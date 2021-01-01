« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 164348 times)

« Reply #4120 on: Today at 08:44:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2024, 04:48:38 pm
Come on! We've reached 3 final in 5 years.  No team wants to draw Liverpool.

For me, we're top 3. One season doesn't change that.

The biggest factor for teams wanting to avoid us, is the fact they have to come to Anfield. Its always scared the opposition, going back to Internationale.
We have it in our collective memories, handed down by people who were there like my dad, that the Kop can scare the bejasus out of any team. Chelsea were hit with it when their team who were running away with the league were spun round and hounded to defeat.
Arteta himself has acknowledged how the atmosphere can discombobulate players and suddenly they are 3 down without really knowing how it happened.
Klopp has added to that with the victories over Dortmund and Barca. No one wants to draw us at home in a European tie under lights. (I just hope the crowd are up for it tonight)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

« Reply #4121 on: Today at 08:55:55 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm
Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.

Klopps intensity is more about his deep love for the game and his passion for good football.
I liken him to Shanks. Shanks was bloody intense.
When I hear footballers say they are merely doing a job, I think of Shanks and his brothers who loved football because it gave them a way to escape a life cut short by working down a pit.
The quote about training
What a wonderful morning to play football, with a professional ball, on professional grass is often the source of a chuckle, yet he meant it. How lucky are we to be doing this thing that we love with a real ball on grass, instead of a spoil heap. Would be a better quote. His intensity mirrored our love for the game we played on the school yard. I can still remember running out onto a real football pitch with a real ball with proper boots first games lesson at secondary school. (At Juniors we only played on the yard, or latterly on a tarmac all weather pitch across from school)
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 09:16:13 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
Just seen it on social media but will add it in here too. Can we stop singing Fuck the Tories as an insult to all london clubs? Islington is one of the safest labour seats in the country.

£10 says it's not Labour at the next election

 ;)
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 09:31:35 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:50:28 am
Stop comparing us with Arsenal. Stop Stop telling us how good thay are. We know they're good. We know they'll compete for top four. Here's where the story ends. Tin Tin Out. Now they need a striker? Really? They were better off with Xakah. That's not being flippant. That's not taking the piss. Fakht. The Irish/English centre mid is deffo not the answer. He can score last minute winners against Luton and whoever. Whoopy fucking doo. Traitor. He's got fucking Irish blood poring through his veins. Suspect.

They have scored plenty of goals over this season and last. City fucked them up last season. That's what City do. Now add a resurgent Liverpool into the mix. It's not their ability, they have plenty of it. Mentality midgets. When they're flying, they think they're the dogs bollocks. Typical cockney's they crow, bring their kids on to the pitch and wallow in their 'brilliance' when the reality is, it's just another 3 points.

Fucking Captain Black is the problem. Ger Emery back. They are none of our business this year

:D

I like the cut of your jib.
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 09:34:39 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:47 am
Bobby nails it.

He nails something, i'm not quite sure what but he defo nails something!  ;D
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 09:35:37 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
Just seen it on social media but will add it in here too. Can we stop singing Fuck the Tories as an insult to all london clubs? Islington is one of the safest labour seats in the country.

I have no issue singing it in general or if they provoke it but it was odd yesterday.

Yup. Labour got nearly 2m votes in London in 2019. About half the vote and over twice the seats the Tories got. And thats after having lost about 7% of what hey usually get. But when get into specifics, Chelsea and Fulham is solidly Tory. West Ham, Arsenaland Tottenham are in labour strongholds.
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:50:28 am
Stop comparing us with Arsenal. Stop Stop telling us how good thay are. We know they're good. We know they'll compete for top four. Here's where the story ends. Tin Tin Out. Now they need a striker? Really? They were better off with Xakah. That's not being flippant. That's not taking the piss. Fakht. The Irish/English centre mid is deffo not the answer. He can score last minute winners against Luton and whoever. Whoopy fucking doo. Traitor. He's got fucking Irish blood poring through his veins. Suspect.

They have scored plenty of goals over this season and last. City fucked them up last season. That's what City do. Now add a resurgent Liverpool into the mix. It's not their ability, they have plenty of it. Mentality midgets. When they're flying, they think they're the dogs bollocks. Typical cockney's they crow, bring their kids on to the pitch and wallow in their 'brilliance' when the reality is, it's just another 3 points.

Fucking Captain Black is the problem. Ger Emery back. They are none of our business this year
Viva lad! ;D

You called it like I see it... just very .. erm.. "succinct" and way more elegant! ;)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:34:39 am
He nails something, i'm not quite sure what but he defo nails something!  ;D
You're a good one SG! Chin up.
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 09:44:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:35:37 am
Yup. Labour got nearly 2m votes in London in 2019. About half the vote and over twice the seats the Tories got. And thats after having lost about 7% of what hey usually get. But when get into specifics, Chelsea and Fulham is solidly Tory. West Ham, Arsenaland Tottenham are in labour strongholds.

As ever in London, where the stadiums are, and where a lot of the fans come from can be two quite different things (probably loads of Wham, Arsenal and Spurs fans out in the surrounding Home Counties).
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 09:55:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:14 am
As ever in London, where the stadiums are, and where a lot of the fans come from can be two quite different things (probably loads of Wham, Arsenal and Spurs fans out in the surrounding Home Counties).

Yes, but you could say that even more of Liverpool.
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 10:13:02 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:40:20 am
You're a good one SG! Chin up.

My saving grace is that i'm not cockney, in fact i'm probably more further away from the ol' apples and pears or even bludclatt fam types than even most on here being Scottish.

It's a far cry from chasing haggis round fields and sweating irn bru & buckfast like we do, although ned speak is probably a worse dialect than theirs!
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 10:21:23 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:13:02 am
My saving grace is that i'm not cockney, in fact i'm probably more further away from the ol' apples and pears or even bludclatt fam types than even most on here being Scottish.

It's a far cry from chasing haggis round fields and sweating irn bru & buckfast like we do, although ned speak is probably a worse dialect than theirs!

Are there many Arsenal fans in Scotland? On the face of it Arsenal seems a bit "soft" for a race of people carved from granite and various other hard rock formations.
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 10:26:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:14 am
As ever in London, where the stadiums are, and where a lot of the fans come from can be two quite different things (probably loads of Wham, Arsenal and Spurs fans out in the surrounding Home Counties).

See very few spurs fans in Tottenham outside match days, You see mostly Arsenal and PSG shirts.
Ironically even saw that full kit wanker from blud-fam TV or whatever its called buying milk in the Tesco on Tottenham High road one morning.
Spurs fans all seem to come from Hertfordshire, Essex etc. Seen more spurs shirts in Chigwell than in Tottenham.
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:21:23 am
Are there many Arsenal fans in Scotland? On the face of it Arsenal seems a bit "soft" for a race of people carved from granite and various other hard rock formations.

It's all quite mixed now mate. I think a lot of my generation or younger 'support' an English team now almost as a 2nd team, especially since the rise since the Sky days reducing our league to a bit of a back water. There are still some staunch that are local team and local team only.

I'm a Rangers fan first and foremost (might not be popular on here either), and stay in a strong Protestant / Rangers area in the central belt, so Chelsea are quite popular. But i've mates who are Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal of course, and a few City one's are popping up now.

As ever when being a 'foreign fan', the reasons for liking the particular English team are a bit more varied than the support for a Scottish team as that tends to be either your local team or passed through the family like normal.
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 11:29:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:40:03 am
This Arsenal team have had one decent season. ONE! Where they took advantage of a poor league to finish second. They will be in a fight for 3rd/4th at best this season and are already out of both cups. Yet the media and Arsenal fans go on like they are the team of the decade. Its ridiculous. They will win fuck all again this season.,
To add to that, the fixtures fell really easy for them at the start of the season and they didn't get many serious injuries.  This allowed them to build momentum until they came up against some of the better teams.  It really was the perfect storm for them from August to about Feb last year.  As soon as injuries and a bit of pressure came along, they were found out.  It's a good team.  They really are.  But the media make it sound like they've recently won loads of trophies and are City's main competitors.  Bizarre.
