I think if you look at the Brighton game, that's the type of performance Arteta would have seen as a very good performance. Even then, i think finishing let us down in terms of making the score more comfortable earlier, and we had to rely on a set piece to break the scoring. If you can win the ball back high up the pitch from defenders and deep lying midfielders, the idea is that the opposition aren't then set in the low block, it creates disruption and gives you avenues to goal.



We won lots of turnovers high up the pitch vs Brighton. Smothered them, they were struggling to get out. Not too dissimilar to the first half vs you guys. But we are just currently so wasteful. It wasn't just the finishing the other day, but decision making, when you win the ball back and might be 3 vs 3 say, be bold, make the right pass, take the shot at the right time etc. Unfortunately guys like Havertz a lot of the time delay. He doesn't play with conviction, and that's the main thing i find missing from his game.



I agree completely.As Liverpool found out that only really works against the teams like Brighton and Liverpool though. Teams who are set up to play out from the back and through a high press. What happened with us mirrors what is happening with Arsenal this season.The teams that cause you problems are the teams that are quite happy to go long from the back and stay in a low to mid block and then pick you off.It is interesting how the two teams have gone about addressing that problem. At Liverpool we have sort of accepted that a lot of teams will drop into a low-block. So there has been a conscious decision to get away from having a physical midfield and we have looked for two things creativity and shooting ability from midfield. We have stopped the policy of having loads of low-value crosses and are more targeted.Arsenal have done the opposite you have gone for a much more physical midfield and aren't looking to break teams down by going down the sides of teams but are concentrating on getting crosses in and then looking to win 2nd balls.The stats are very telling for me.Last season you chose to shoot from 16 free kicks in 38 games. This season it has fallen to 2 from 20 games. That is a remarkable statistic.Then you look at corners last year you forced 97 corners from 38 games. This season already it is 65 from 20 games.For me there has been a conscious decision to look at dominating territory. To pen teams in and try and force as many corners and wide free kicks as possible.