why i think guys like Eeyore are being a bit harsh. I don't think Arteta signed Havertz because of his size and physicality. I think that's a bonus. I don't think he signed him because of his performances for Chelsea really.I believe he also wants to try and unlock the Leverkusen Havertz as well. People are forgetting he was a very classy player in Germany. That's why he described him in a very early press conference as a midfielder. This is what people (including me) forget when they are discussing the Havertz signing. Yeah, it was a vanity signing by Arteta, because he backs himself to get more out the player than what Chelsea got....but is that not what every manager is trying to achieve? He's a good age, 24, so that shouldn't be a barrier either.

Problem is he still looks low in confidence, and when your low in confidence, you hide, you don't try and get involved enough, you try the safe option, you overthink, delay that pass or shot by that extra second etc. And i'm not sure he'll ever get that instinctive Havertz, that looked so good in Germany, back.

https://youtu.be/XmwHx_EX5Q8?si=MYadvD2aWLbIfdVk
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
He looks good on the showreel. Just as Naby Keita did on his. But then you realise that football is a non-contact sport in the Bundesliga. It's absolutely remarkable how much courtesy is shown the man on the ball in those highlights. Harvetz has bags of time to make a pass. No one touches him before the pass or even afterwards. It's almost genteel.

And the Premier League is not genteel. It's fast and physical and to survive as a top-class midfielder you need to perform skill at high pace. Keita couldn't cope with that for us. The jury is very much out on whether Gravenberch can. A highly skilled player, no doubt, but not one who uses his body very much. He may yet learn. We hope does. But Harvetz clearly hasn't mastered the game here either, despite being around for three seasons now. Nor did Pulisic, Werner or Sancho, three other players with terrific German showreels. I doubt Harvetz ever will master it since he had plenty of time at Chelsea to adapt - which is why the 60 mill you guys paid already looks like an act of insanity.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Havertz was a crazy (vain) purchase.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
How is this thread at the top again? how?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
How is this thread at the top again? how?
Because TNB has gone on a skiing trip and we're all worried about him.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Because TNB has gone on a skiing trip and we're all worried about him.

I hope he is OK ...

https://youtube.com/shorts/G5T5GM6L0G0
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Because TNB has gone on a skiing trip and we're all worried about him.

Release the Saint Bernards!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
The comparison isn't about Liverpool though.

It is about how Arsenal recruited in the summer and how they have changed how they play. More specifically about how they have become ridiculously reliant on scoring from set pieces. They spent £170m on two players who have improved their ability to compete physically, to press better and have improved their aerial threat.

That isn't free though. Improving their set piece ability has for me drastically reduced their ability to create and score goals from open play. That is compounded by spending so much time and putting so much emphasis of their set piece coach Jover.

While there may be something to your premise, one alternative that springs to mind is that they are simply misfiring from open play right now which has lowered those numbers and the set piece numbers are independent of those and simply reflecting a year on year progression.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
He looks good on the showreel. Just as Naby Keita did on his. But then you realise that football is a non-contact sport in the Bundesliga. It's absolutely remarkable how much courtesy is shown the man on the ball in those highlights. Harvetz has bags of time to make a pass. No one touches him before the pass or even afterwards. It's almost genteel.

And the Premier League is not genteel. It's fast and physical and to survive as a top-class midfielder you need to perform skill at high pace. Keita couldn't cope with that for us. The jury is very much out on whether Gravenberch can. A highly skilled player, no doubt, but not one who uses his body very much. He may yet learn. We hope does. But Harvetz clearly hasn't mastered the game here either, despite being around for three seasons now. Nor did Pulisic, Werner or Sancho, three other players with terrific German showreels. I doubt Harvetz ever will master it since he had plenty of time at Chelsea to adapt - which is why the 60 mill you guys paid already looks like an act of insanity.

Probably explains why Kane is doing so well in Germany.  Able to take his shots under much less pressure.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
How is this thread at the top again? how?

We now have a proper rival we can talk about in a footballing sense.  There always seems to be good footy talk in here, making comparisons between the clubs, the players and the managers.

Look at the City thread (with almost half the amount of posts), and there's not an awful lot to talk about other than oil money and whether they will actually get a real punishment.  There was 15 years of breaking all spending barriers (and most rules) to end up with a squad with no weaknesses playing in a robotic manner.  What is there left to say?  For example they signed a £100mil Englishman in Grealish, what is there other than being amazed at how much a player costing that much can be left on the bench, or how he's just another cog in the machine instead of playing with the freedom he had at Villa.  It's never going to generate the same discussion as with Rice.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
He looks good on the showreel. Just as Naby Keita did on his. But then you realise that football is a non-contact sport in the Bundesliga. It's absolutely remarkable how much courtesy is shown the man on the ball in those highlights. Harvetz has bags of time to make a pass. No one touches him before the pass or even afterwards. It's almost genteel.

And the Premier League is not genteel. It's fast and physical and to survive as a top-class midfielder you need to perform skill at high pace. Keita couldn't cope with that for us. The jury is very much out on whether Gravenberch can. A highly skilled player, no doubt, but not one who uses his body very much. He may yet learn. We hope does. But Harvetz clearly hasn't mastered the game here either, despite being around for three seasons now. Nor did Pulisic, Werner or Sancho, three other players with terrific German showreels. I doubt Harvetz ever will master it since he had plenty of time at Chelsea to adapt - which is why the 60 mill you guys paid already looks like an act of insanity.

Yeah, I get that, at the same time, I can sort of understand why Arteta thinks that he can get more out of a player than Chelsea did, considering how much of a shit show theyve been the last few years, bar about 6 months under Tuchel.

I mean, look at the list of players Chelsea have had since Lampard. How many of them would you say have actually performed well?

In saying that, I agree that I cant ever see him hitting anywhere near his Bundesliga heights.

Quote from: carling on Today at 11:06:32 am
We now have a proper rival we can talk about in a footballing sense.  There always seems to be good footy talk in here, making comparisons between the clubs, the players and the managers.

Look at the City thread (with almost half the amount of posts), and there's not an awful lot to talk about other than oil money and whether they will actually get a real punishment.  There was 15 years of breaking all spending barriers (and most rules) to end up with a squad with no weaknesses playing in a robotic manner.  What is there left to say?  For example they signed a £100mil Englishman in Grealish, what is there other than being amazed at how much a player costing that much can be left on the bench, or how he's just another cog in the machine instead of playing with the freedom he had at Villa.  It's never going to generate the same discussion as with Rice.

Totally agree, Ive really enjoyed the discussions especially the last couple of days, theres been some great analysis and discussion, even if I disagree on some points with guys like eeyore, theres plenty I do agree with and its very interesting to see his and other opposition fans views and thoughts.

And if anyone asks why I post in here, try and have a similar discussion on other Arsenal forums from what Ive seen, and its just basically bitching about the manager, bitching about Edu, and no real actual discussion or analysis. Yet another plus point for RAWK.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
We now have a proper rival we can talk about in a footballing sense.  There always seems to be good footy talk in here, making comparisons between the clubs, the players and the managers.

That's always been my impression of Liverpool and Arsenal as sporting rivals. It is the only other "big club" I feel there is no real animosity towards off the pitch. On the pitch, the games are exciting more often than not, and we've dealt each other some big upsets over the years. But off the pitch the aggro is minimal, or so I've always felt.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
And if anyone asks why I post in here, try and have a similar discussion on other Arsenal forums from what Ive seen, and its just basically bitching about the manager, bitching about Edu, and no real actual discussion or analysis. Yet another plus point for RAWK.

I hope you continue. The discussion has been interesting. Of course it helps, from our point of view, that we're sitting nicely in all competitions for the moment - and that makes us pleasant! But it's also helped that The North Bank is no longer posting his mindless drivel (including the mindless drivel when he's ostensibly 'supporting Liverpool' which all but the incurably dim can see through).

I have no special dislike for Arsenal at all. My best pal is a Gunner (can't say 'Gooner'). More often than not in my lifetime they've played attractive footy. And clearly they are an authentic giant in the English game (if not European!) unlike Manchester City who I still see as a Second Division side famous for not much more than bananas and Francis Lee flopping down in the box.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yorky, a good mate of mine is a Gunner too. We can talk football and not fall out, unlike Mancs I know. I do always get the impression he slightly looks down on us for our style of play which is patently ridiculously. Possibly a slight hangover from the Wenger vs Houllier/Benitez says possibly where they did play some breathtaking football (the early 2000s). He somehow never rated Firmino and seems to damn with faint praise. I dont mind too much, especially when were routinely beating them, but wondered if your mate had the same slight delusions of grandeur?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Yorky, a good mate of mine is a Gunner too. We can talk football and not fall out, unlike Mancs I know. I do always get the impression he slightly looks down on us for our style of play which is patently ridiculously. Possibly a slight hangover from the Wenger vs Houllier/Benitez says possibly where they did play some breathtaking football (the early 2000s). He somehow never rated Firmino and seems to damn with faint praise. I dont mind too much, especially when were routinely beating them, but wondered if your mate had the same slight delusions of grandeur?

He doesn't actually, though I've come across that line of thinking in a couple of Arsenal fans. Jeff (my mate) once posted here when I did a Spyin' Kop with him. I don't remember him raising any hackles. He was a decent footballer himself and therefore hugely admired - and rightfully feared - Bobby Firmino.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
While there may be something to your premise, one alternative that springs to mind is that they are simply misfiring from open play right now which has lowered those numbers and the set piece numbers are independent of those and simply reflecting a year on year progression.

Personally, I think there has been a sea change in how Arteta approaches the game. Last season Arsenal played pretty open fast attractive football. They were very fluid and looked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible. Zinchenko was tucking in and creating an overload in midfield and Arsenal were very good at playing through a press. It worked for the majority of the season and they were very creative in possession.

The numbers were remarkable. Martinelli and Odegaard got 15 League goals each and Saka got 14. The three of them were devastating from broken play and they were very adept at hitting a team before they get set. This season Arsenal have changed instead of looking to get the ball to the aforementioned three early. The build-up has changed. They are taking far more touches in central midfield and playing less vertical incisive passes.

They now have a team that looks to dominate the opposition. Move the ball more slowly up the pitch and look to suffocate the opposition and pen them in. At the start of games Arsenal are a right handful they are a very big physically imposing team and are adept at dominating the opposition. Try and play through them and they will cause you issues.

The problems occur when that initial high-energy start wears off or teams look to go longer against them.

The other issue is that whilst a high press and physical dominance gives you a territorial advantage unless teams turn the ball over high up the pitch then you face what Liverpool faced three or four years ago a low block and the invitation to hit in low value crosses.

When a team slams the door shut like that you have two options to either smash the door down or try and pick the lock. For me whilst Liverpool have recruited and promoted lock pickers. Arsenal have gone the other way and are looking to smash the door down with the introduction of the likes of Rice and Havertz.

Teams that press well and have the ability to break down a packed defence tend to have smaller nimble creative players. City have the likes of Bernardo Silva and Foden, players with a low centre of gravity and Guille.

For me what Arsenal have done is akin to Moyes replacing the likes of Scholes with Fellaini. Sure it increases your physicality and aerial threat in midfield but offers you very little in creativity. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
To win the league against Abu Dhabi, you must be loaded with goals because it's almost impossible to achieve the points tally required to beat them if you don't. That's why Arsenal won't win it IMO. They just don't have enough in attack.

Gone are those days when a Mourinho could shithouse his way to a PL title. He tried it at United in his second season and finished 19 points behind them. City have really changed the competitive landscape.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
I hope he is OK ...

https://youtube.com/shorts/G5T5GM6L0G0

Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
^^^

Sorry to hear you have had bad personal problems and hope that it's not too bad, and welcome back.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Hello mates!

Ive missed you all.


Just dealing with some bad personal news so not had time to come on here and enjoy the lovely discussions.

I did go to the game last sunday, to take my mind off things, that didnt do much to cheer me up!

Hope youre all well, hopefully arsenal being useless will go back to being the worst thing happening in my life, but its going to take a while.

Loved the discussion over the last few pages, gutted that the quality of analysis has improved in my absence.

Rock on rawk.
Welcome back, geezer. One of the good 'uns.  :scarf

Hope things get better for you.
