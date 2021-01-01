Are there many Arsenal fans in Scotland? On the face of it Arsenal seems a bit "soft" for a race of people carved from granite and various other hard rock formations.
It's all quite mixed now mate. I think a lot of my generation or younger 'support' an English team now almost as a 2nd team, especially since the rise since the Sky days reducing our league to a bit of a back water. There are still some staunch that are local team and local team only.
I'm a Rangers fan first and foremost (might not be popular on here either), and stay in a strong Protestant / Rangers area in the central belt, so Chelsea are quite popular. But i've mates who are Liverpool, Utd, Arsenal of course, and a few City one's are popping up now.
As ever when being a 'foreign fan', the reasons for liking the particular English team are a bit more varied than the support for a Scottish team as that tends to be either your local team or passed through the family like normal.