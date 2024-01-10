That's right about Harvetz SG. He often plays the right pass, but - crucially - it's a second or even two seconds too late. I would say the same about Rice from a deeper position where he has more time on the ball. I generally dislike players who, because they have time, decide to take time. It was my main gripe with Jordan Henderson. He rarely seemed to realise that there is usually a virtue in playing quickly even when you're not being pressed into it by an opponent.
Rice, of course, remains a good player. Harvetz is not good. You probably didn't watch the Redmen last night v Fulham. The type of pass that Harvetz will never make is the one that Diogo Jota made to release Nunez in the build up to the winning goal. It is delivered half a second before you think it will be. It's enough to set up the chance.
The master of the early decision at Arsenal was...well, you'll know who it was. Things always happened quickly with him. Fabregas.
I was trying to watch the game on my phone inbetween putting my boy to bed and tidying up, so i seen a fair chunk of it mate.
The thing is, he's shown at Leverkusen he can do it. I don't expect you to watch all the video below, but even just a few mins shows he had it in his locker.
This is why i think guys like Eeyore are being a bit harsh. I don't think Arteta signed Havertz because of his size and physicality. I think that's a bonus. I don't think he signed him because of his performances for Chelsea really.I believe he also wants to try and unlock the Leverkusen Havertz as well. People are forgetting he was a very classy player in Germany. That's why he described him in a very early press conference as a midfielder. This is what people (including me) forget when they are discussing the Havertz signing. Yeah, it was a vanity signing by Arteta, because he backs himself to get more out the player than what Chelsea got....but is that not what every manager is trying to achieve? He's a good age, 24, so that shouldn't be a barrier either.
Problem is he still looks low in confidence, and when your low in confidence, you hide, you don't try and get involved enough, you try the safe option, you overthink, delay that pass or shot by that extra second etc. And i'm not sure he'll ever get that instinctive Havertz, that looked so good in Germany, back.https://youtu.be/XmwHx_EX5Q8?si=MYadvD2aWLbIfdVk