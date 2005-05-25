You lost me at the first sentence. All coaches try to win football matches, just because they dont alll play the same style doesnt mean they arent trying to win. The contrast in styles helps make the game what it is. Pep and Klopp are 2 great coaches, they play totallly different styles. Emery has his style, Big Ange has his style, Mourinho was great coach, Conte was one, Wenger was one etc, no 2 styles the same.

The contrast in styles I think helps make football great. Klopp and Pep always both try and win games yet Ive seen some really boring City vs Liverpool games. In fact, Id say in terms of a spectacle, the Liverpool and Arsenal games are generally better. It be boring if we all thought the same way. Were not quite as fast, were not quite as fluid as last season, I fully agree, weve tried to curb the bastketball nature of some of our games for more control, but if you read RAWK over the past month youd think we were Pulis Stoke reincarnated.

Fans are tribal, everything Klopp and Liverpool do is the right way, everything the opponent does is wrong, I get that, but football isnt black and white like that, even though blinkered opinions are. Constant talk about Arsenal diving yet this forum spent days justifying the Jota penalty (and its not been the first time), and Diaz probably had the worst dive of the last game. Talk about tactical fouling when Liverpool had a few after being 1-0 up. Talk about time wasting when Alison was taking ages over a couple of goal kicks last 10. Saka seems to be public enemy number 1, talk about how snidely he is, do people on here not think rival fans think the same about Diaz or Nunez some times? I think the fact theyve got a bit of that in them actually helps make them really good players, I like players with a wee bit of the devil in them.



Ive no problem with any of that, because the difference is I see all teams doing that. Now, teams might do it to different levels, I can get annoyed at a Newcastle or Martinez at Villa shithousing as much as the next man, but I dont pretend my club and manager are holier than thou. I dont do twitter really, as its full of crack pots, but sometimes I force myself to have a squint on different forums just to see if Ive watched the same game.







That isn't really true most coaches are quite happy to stay in games and hope something goes their way. The real top coaches don't do that. Their philosophy is to setup their team to dominate their opponents and dictate how the game is played.Klopp called it though. He openly stated that Arsenal were quite happy to settle for a draw. Liverpoool and City quite simply don't do that.You were at home in the Fa Cup but right from the start Arteta's tactics were all about looking to stop Liverpool from playing. As I said earlier it was reminiscent of Houliers Liverpool where we started the big games with an inferiority complex.Arsenal have some wonderful attacking players but Arteta instead of trying to utilise them setup his team to stop Liverpool. Nelson was basically selected as a man-to-man marker for Trent. Your tactics were all about looking to cede possession and try and force a mistake out of Quansah or Gomez.You started a home game without a striker so you could press Liverpool and hope for a mistake. That is something the likes of Klopp or Pep would never do.The issue though is that you are highlighting individual Liverpool players doing something isolated and then comparing it to how Arsenal operates.The thing is with Arsenal it is not an individual doing something the whole team does it pretty much all the time. Every time you get a set piece you take an age over it. Every time you get a throw-in near the halfway line your full backs steal 10 or 15 yards so you can throw the ball onto the bye line. When your wide players get the ball their first thought is looking to buy a free kick so you can get the centrebacks up the pitch.You regularly intentionally stop play midway through a half so you can have a time out and Arteta can coach his players on the pitch.Arteta instead of looking for a flowing attacking game is looking to manipulate it into a game of set pieces. Like I said he doesn't seem interested in patterns of attacking play and creating overloads. For me, he is a manager who wants to control things and look for marginal gains. Arsenal looks like a team that spends most of its time practising set pieces and restarts and a team bereft of imagination and flair despite having some wonderful attacking players.At home in a knockout game and you didn't bring a striker on until you went behind and even then you didn't really know how to break us down. You looked like a counterpuncher who was way behind on points and couldn't initiate any meaningful attacks.Liverpool away from home at Newcastle with 10 men and against Spurs with 9 men still looked to win the game. Klopp still made attacking substitutions.