Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 163729 times)

Offline dimitri

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 12:12:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:59:58 am
Despite what you say, i'm sure Arteta has his own personality, his own ideas. I mean, it was Pep that sought him out, not the other way round. He's had several different variances and tactics for instance, remember he started off and won the FA Cup playing 3 at the back.
Is that the lightbulb moment in the Amazon documentary???
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 12:21:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:03:28 pm
Maybe tactically granted, but his personality comes across as pure Pep. And not just the manic try-hard motivational aspects either.

I mean, again, maybe that might be just his personality. Its obvious hes a pretty intense guy, his ex team mates all said the same when he was a player, its what marked him out to Wenger first as a captain and potential coach in the future even when he was still playing. Do you think hed be any different if he didnt coach with Pep for a couple of years, Its hard to fake a personality for so long?

Just think its quite lazy because hes Spanish and worked with Pep that people say hes a tribute act, although I get thats where Lego Pep comes from.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 12:40:33 pm »
The best thing (by far) to be said about Arteta is that Alonso is his mate.
Offline Dougle

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4083 on: Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm »
Good chats here. I miss TNB chiming in. Hope he's ok and back soon. Maybe he's skiing of course ....
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4084 on: Yesterday at 01:00:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:24:40 am
Are you saying hes not?

Saka's an angel compared to that Odorguard  ;D

Saka looks like a player who needs to be managed  better. Arteta seems intent on breaking him. Not surprised he spends half the match on the ground, he never gets a break.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4085 on: Yesterday at 01:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:40:33 pm
The best thing (by far) to be said about Arteta is that Alonso is his best mate.
They've had a rivalry since they were just boys. Its been good for both of them in every facet of their careers so far - even in their current management phase.
They bring the best out of each other.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4086 on: Yesterday at 01:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm
Good chats here. I miss TNB chiming in. Hope he's ok and back soon. Maybe he's skiing of course ....

Two things will bring him back, neither of which we want. Arsenal winning or Liverpool losing.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4087 on: Yesterday at 01:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 01:00:13 pm
Good chats here. I miss TNB chiming in. Hope he's ok and back soon. Maybe he's skiing of course ....

hes around, just not posting, maybe he sulking :lmao
Offline lobsterboy

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4088 on: Yesterday at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:59 am
Not a great look at Southport.

The avante-garde fashion, the flash of blue.
A "come and get me" signal to Everton?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4089 on: Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:03:08 pm
They've had a rivalry since they were just boys. Its been good for both of them in every facet of their career so far.
Rivalry only in the sense that they grew up together and both played football. Never on the same side, either club or country at senior level. And their medal count doesn't exactly scream 'rivalry' either. Alonso is in a different league, both literally and figuratively.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:21:40 pm
I mean, again, maybe that might be just his personality. Its obvious hes a pretty intense guy, his ex team mates all said the same when he was a player, its what marked him out to Wenger first as a captain and potential coach in the future even when he was still playing. Do you think hed be any different if he didnt coach with Pep for a couple of years, Its hard to fake a personality for so long?

Just think its quite lazy because hes Spanish and worked with Pep that people say hes a tribute act, although I get thats where Lego Pep comes from.
Lazy? Alonso is Spanish and worked with Guardiola too, but he's not in the least bit intense in that same way. It can be a negative characteristic in many contexts, and I just think being at City under Guardiola has just made that side of Arteta even worse.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4090 on: Yesterday at 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
Lazy? Alonso is Spanish and worked with Guardiola too, but he's not in the least bit intense in that same way. It can be a negative characteristic in many contexts, and I just think being at City under Guardiola has just made that side of Arteta even worse.
Klopp is very intense too. Smiling frequently gives a contrasting impression, yes.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4091 on: Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
Rivalry only in the sense that they grew up together and both played football. Never on the same side, either club or country at senior level. And their medal count doesn't exactly scream 'rivalry' either. Alonso is in a different league, both literally and figuratively.
Lazy? Alonso is Spanish and worked with Guardiola too, but he's not in the least bit intense in that same way. It can be a negative characteristic in many contexts, and I just think being at City under Guardiola has just made that side of Arteta even worse.

Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4092 on: Yesterday at 01:48:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:46:08 pm
Klopp is pretty intense as well, why are so obsessed by people's personalities it's probably the least important thing anyway.
Yes, it's a pretty stupid discussion. Everyone is trying to be an armchair psychologist / personality reader.
Offline wemmick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4093 on: Yesterday at 05:32:19 pm »
It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can overcome thriving on momentum. We relied on it, too, in Klopp's early years. Now we thrive on adversity. The PL and CL winning side learned to play their way no matter what the score. Go behind one goal, go behind two goals, go behind 3 goals in a European knockout, it didn't matter. They just played their way and won a lot. We're starting to do that again this season. Arsenal need to evolve away from momentum. It's killing them in big matches. I'm not sure what role managers play in doing that. Klopp's specialty seems to be helping players learn how to lose. It's weird to write, but our success came with losing several close title races and European big matches before we started winning trophies. Milner mentioned in an interview not too long ago that finishing second so often nearly broke the squad mentally. Gotta think Klopp played a significant role in helping them to push on. Arteta may not be there yet.   
Offline thejbs

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4094 on: Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:21:24 am
Where are you seeing all these supporters saying Saka is now one of the most detestable players in the league?  Other than the small minority on here after we just played them twice, of course.  I'm not seeing it anywhere else.

Bruno Fernandez says hi!

Saka isnt even the most detestable Arsenal player, really.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4095 on: Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:15:08 am
You lost me at the first sentence. All coaches try to win football matches, just because they dont alll play the same style doesnt mean they arent trying to win. The contrast in styles helps make the game what it is. Pep and Klopp are 2 great coaches, they play totallly different styles. Emery has his style, Big Ange has his style, Mourinho was great coach, Conte was one, Wenger was one etc, no 2 styles the same.

That isn't really true most coaches are quite happy to stay in games and hope something goes their way. The real top coaches don't do that. Their philosophy is to setup their team to dominate their opponents and dictate how the game is played. 

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:15:08 am
The contrast in styles I think helps make football great. Klopp and Pep always both try and win gamesyet Ive seen some really boring City vs Liverpool games. In fact, Id say in terms of a spectacle, the Liverpool and Arsenal games are generally better. It be boring if we all thought the same way. Were not quite as fast, were not quite as fluid as last season, I fully agree, weve tried to curb the bastketball nature of some of our games for more control, but if you read RAWK over the past month youd think we were Pulis Stoke reincarnated.

Klopp called it though. He openly stated that Arsenal were quite happy to settle for a draw. Liverpoool and City quite simply don't do that.

You were at home in the Fa Cup but right from the start Arteta's tactics were all about looking to stop Liverpool from playing. As I said earlier it was reminiscent of Houliers Liverpool where we started the big games with an inferiority complex.

Arsenal have some wonderful attacking players but Arteta instead of trying to utilise them setup his team to stop Liverpool. Nelson was basically selected as a man-to-man marker for Trent. Your tactics were all about looking to cede possession and try and force a mistake out of Quansah or Gomez.

You started a home game without a striker so you could press Liverpool and hope for a mistake. That is something the likes of Klopp or Pep would never do. 


Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:15:08 am
Fans are tribal, everything Klopp and Liverpool do is the right way, everything the opponent does is wrong, I get that, but football isnt black and white like that, even though blinkered opinions are. Constant talk about Arsenal diving yet this forum spent days justifying the Jota penalty (and its not been the first time), and Diaz probably had the worst dive of the last game. Talk about tactical fouling when Liverpool had a few after being 1-0 up. Talk about time wasting when Alison was taking ages over a couple of goal kicks last 10. Saka seems to be public enemy number 1, talk about how snidely he is, do people on here not think rival fans think the same about Diaz or Nunez some times? I think the fact theyve got a bit of that in them actually helps make them really good players, I like players with a wee bit of the devil in them.

Ive no problem with any of that, because the difference is I see all teams doing that. Now, teams might do it to different levels, I can get annoyed at a Newcastle or Martinez at Villa shithousing as much as the next man, but I dont pretend my club and manager are holier than thou. I dont do twitter really, as its full of crack pots, but sometimes I force myself to have a squint on different forums just to see if Ive watched the same game.



The issue though is that you are highlighting individual Liverpool players doing something isolated and then comparing it to how Arsenal operates.

The thing is with Arsenal it is not an individual doing something the whole team does it pretty much all the time. Every time you get a set piece you take an age over it. Every time you get a throw-in near the halfway line your full backs steal 10 or 15 yards so you can throw the ball onto the bye line. When your wide players get the ball their first thought is looking to buy a free kick so you can get the centrebacks up the pitch.

You regularly intentionally stop play midway through a half so you can have a time out and Arteta can coach his players on the pitch.

Arteta instead of looking for a flowing attacking game is looking to manipulate it into a game of set pieces. Like I said he doesn't seem interested in patterns of attacking play and creating overloads. For me, he is a manager who wants to control things and look for marginal gains. Arsenal looks like a team that spends most of its time practising set pieces and restarts and a team bereft of imagination and flair despite having some wonderful attacking players.

At home in a knockout game and you didn't bring a striker on until you went behind and even then you didn't really know how to break us down. You looked like a counterpuncher who was way behind on points and couldn't initiate any meaningful attacks.

Liverpool away from home at Newcastle with 10 men and against Spurs with 9 men still looked to win the game. Klopp still made attacking substitutions.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4096 on: Yesterday at 07:11:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:21:24 am
Where are you seeing all these supporters saying Saka is now one of the most detestable players in the league?  Other than the small minority on here after we just played them twice, of course.  I'm not seeing it anywhere else.
Just people I speak to. Watch him closely this season. He is constantly throwing himself to the floor feigning injury and puts in some really snide tackles. What he did to Taimikas was deliberate. Maybe he didnt realise he would break his collarbone but it was a very snide, cynical deliberate foul. If he carries on he will reach Bernado levels Im sure. Its likely what hes being told to do by Arteta.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4097 on: Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:01:07 pm
That isn't really true most coaches are quite happy to stay in games and hope something goes their way. The real top coaches don't do that. Their philosophy is to setup their team to dominate their opponents and dictate how the game is played. 

Klopp called it though. He openly stated that Arsenal were quite happy to settle for a draw. Liverpoool and City quite simply don't do that.

You were at home in the Fa Cup but right from the start Arteta's tactics were all about looking to stop Liverpool from playing. As I said earlier it was reminiscent of Houliers Liverpool where we started the big games with an inferiority complex.

Arsenal have some wonderful attacking players but Arteta instead of trying to utilise them setup his team to stop Liverpool. Nelson was basically selected as a man-to-man marker for Trent. Your tactics were all about looking to cede possession and try and force a mistake out of Quansah or Gomez.

You started a home game without a striker so you could press Liverpool and hope for a mistake. That is something the likes of Klopp or Pep would never do. 


The issue though is that you are highlighting individual Liverpool players doing something isolated and then comparing it to how Arsenal operates.

The thing is with Arsenal it is not an individual doing something the whole team does it pretty much all the time. Every time you get a set piece you take an age over it. Every time you get a throw-in near the halfway line your full backs steal 10 or 15 yards so you can throw the ball onto the bye line. When your wide players get the ball their first thought is looking to buy a free kick so you can get the centrebacks up the pitch.

You regularly intentionally stop play midway through a half so you can have a time out and Arteta can coach his players on the pitch.

Arteta instead of looking for a flowing attacking game is looking to manipulate it into a game of set pieces. Like I said he doesn't seem interested in patterns of attacking play and creating overloads. For me, he is a manager who wants to control things and look for marginal gains. Arsenal looks like a team that spends most of its time practising set pieces and restarts and a team bereft of imagination and flair despite having some wonderful attacking players.

At home in a knockout game and you didn't bring a striker on until you went behind and even then you didn't really know how to break us down. You looked like a counterpuncher who was way behind on points and couldn't initiate any meaningful attacks.

Liverpool away from home at Newcastle with 10 men and against Spurs with 9 men still looked to win the game. Klopp still made attacking substitutions.

Honestly mate, you must look at games differently from me. We played the game high up the park, looking to press Liverpool as best as we could, and we done a very good job of it creating a good few opportunities, but just couldnt finish. You actually struggled to get out your own half at times.

Yet you see that as a negative thing for some reason?  :o

Now Klopp, like the world class coach he is, made tweaks that helped change the flow of the game. Very happy to admit that. Both teams had good chances to open the scoring 2nd half, but after all that it took a very poor own goal to open the scoring.

Again, no complaints, thats the breaks, dont take your chances and you are likely to get punished, and we were.

Ive no problems admitting how good Klopp is, how brave he is and how he seems to drag the club to where he wants it to be sometimes.

My problem is your analysis of us, criticising us for our tactic of high pressing to try and force errors, from a team that was built on pressing and counter pressing?!

Honestly, am I being mental here?  :o
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4098 on: Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm
Honestly mate, you must look at games differently from me. We played the game high up the park, looking to press Liverpool as best as we could, and we done a very good job of it creating a good few opportunities, but just couldnt finish. You actually struggled to get out your own half at times.

Yet you see that as a negative thing for some reason?  :o

Now Klopp, like the world class coach he is, made tweaks that helped change the flow of the game. Very happy to admit that. Both teams had good chances to open the scoring 2nd half, but after all that it took a very poor own goal to open the scoring.

Again, no complaints, thats the breaks, dont take your chances and you are likely to get punished, and we were.

Ive no problems admitting how good Klopp is, how brave he is and how he seems to drag the club to where he wants it to be sometimes.

My problem is your analysis of us, criticising us for our tactic of high pressing to try and force errors, from a team that was built on pressing and counter pressing?!

Honestly, am I being mental here?  :o

The difference though is that Liverpool pressed high up the pitch with three out and out forwards. We also looked to counter press after we had attacked. Arsenal didn't have a shot on target in the 2nd half. You had a total of 5 shots second half whilst Liverpool had 10.

Arsenal effectively played with 4 out and out defenders and six midfield players at home in a knockout game. You had the likes of Martinelli, Nketiah and Trossard available but instead played Nelson for his defensive ability to try and close Trent down.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4099 on: Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm
The difference though is that Liverpool pressed high up the pitch with three out and out forwards. We also looked to counter press after we had attacked. Arsenal didn't have a shot on target in the 2nd half. You had a total of 5 shots second half whilst Liverpool had 10.

Arsenal effectively played with 4 out and out defenders and six midfield players at home in a knockout game. You had the likes of Martinelli, Nketiah and Trossard available but instead played Nelson for his defensive ability to try and close Trent down.

So Nelson and Saka are defensive wide players now? Thats a new 1 for me.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4100 on: Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:11:30 am
Just seen it on social media but will add it in here too. Can we stop singing Fuck the Tories as an insult to all london clubs? Islington is one of the safest labour seats in the country.

I have no issue singing it in general or if they provoke it but it was odd yesterday.

Fuck the tories
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4101 on: Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm
So Nelson and Saka are defensive wide players now? Thats a new 1 for me.
They definitely don't look like Dirk Kuyt.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4102 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm
Fuck the tories

And tha police.

(Y) NWA. Rip.
Offline Hazell

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4103 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
They definitely don't look like Dirk Kuyt.

I know he gets the piss taken out of by opposition fans (and some of our own) but he was a sound player for us.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4104 on: Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm »
Oh my god!!!!

Is the keeper on the take?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4105 on: Yesterday at 08:49:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:49:14 pm
Oh my god!!!!

Is the keeper on the take?

Raya or Ramsdale? Feels like it sometimes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4106 on: Yesterday at 08:50:38 pm »
Haha
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4107 on: Yesterday at 08:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm
I know he gets the piss taken out of by opposition fans (and some of our own) but he was a sound player for us.
I agree and I also rated him!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4108 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
They definitely don't look like Dirk Kuyt.
A legend.
Most Liverpool fans love that man dearly and the value he brought to our team. Never injured, always scoring the important goals, always the last man on the pitch. Always at 100% at all times. Always giving his all.
He would've been a fantastic addition to this team and would ft it like a glove. Prolly would've exemplified Klopp's ideas on the pitch.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4109 on: Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm
I know he gets the piss taken out of by opposition fans (and some of our own) but he was a sound player for us.
Super Dirk was clutch AF.

Had a knack for scoring really important goals.

Gutted he never played under Klopp, he deserved more trophies in his time here, Klopp would have loved Kuyt.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4110 on: Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
They definitely don't look like Dirk Kuyt.

Have you seen him recently?

He's aging like a fine red wine
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4111 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm
A legend.
Most Liverpool fans love that man dearly and the value he brought to our team. Never injured, always scoring the important goals, always the last man on the pitch. Always at 100% at all times. Always giving his all.
He would've been a fantastic addition to this team and would ft it like a glove. Prolly would've exemplified Klopp's ideas on the pitch.
Shanks would have loved him.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4112 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4113 on: Yesterday at 11:41:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2024, 08:27:55 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1744111902307799466?s=20

Why does our team get so much disrespect? This Arsenal side have won nothing.
we posed them no fret though, didn't open dem up wance.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4114 on: Today at 12:27:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  8, 2024, 08:27:55 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1744111902307799466?s=20

Why does our team get so much disrespect? This Arsenal side have won nothing.

The gall to call us crap. :lmao
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4115 on: Today at 12:50:28 am »
Stop comparing us with Arsenal. Stop Stop telling us how good thay are. We know they're good. We know they'll compete for top four. Here's where the story ends. Tin Tin Out. Now they need a striker? Really? They were better off with Xakah. That's not being flippant. That's not taking the piss. Fakht. The Irish/English centre mid is deffo not the answer. He can score last minute winners against Luton and whoever. Whoopy fucking doo. Traitor. He's got fucking Irish blood poring through his veins. Suspect.

They have scored plenty of goals over this season and last. City fucked them up last season. That's what City do. Now add a resurgent Liverpool into the mix. It's not their ability, they have plenty of it. Mentality midgets. When they're flying, they think they're the dogs bollocks. Typical cockney's they crow, bring their kids on to the pitch and wallow in their 'brilliance' when the reality is, it's just another 3 points.

Fucking Captain Black is the problem. Ger Emery back. They are none of our business this year
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4116 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
Bobby nails it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4117 on: Today at 01:28:34 am »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4118 on: Today at 06:31:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:47 am
Bobby nails it.

Thought it was Morrisey.
