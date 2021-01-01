« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 08:44:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2024, 04:48:38 pm
Come on! We've reached 3 final in 5 years.  No team wants to draw Liverpool.

For me, we're top 3. One season doesn't change that.

The biggest factor for teams wanting to avoid us, is the fact they have to come to Anfield. Its always scared the opposition, going back to Internationale.
We have it in our collective memories, handed down by people who were there like my dad, that the Kop can scare the bejasus out of any team. Chelsea were hit with it when their team who were running away with the league were spun round and hounded to defeat.
Arteta himself has acknowledged how the atmosphere can discombobulate players and suddenly they are 3 down without really knowing how it happened.
Klopp has added to that with the victories over Dortmund and Barca. No one wants to draw us at home in a European tie under lights. (I just hope the crowd are up for it tonight)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 08:55:55 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm
Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.

Klopps intensity is more about his deep love for the game and his passion for good football.
I liken him to Shanks. Shanks was bloody intense.
When I hear footballers say they are merely doing a job, I think of Shanks and his brothers who loved football because it gave them a way to escape a life cut short by working down a pit.
The quote about training
What a wonderful morning to play football, with a professional ball, on professional grass is often the source of a chuckle, yet he meant it. How lucky are we to be doing this thing that we love with a real ball on grass, instead of a spoil heap. Would be a better quote. His intensity mirrored our love for the game we played on the school yard. I can still remember running out onto a real football pitch with a real ball with proper boots first games lesson at secondary school. (At Juniors we only played on the yard, or latterly on a tarmac all weather pitch across from school)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:16:13 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
Just seen it on social media but will add it in here too. Can we stop singing Fuck the Tories as an insult to all london clubs? Islington is one of the safest labour seats in the country.

£10 says it's not Labour at the next election

 ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:31:35 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:50:28 am
Stop comparing us with Arsenal. Stop Stop telling us how good thay are. We know they're good. We know they'll compete for top four. Here's where the story ends. Tin Tin Out. Now they need a striker? Really? They were better off with Xakah. That's not being flippant. That's not taking the piss. Fakht. The Irish/English centre mid is deffo not the answer. He can score last minute winners against Luton and whoever. Whoopy fucking doo. Traitor. He's got fucking Irish blood poring through his veins. Suspect.

They have scored plenty of goals over this season and last. City fucked them up last season. That's what City do. Now add a resurgent Liverpool into the mix. It's not their ability, they have plenty of it. Mentality midgets. When they're flying, they think they're the dogs bollocks. Typical cockney's they crow, bring their kids on to the pitch and wallow in their 'brilliance' when the reality is, it's just another 3 points.

Fucking Captain Black is the problem. Ger Emery back. They are none of our business this year

:D

I like the cut of your jib.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:34:39 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:47 am
Bobby nails it.

He nails something, i'm not quite sure what but he defo nails something!  ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:35:37 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
Just seen it on social media but will add it in here too. Can we stop singing Fuck the Tories as an insult to all london clubs? Islington is one of the safest labour seats in the country.

I have no issue singing it in general or if they provoke it but it was odd yesterday.

Yup. Labour got nearly 2m votes in London in 2019. About half the vote and over twice the seats the Tories got. And thats after having lost about 7% of what hey usually get. But when get into specifics, Chelsea and Fulham is solidly Tory. West Ham, Arsenaland Tottenham are in labour strongholds.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:40:20 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:50:28 am
Stop comparing us with Arsenal. Stop Stop telling us how good thay are. We know they're good. We know they'll compete for top four. Here's where the story ends. Tin Tin Out. Now they need a striker? Really? They were better off with Xakah. That's not being flippant. That's not taking the piss. Fakht. The Irish/English centre mid is deffo not the answer. He can score last minute winners against Luton and whoever. Whoopy fucking doo. Traitor. He's got fucking Irish blood poring through his veins. Suspect.

They have scored plenty of goals over this season and last. City fucked them up last season. That's what City do. Now add a resurgent Liverpool into the mix. It's not their ability, they have plenty of it. Mentality midgets. When they're flying, they think they're the dogs bollocks. Typical cockney's they crow, bring their kids on to the pitch and wallow in their 'brilliance' when the reality is, it's just another 3 points.

Fucking Captain Black is the problem. Ger Emery back. They are none of our business this year
Viva lad! ;D

You called it like I see it... just very .. erm.. "succinct" and way more elegant! ;)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:34:39 am
He nails something, i'm not quite sure what but he defo nails something!  ;D
You're a good one SG! Chin up.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:44:14 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:35:37 am
Yup. Labour got nearly 2m votes in London in 2019. About half the vote and over twice the seats the Tories got. And thats after having lost about 7% of what hey usually get. But when get into specifics, Chelsea and Fulham is solidly Tory. West Ham, Arsenaland Tottenham are in labour strongholds.

As ever in London, where the stadiums are, and where a lot of the fans come from can be two quite different things (probably loads of Wham, Arsenal and Spurs fans out in the surrounding Home Counties).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 09:55:37 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:14 am
As ever in London, where the stadiums are, and where a lot of the fans come from can be two quite different things (probably loads of Wham, Arsenal and Spurs fans out in the surrounding Home Counties).

Yes, but you could say that even more of Liverpool.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 10:13:02 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:40:20 am
You're a good one SG! Chin up.

My saving grace is that i'm not cockney, in fact i'm probably more further away from the ol' apples and pears or even bludclatt fam types than even most on here being Scottish.

It's a far cry from chasing haggis round fields and sweating irn bru & buckfast like we do, although ned speak is probably a worse dialect than theirs!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 10:21:23 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:13:02 am
My saving grace is that i'm not cockney, in fact i'm probably more further away from the ol' apples and pears or even bludclatt fam types than even most on here being Scottish.

It's a far cry from chasing haggis round fields and sweating irn bru & buckfast like we do, although ned speak is probably a worse dialect than theirs!

Are there many Arsenal fans in Scotland? On the face of it Arsenal seems a bit "soft" for a race of people carved from granite and various other hard rock formations.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 10:26:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:14 am
As ever in London, where the stadiums are, and where a lot of the fans come from can be two quite different things (probably loads of Wham, Arsenal and Spurs fans out in the surrounding Home Counties).

See very few spurs fans in Tottenham outside match days, You see mostly Arsenal and PSG shirts.
Ironically even saw that full kit wanker from blud-fam TV or whatever its called buying milk in the Tesco on Tottenham High road one morning.
Spurs fans all seem to come from Hertfordshire, Essex etc. Seen more spurs shirts in Chigwell than in Tottenham.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 11:03:05 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:21:23 am
Are there many Arsenal fans in Scotland? On the face of it Arsenal seems a bit "soft" for a race of people carved from granite and various other hard rock formations.

It's all quite mixed now mate. I think a lot of my generation or younger 'support' an English team now almost as a 2nd team, especially since the rise since the Sky days reducing our league to a bit of a back water. There are still some staunch that are local team and local team only.

I'm a Rangers fan first and foremost (might not be popular on here either), and stay in a strong Protestant / Rangers area in the central belt, so Chelsea are quite popular. But i've mates who are Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal of course, and a few City one's are popping up now.

As ever when being a 'foreign fan', the reasons for liking the particular English team are a bit more varied than the support for a Scottish team as that tends to be either your local team or passed through the family like normal.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 11:29:46 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:03 am
This Arsenal team have had one decent season. ONE! Where they took advantage of a poor league to finish second. They will be in a fight for 3rd/4th at best this season and are already out of both cups. Yet the media and Arsenal fans go on like they are the team of the decade. Its ridiculous. They will win fuck all again this season.,
To add to that, the fixtures fell really easy for them at the start of the season and they didn't get many serious injuries.  This allowed them to build momentum until they came up against some of the better teams.  It really was the perfect storm for them from August to about Feb last year.  As soon as injuries and a bit of pressure came along, they were found out.  It's a good team.  They really are.  But the media make it sound like they've recently won loads of trophies and are City's main competitors.  Bizarre.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:01:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm
Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.

For me, it is not so much the intensity but the need to control everything. Both Arteta and Ped put their players in straitjackets and look to have absolute control over how the players play.

Arteta takes it to another level with his in-game 'time-outs'. Klopp is intense but trusts his players and wants them to go out and express themselves. Could you imagine Trent taking the quick corner for Origi's goal against Barca if he played for Arteta or Ped. Can you imagine them asking players to be 'cheeky'.

This sums up Arsenal 2.0 under Arteta. From the Athletic.

That is because it arrived along with player-turned-coach Nicolas Jover, now Arsenals league-leading set-piece mastermind.

I was looking for a third coach and asked Nico as he was a nifty player who I formed a close relationship with when he was voted captain in his last year, Pierre-Gilles tells The Athletic.

He did the same general coaching as us, but he also did some set pieces for us. I gave him carte blanche and said this was the best laboratory he could wish for.

Whatever he brought to the table, we would apply it and he could fine-tune it. He painstakingly designed these routes and mapped out four or five different plays. The drawings had the explanation in French with some patterns of runs and the sequencing.

I was a little hesitant initially because I was thinking about American football, but I realised that is precisely what he was doing: integrating North American culture into European football.

It was about decoys and deception  what we would say in French, fausse piste.


You watch Arsenal this season and they look like a team that spends far too much time working on set pieces and far too little time working on breaking teams down from general play. When you are playing in both the Premier League and CL week in and week out then coaching time is extremely limited.

Last season Arsenal looked a really promising team. They had a young team with bags of talent and some extremely creative players. With the right recruitment they had the chance to kick on. Instead of looking to continue with their quick attacking play and looking to get Martinelli and Saka taking players on and creating things from open play.

They have abandoned trying to emulate City and have become a high-class Brentford. You look at their team and they have abandoned guile and creativity and just gone for physical presence. They play with giant fullbacks in White and Tomiyasu. They have brought in Rice who adds height and power and Havertz plays because although he is a terrible footballer he adds height and an ability to win duels. They need a striker they want Toney.

Last season Arsenal where 15th for putting in crosses this season they are third. They are genuinely exceptional from set pieces but like the aforementioned Brentford. That looks like it is at the cost of their general attacking play.

Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka look a shadow of themselves, devoid of confidence. Last season they got on the ball and looked to create and take players on. This season their first thought is to look to win a free kick and get the big boys up for a set piece. They are now a team that looks to create a physical dominance, pen teams in and bombard them with crosses and set pieces.

Imagine how good the likes of Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka would be with a coach who asked them to be cheeky?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:14:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:01:08 pm
You watch Arsenal this season and they look like a team that spends far too much time working on set pieces and far too little time working on breaking teams down from general play. When you are playing in both the Premier League and CL week in and week out then coaching time is extremely limited.

Last season Arsenal looked a really promising team. They had a young team with bags of talent and some extremely creative players. With the right recruitment they had the chance to kick on. Instead of looking to continue with their quick attacking play and looking to get Martinelli and Saka taking players on and creating things from open play.

They have abandoned trying to emulate City and have become a high-class Brentford. You look at their team and they have abandoned guile and creativity and just gone for physical presence. They play with giant fullbacks in White and Tomiyasu. They have brought in Rice who adds height and power and Havertz plays because although he is a terrible footballer he adds height and an ability to win duels. They need a striker they want Toney.

Last season Arsenal where 15th for putting in crosses this season they are third. They are genuinely exceptional from set pieces but like the aforementioned Brentford. That looks like it is at the cost of their general attacking play.

Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka look a shadow of themselves, devoid of confidence. Last season they got on the ball and looked to create and take players on. This season their first thought is to look to win a free kick and get the big boys up for a set piece. They are now a team that looks to create a physical dominance, pen teams in and bombard them with crosses and set pieces.

Imagine how good the likes of Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka would be with a coach who asked them to be cheeky?

Thats very true

Feels a bit like us when we had Comolli and we signed Adam, Henderson and Downing because they were all high on the 'chances created from crosses' or 'chances created from set pieces' stats and we had Andy Carroll. So ended up just lobbing balls at him from all over the pitch, when we'd looked at our best with Suarez, Maxi, Bellamy and Kuyt pressing high and interchanging.

It didnt register before but Havertz and Rice are both 6 foot plus so you wonder if thats a big part of why they were signed (Havertz in particular is very tall, 6'4 I think?). Ste pieces are definitely a good, easy way to score goals but you wouldnt want your play to suffer because you're spending too much time on throw ins, corners and free kicks but that does seem to have happened with them.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:16:11 pm
Didn't Rafa also strive for complete control?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:18:31 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Didn't Rafa also strive for complete control?

I think that's a fair point and can see the similarities.  There were lots of instances under Rafa where we controlled the game but produced little in front of goal.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:50:14 pm

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:01:08 pm

While i agree with some of this, just a couple of counter points.

Quote
They have abandoned trying to emulate City and have become a high-class Brentford. You look at their team and they have abandoned guile and creativity and just gone for physical presence. They play with giant fullbacks in White and Tomiyasu.

Our first choice left back is Zinchenko, because he helps with build up, but he gets lots of niggles, and just can't defend 1 vs 1. We haven't found that balance yet bewteen inverting good in our build up, but still being a good defender when needed. Zinchenko is good 1 way, Tomiyasu & Kiwior the other. Perhaps Timber could be that guy, but we were robbed of him opening game of the season.

Quote
Last season Arsenal where 15th for putting in crosses this season they are third. They are genuinely exceptional from set pieces but like the aforementioned Brentford. That looks like it is at the cost of their general attacking play.

You are 5th though....a whole 2 places behind us, so what does that explain?

Quote
Martinelli, Odegaard and Saka look a shadow of themselves, devoid of confidence. Last season they got on the ball and looked to create and take players on. This season their first thought is to look to win a free kick and get the big boys up for a set piece. They are now a team that looks to create a physical dominance, pen teams in and bombard them with crosses and set pieces.

I agree they look devoid of confidence, and we need to rest, rotate, and tweak tactically perhaps. I also think they miss a settled striker like Jesus, who's injuries again mean he's out the team just as much as he's in the team. He's vital to the interchange of the forwards, especially Martinelli. He just can't put a run of games together. I'd probably rather play Trossard there than Eddie for that exact reason, he profiles more like Jesus than Eddie does.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 12:58:09 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Didn't Rafa also strive for complete control?

There are also similarities in how Arteta is perceived by opposition fans in general, Rafa never got the respect he deserved in England because of how he came across in public and his general unwillingness to play the game with the media. A lot of the criticisms of Arteta on here remind me of all the accusations (weird personality, intensity, straitjacket around his teams, desire for control, bizarre signings) thrown about at Rafa by a lot of opposition (and even Liverpool) fans while he was here.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:09:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Didn't Rafa also strive for complete control?

Depends on how you define it. I still think this is a bit of a myth about Rafa, to paint him in a light of he wanted to become the big emperor of LFC and he wanted to influence every single aspect of the club. I still feel Rafa basically wanted what Jürgen has now. A club where everyone is pulling in the same direction and the person who'll get sacked first, if things go tits up, should be the one to roughly show where it should be. The club has changed since we had Rafa in charge and our higher ups seem to have a certain "philosophy". However, Klopp seems to be calling the shots in between the guidelines set by our overall "philosophy". Everyone else is basically there to support him as best as they can in terms of scouting, agreeing deals and having a look at the finances. Klopp can't overrule the financial departement saying "We won't pay Szoboslai 750K a week" when they're negotiating, but he'll probably be able to prioritise transfers and he'll work with the other departments to get the right signings. It all goes back to Rafa's Valencia days and his statement about wanting a lamp, but getting a sofa or whatever it was. He wanted everyone to pull in the same direction and working in a way that gives him the best foundation to be successful. We kind of had that in his first years when David Moores was still the owner, but we lacked the finances and the professional setup. We certainly didn't have it under the two bad Yanks and we didn't have it at the start of FSG's reign with all the talk about the transfer comittee and making signings in the way that has been outlined in this thread already.

Sorry for the slightly offtopic post.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:16:58 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:50:14 pm
While i agree with some of this, just a couple of counter points.

Our first choice left back is Zinchenko, because he helps with build up, but he gets lots of niggles, and just can't defend 1 vs 1. We haven't found that balance yet bewteen inverting good in our build up, but still being a good defender when needed. Zinchenko is good 1 way, Tomiyasu & Kiwior the other. Perhaps Timber could be that guy, but we were robbed of him opening game of the season.

You are 5th though....a whole 2 places behind us, so what does that explain?

I agree they look devoid of confidence, and we need to rest, rotate, and tweak tactically perhaps. I also think they miss a settled striker like Jesus, who's injuries again mean he's out the team just as much as he's in the team. He's vital to the interchange of the forwards, especially Martinelli. He just can't put a run of games together. I'd probably rather play Trossard there than Eddie for that exact reason, he profiles more like Jesus than Eddie does.


Zinchenko whilst being good in the build-up phase doesn't really offer you any real width. With White on the other side that is a pretty sterile full-back pairing in terms of creating width and overloads. I think you are correct about Timber which was really unfortunate.

The main advantage of an inverted full-back is providing cover during transitions. This is fine but seems a bit overkill given you spent £100m+ on Rice who is excellent at covering against counterattacks. For me, the beauty of Rice is that it allows you to push your full backs on the way we did when Fabinho was in his pomp.

If you compare Arsenal to Liverpool then whilst we are now inverting Trent we are also looking to play a creative player at 6. Last season you had Xhaka adding creativity in central midfield but this season you look far more workmanlike.

Regarding crossing I think there is a difference. Last season Liverpool played far too many hopeful crosses into the box. This season we are far more controlled. Instead of aimless crosses from out wide we are now targetting the areas down the side of the centrebacks. One of our key attacking principles now is to overload our right and use Mo as a playmaker either bending crosses in across the six yard box or looking to play in runners like Szob and Jones. We also look to counter outwide and then cross. We also have a big traditional 9.

Regarding your forwards, you are looking to play in a similar way to Liverpool when we had Mo, Firmino and Mane. Two wide players with a false 9. The issue though is that Martinelli and Saka are very unlikely to match the goal output of Mane and Salah. Arteta seems to be more interested in high pressing from your offensive players rather than goal output.

When we had the aforementioned three upfront they were brilliant at pressing but we were absolutely lethal when we did win the ball high up the pitch. Arsenal press really well and you cause us issues at the start of games but don't have a killer instinct and then when your press tires there isn't a lot left. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:40:37 pm
I just don't get the declan rice hype.

Ive watched him 4-5 times and he's neat and tidy and keeps the ball moving which is all fine.

Its not worth £100 million though.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:46:17 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:09:14 pm
Depends on how you define it. I still think this is a bit of a myth about Rafa, to paint him in a light of he wanted to become the big emperor of LFC and he wanted to influence every single aspect of the club. I still feel Rafa basically wanted what Jürgen has now. A club where everyone is pulling in the same direction and the person who'll get sacked first, if things go tits up, should be the one to roughly show where it should be. The club has changed since we had Rafa in charge and our higher ups seem to have a certain "philosophy". However, Klopp seems to be calling the shots in between the guidelines set by our overall "philosophy". Everyone else is basically there to support him as best as they can in terms of scouting, agreeing deals and having a look at the finances. Klopp can't overrule the financial departement saying "We won't pay Szoboslai 750K a week" when they're negotiating, but he'll probably be able to prioritise transfers and he'll work with the other departments to get the right signings. It all goes back to Rafa's Valencia days and his statement about wanting a lamp, but getting a sofa or whatever it was. He wanted everyone to pull in the same direction and working in a way that gives him the best foundation to be successful. We kind of had that in his first years when David Moores was still the owner, but we lacked the finances and the professional setup. We certainly didn't have it under the two bad Yanks and we didn't have it at the start of FSG's reign with all the talk about the transfer comittee and making signings in the way that has been outlined in this thread already.

Sorry for the slightly offtopic post.

No need to apologise, it's a good post.
BUT, I was kind of meaning Rafa wanted a degree of control on the pitch that is more akin to what we are accusing Arteta of copying from Pep.  Klopp seems happier to finding the right players to play in the right areas of the pitch and letting them do their thing.  No doubt they work on triggers and how to press effectively together etc, but it's less of the playstation level of control over the players when they are on the pitch. See also the special one (who's name I can never spell)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 01:48:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:01:08 pm

You watch Arsenal this season and they look like a team that spends far too much time working on set pieces and far too little time working on breaking teams down from general play. When you are playing in both the Premier League and CL week in and week out then coaching time is extremely limited.


Nah.

Some of your points are fair, but this is plain wrong. You might equally criticise Liverpool for spending precious time working out how to throw the ball in - on the face of it an even more obscure obsession than taking free kicks.

Arsenal's set pieces are excellent. They absolutely kippered us last week with that free kick and ought to have scored. I've long thought how primitive most free kicks are. They have none of the ingenuity that used to accompany set pieces in the '60s and '70s. Willie Carr/Ernie Hunt anyone? Our second goal v Inter in 1965? The crafty little touch for Keegan that dealt the fatal blow to Bruges in the '76 UEFA Cup Final? Arsenal have revived a tradition here. And we should do the same.

The only Liverpool free kick in recent times which made me think "that's clever" was the one Trent scored from at Stamford Bridge a couple of years back. This is not to say there haven't been sublime strikes. But sublimity, though rare, is not surprising. We should do surprising more, like Arsenal do. For that we need to do some serious thinking in training.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 02:20:14 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:16:58 pm
Zinchenko whilst being good in the build-up phase doesn't really offer you any real width. With White on the other side that is a pretty sterile full-back pairing in terms of creating width and overloads. I think you are correct about Timber which was really unfortunate.

The main advantage of an inverted full-back is providing cover during transitions. This is fine but seems a bit overkill given you spent £100m+ on Rice who is excellent at covering against counterattacks. For me, the beauty of Rice is that it allows you to push your full backs on the way we did when Fabinho was in his pomp.

If you compare Arsenal to Liverpool then whilst we are now inverting Trent we are also looking to play a creative player at 6. Last season you had Xhaka adding creativity in central midfield but this season you look far more workmanlike.

Regarding crossing I think there is a difference. Last season Liverpool played far too many hopeful crosses into the box. This season we are far more controlled. Instead of aimless crosses from out wide we are now targetting the areas down the side of the centrebacks. One of our key attacking principles now is to overload our right and use Mo as a playmaker either bending crosses in across the six yard box or looking to play in runners like Szob and Jones. We also look to counter outwide and then cross. We also have a big traditional 9.

Regarding your forwards, you are looking to play in a similar way to Liverpool when we had Mo, Firmino and Mane. Two wide players with a false 9. The issue though is that Martinelli and Saka are very unlikely to match the goal output of Mane and Salah. Arteta seems to be more interested in high pressing from your offensive players rather than goal output.

When we had the aforementioned three upfront they were brilliant at pressing but we were absolutely lethal when we did win the ball high up the pitch. Arsenal press really well and you cause us issues at the start of games but don't have a killer instinct and then when your press tires there isn't a lot left.

I thought the point of the inverted full back (for us anyway) is what it can offer you on the ball rather than off the ball. We played the inverted fullback to help overload the middle of the pitch, and allow us to push the 2 number 8's quite high, & play this 'box' that seemed to be the new trend. Last seaon it was Zinchenko & Partey at the base, with Xhaka & Odegaard higher up. This resulted in Xhaka having his best season for us, as rather than being the deeper midfielder he was actually one of the most advanced.

This season you can swap Partey for Rice, and Xhaka for Havertz. I seen a nice wee team line up comparing ball progression efficiency to this, compared to their peers. Most players are the roughly the same, with some variances, however the big difference was Xhaka's being about 74 percentile last season, and Havertz 33 percentile for this. I wish i could find it again, ill keep looking. He just doesn't get himself involved in the build up enough in comparison to Xhaka, even though their positions are quite similar. I'd be surprised if that's deliberate, as you rightly point out, creativity has suffered because of it.


Edit: Found it here. https://x.com/markrstats/status/1744757928618512612?s=20

This is how he modelled Liverpool's for anybody interested.  https://x.com/markrstats/status/1744768998074663154?s=20
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Today at 02:29:16 pm
Didn't we have a corner routine under rafa that an official got confused with and gave it as a free kick to the other side?  Free kicks under the wall have led to leaving teams a man down as they use a draught excluder.
