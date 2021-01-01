Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.



For me, it is not so much the intensity but the need to control everything. Both Arteta and Ped put their players in straitjackets and look to have absolute control over how the players play.Arteta takes it to another level with his in-game 'time-outs'. Klopp is intense but trusts his players and wants them to go out and express themselves. Could you imagine Trent taking the quick corner for Origi's goal against Barca if he played for Arteta or Ped. Can you imagine them asking players to be 'cheeky'.This sums up Arsenal 2.0 under Arteta. From the Athletic.That is because it arrived along with player-turned-coach Nicolas Jover, now Arsenals league-leading set-piece mastermind.I was looking for a third coach and asked Nico as he was a nifty player who I formed a close relationship with when he was voted captain in his last year, Pierre-Gilles tells The Athletic.He did the same general coaching as us, but he also did some set pieces for us. I gave him carte blanche and said this was the best laboratory he could wish for.Whatever he brought to the table, we would apply it and he could fine-tune it. He painstakingly designed these routes and mapped out four or five different plays. The drawings had the explanation in French with some patterns of runs and the sequencing.I was a little hesitant initially because I was thinking about American football, but I realised that is precisely what he was doing: integrating North American culture into European football.It was about decoys and deception  what we would say in French, fausse piste.You watch Arsenal this season and they look like a team that spends far too much time working on set pieces and far too little time working on breaking teams down from general play. When you are playing in both the Premier League and CL week in and week out then coaching time is extremely limited.Last season Arsenal looked a really promising team. They had a young team with bags of talent and some extremely creative players. With the right recruitment they had the chance to kick on. Instead of looking to continue with their quick attacking play and looking to get Martinelli and Saka taking players on and creating things from open play.They have abandoned trying to emulate City and have become a high-class Brentford. You look at their team and they have abandoned guile and creativity and just gone for physical presence. They play with giant fullbacks in White and Tomiyasu. They have brought in Rice who adds height and power and Havertz plays because although he is a terrible footballer he adds height and an ability to win duels. They need a striker they want Toney.Last season Arsenal where 15th for putting in crosses this season they are third. They are genuinely exceptional from set pieces but like the aforementioned Brentford. That looks like it is at the cost of their general attacking play.Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka look a shadow of themselves, devoid of confidence. Last season they got on the ball and looked to create and take players on. This season their first thought is to look to win a free kick and get the big boys up for a set piece. They are now a team that looks to create a physical dominance, pen teams in and bombard them with crosses and set pieces.Imagine how good the likes of Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka would be with a coach who asked them to be cheeky?