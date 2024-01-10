While there may be something to your premise, one alternative that springs to mind is that they are simply misfiring from open play right now which has lowered those numbers and the set piece numbers are independent of those and simply reflecting a year on year progression.



Personally, I think there has been a sea change in how Arteta approaches the game. Last season Arsenal played pretty open fast attractive football. They were very fluid and looked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible. Zinchenko was tucking in and creating an overload in midfield and Arsenal were very good at playing through a press. It worked for the majority of the season and they were very creative in possession.The numbers were remarkable. Martinelli and Odegaard got 15 League goals each and Saka got 14. The three of them were devastating from broken play and they were very adept at hitting a team before they get set. This season Arsenal have changed instead of looking to get the ball to the aforementioned three early. The build-up has changed. They are taking far more touches in central midfield and playing less vertical incisive passes.They now have a team that looks to dominate the opposition. Move the ball more slowly up the pitch and look to suffocate the opposition and pen them in. At the start of games Arsenal are a right handful they are a very big physically imposing team and are adept at dominating the opposition. Try and play through them and they will cause you issues.The problems occur when that initial high-energy start wears off or teams look to go longer against them.The other issue is that whilst a high press and physical dominance gives you a territorial advantage unless teams turn the ball over high up the pitch then you face what Liverpool faced three or four years ago a low block and the invitation to hit in low value crosses.When a team slams the door shut like that you have two options to either smash the door down or try and pick the lock. For me whilst Liverpool have recruited and promoted lock pickers. Arsenal have gone the other way and are looking to smash the door down with the introduction of the likes of Rice and Havertz.Teams that press well and have the ability to break down a packed defence tend to have smaller nimble creative players. City have the likes of Bernardo Silva and Foden, players with a low centre of gravity and Guille.For me what Arsenal have done is akin to Moyes replacing the likes of Scholes with Fellaini. Sure it increases your physicality and aerial threat in midfield but offers you very little in creativity.