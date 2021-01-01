Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.



Klopps intensity is more about his deep love for the game and his passion for good football.I liken him to Shanks. Shanks was bloody intense.When I hear footballers say they are merely doing a job, I think of Shanks and his brothers who loved football because it gave them a way to escape a life cut short by working down a pit.The quote about trainingWhat a wonderful morning to play football, with a professional ball, on professional grass  is often the source of a chuckle, yet he meant it. How lucky are we to be doing this thing that we love with a real ball on grass, instead of a spoil heap. Would be a better quote. His intensity mirrored our love for the game we played on the school yard. I can still remember running out onto a real football pitch with a real ball with proper boots first games lesson at secondary school. (At Juniors we only played on the yard, or latterly on a tarmac all weather pitch across from school)