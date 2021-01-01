« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 161564 times)

Online PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 09:53:11 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:48:42 am

But Christ he is so cringy, it's the kind of management that would make me think if things went south it could all end up in tears and snotters
David Brent would be proud of that.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 09:55:28 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:48:42 am
Aye, I never seen it before, mate sent it said it was after the game but in fairness the clip I seen was a little different to the one above on Youtube, no reference to Liverpool and the camera was zoomed in more. In saying that Ben White not looking like a cross between Donald Trump and an Oompa Lumpa should have been a dead give away
But Christ he is so cringy, it's the kind of management that would make me think if things went south it could all end up in tears and snotters

They did a documentary on Prime, I am guessing it would have been from that.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 09:59:17 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:40:19 am
Was trying to make it sound none to ranty, but just trying to point out some of the comments i read on here about Arsenal, especially the last month, you can take the team name, the manager, the player, and replace with any really, depending what group of supporters or forum you go on, and as difficult for some on here to believe, including Liverpool.

Every fan tends to be biased or at least "blind" to some faults, let's be honest here. I like the fact on this thread we've been able to debate and also ask questions about rival teams. It all gets a bit excitable at times, but we're all footy fans at the end of the day.
Online Jean Girard

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 10:16:17 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
And Arteta has no fucking clue how electricity works.

That's the bit that got me too - no idea at all.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 10:17:01 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:48:42 am
Aye, I never seen it before, mate sent it said it was after the game but in fairness the clip I seen was a little different to the one above on Youtube, no reference to Liverpool and the camera was zoomed in more. In saying that Ben White not looking like a cross between Donald Trump and an Oompa Lumpa should have been a dead give away
But Christ he is so cringy, it's the kind of management that would make me think if things went south it could all end up in tears and snotters

Yeah, it's from the Amazon documentary of a couple years back. When the soundbites were initially coming out, there were a few things he did that seemed really cringy, there were things like playing YNWA over speakers during training to try & tune the players into the Anfield atmosphere pre game, even Arsenal fans were like WTF, but when you watched it all through i think most came away with a generally positive view of him & Edu.

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:59:17 am
Every fan tends to be biased or at least "blind" to some faults, let's be honest here. I like the fact on this thread we've been able to debate and also ask questions about rival teams. It all gets a bit excitable at times, but we're all footy fans at the end of the day.

Yeah, agreed, i was just trying to bat my view back across the net. And most are genuinely sound on here, that's the reason why i continue to post, so that's a credit to the site and the posters.
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 10:17:11 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:40:19 am
Was trying to make it sound none to ranty, but just trying to point out some of the comments i read on here about Arsenal, especially the last month, you can take the team name, the manager, the player, and replace with any really, depending what group of supporters or forum you go on, and as difficult for some on here to believe, including Liverpool.
That being said, what are your thoughts on Saka now? At one point he seemed like the next big star for England. Now, many supporters are seeing him as one of the most detestable players in the league due to his diving and snide fouls? I know fans will always be bias towards their own players and will praise them for taking advantage and winning penalties / free kicks  and criticise opposition players for doing the same, but Saka does seem to go way beyond the normal levels.
Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 10:21:24 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:17:11 am
That being said, what are your thoughts on Saka now? At one point he seemed like the next big star for England. Now, many supporters are seeing him as one of the most detestable players in the league due to his diving and snide fouls? I know fans will always be bias towards their own players and will praise them for taking advantage and winning penalties / free kicks  and criticise opposition players for doing the same, but Saka does seem to go way beyond the normal levels.

Where are you seeing all these supporters saying Saka is now one of the most detestable players in the league?  Other than the small minority on here after we just played them twice, of course.  I'm not seeing it anywhere else.
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 10:24:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:21:24 am
Where are you seeing all these supporters saying Saka is now one of the most detestable players in the league?  Other than the small minority on here after we just played them twice, of course.  I'm not seeing it anywhere else.
Are you saying hes not?
Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 10:26:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:24:40 am
Are you saying hes not?

I'm just asking where you're seeing "many supporters are seeing him as one of the most detestable players in the league due to his diving and snide fouls".
Offline Oh Campione

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 10:27:57 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:17:11 am
That being said, what are your thoughts on Saka now? At one point he seemed like the next big star for England. Now, many supporters are seeing him as one of the most detestable players in the league due to his diving and snide fouls? I know fans will always be bias towards their own players and will praise them for taking advantage and winning penalties / free kicks  and criticise opposition players for doing the same, but Saka does seem to go way beyond the normal levels.

This really is not true
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 10:29:34 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:17:11 am
That being said, what are your thoughts on Saka now? At one point he seemed like the next big star for England. Now, many supporters are seeing him as one of the most detestable players in the league due to his diving and snide fouls? I know fans will always be bias towards their own players and will praise them for taking advantage and winning penalties / free kicks  and criticise opposition players for doing the same, but Saka does seem to go way beyond the normal levels.

He cuts me as a boy that's frustrated to be honest JRed, probably frustrated at his form, seems he's not 100% fit and potentially still carrying some niggles from his injury earlier in the season. I think his diving on here is quite overblown, like most players on occasion he might look for the foul, but i dont think it's anywhere near is what's getting portrayed on here. I didn't see any person mention on here he perhaps could have looked for a penalty at the Anfield game when through on Allison but chose to stay on his feet, even co coms and analysts mentioned it.

As for the snide fouls, if im getting kicked and pushed. i'll probably try and give a few back. We talk about players toughening up, that's part of it as well.

So yeah, i think he's probably not enjoying his football just now, he always used to play with a smile, and could probably do with a bit of a rest and recharge to get his fitness and form back. Can probably blame Arteta for overplaying him, and not properly addressing getting genuine competition, which is surprising considering we bid for Raphinha 18 months ago and nothing really since.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
I think if Arteta had cut his teeth anywhere else other than that corrupt cult in Manchester, one he'd be far less detestable but also more grounded, self-aware and yes, successful.

It's given him the absolute worst kind of blueprint of unshakeable self-belief, combined with childishly authoritarian control freakery, profligate spending and tactical shithousery imaginable. Instead of filtering out the best aspects from his apprenticeship and being his own man, he is trying to channel Guardiola in every aspect of his job, to the point of parody almost. He's been good for Arsenal no doubt in this transition from recent mediocrity, but I think he's also their biggest problem when things don't go his way. I don't see his Arsenal as a team, but more a slightly disjointed ensemble of good players and as we all know, that only gets you so far before the cracks start to appear.

Contrast this education and trajectory with his best mate Xabi. I'd bet my mortgage on their management careers playing out exactly the same way as their playing careers.
Online JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:29:34 am
He cuts me as a boy that's frustrated to be honest JRed, probably frustrated at his form, seems he's not 100% fit and potentially still carrying some niggles from his injury earlier in the season. I think his diving on here is quite overblown, like most players on occasion he might look for the foul, but i dont think it's anywhere near is what's getting portrayed on here. I didn't see any person mention on here he perhaps could have looked for a penalty at the Anfield game when through on Allison but chose to stay on his feet, even co coms and analysts mentioned it.

As for the snide fouls, if im getting kicked and pushed. i'll probably try and give a few back. We talk about players toughening up, that's part of it as well.

So yeah, i think he's probably not enjoying his football just now, he always used to play with a smile, and could probably do with a bit of a rest and recharge to get his fitness and form back. Can probably blame Arteta for overplaying him, and not properly addressing getting genuine competition, which is surprising considering we bid for Raphinha 18 months ago and nothing really since.
Yeah thats fair enough, I do think he needs to concentrate more on utilising his skills rather than the other side of the game as he will very quickly get a reputation for it, although maybe not as he plays for a London club like Kane did. He is reaching Bernado Silva levels of snide tho. He is a good player and would be a shame if he doesnt fulfill his potential. Maybe thats the way Arteta is instructing him, and the team, to play so maybe hes not happy with that. Maybe Arteta is the problem , I did used to enjoy watching Arsenal under Wenger , Saka wouldve thrived in that style of team.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:30:49 am
I think if Arteta had cut his teeth anywhere else other than that corrupt cult in Manchester, one he'd be far less detestable but also more grounded, self-aware and yes, successful.

It's given him the absolute worst kind of blueprint of unshakeable self-belief, combined with childishly authoritarian control freakery, profligate spending and tactical shithousery imaginable. Instead of filtering out the best aspects from his apprenticeship and being his own man, he is trying to channel Guardiola in every aspect of his job, to the point of parody almost. He's been good for Arsenal no doubt in this transition from recent mediocrity, but I think he's also their biggest problem when things don't go his way. I don't see his Arsenal as a team, but more a slightly disjointed ensemble of good players and as we all know, that only gets you so far before the cracks start to appear.

Contrast this education and trajectory with his best mate Xabi. I'd bet my mortgage on their management careers playing out exactly the same way as their playing careers.

Of course, you aren't saying this with a Liverpool bias?  :D

I mean, there's every chance you are correct in what you are saying going forward. But i'm not sure what Alonso has done in his managerial career so far that Arteta hasn't?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 10:40:05 am »
I love Xabi, he is one of my favourite players, but his management career is at the very beginning so far. We need to see how he would manage in a crisis before using him as an example, that hasn't really happened yet.
Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 10:43:01 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:39:40 am
He is reaching Bernado Silva levels of snide tho.

Sorry to keep jumping on you for this stuff, but he is nowhere near him on that front.
Online Vegeta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 10:45:19 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:39:57 am
Of course, you aren't saying this with a Liverpool bias?  :D

I mean, there's every chance you are correct in what you are saying going forward. But i'm not sure what Alonso has done in his managerial career so far that Arteta hasn't?
Alonso hasn't spend a shit load of money to improve his current team he's got pretty much the same team Leverkusen had before he was manager and turned them into title contenders unlike Arteta who has spent his way for Arsenal to get there.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 10:47:40 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:45:19 am
Alonso hasn't spend a shit load of money to improve his current team he's got pretty much the same team Leverkusen had before he was manager and turned them into title contenders unlike Arteta who has spent his way for Arsenal to get there.

He also hasn't had a bad spell either, it's far too early to be saying what sort of manager he will make. Yes, he's made a great start in Germany and I am very pleased for him, but we need to see more before deciding he's the finished article.
Online the 92A

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 10:52:11 am »
As far as tribalism is concerned, Ive a soft spot for Arsenal, thought its funny how the media dismisses them after a few bad games as if theyve suddenly turned shite and Arteta cant manage, they could easily have won that game and the narrative would be totally different, fine margins.


In the Alehouse after the Anfield game, everyone you talked to thought they were the best team theyd seen at Anfield this year and I though they had become a better side than last year, added an element of toughness to the soft underbelly of last season.


Like any fans they have their pricks but generally they never tragedy chant and concentrate on their own team rather than all the generic small time banter chants. In the seventies when Islington was still poor, I stayed around there and Finsbury Park for a bit and generally got on with Arsenal fans, and went to Highbury a few times. I love Ian Wriight and think  him and Martin Keown are generally both fair to Liverpool.


Arsenal are good to watch but for whatever reason they do seem to be constantly looking for fouls and free kicks. Every team occasionally dives but you get the impression that with this Arsenal team its more than that, its coached, like the systematic pinching 10 yards at throw ins, and I dont necessarily think it benefits them breaking up their rhythm at times. Generally agree with Scottish Gooner but this is an element of your current style and makes the likes of Saka annoying, when he often leaves something on opponents but goes down when breathed on.  Much prefer Arsenal to City and if we dont win it would be willing Arsenal on against the sportswashers





Online tubby

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 10:52:44 am »
Yeah I'd love Xabi to be an amazing manager but there have been a fair few who have had bright starts and then fallen away once they hit a rough patch.  Roy Keane looked like a Clough/Ferguson hybrid when he dragged Sunderland from the relegation zone to promotion as champions of the Championship, a really tough league to get out of.

Then it all went to shit.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 10:55:23 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:39:40 am
Yeah thats fair enough, I do think he needs to concentrate more on utilising his skills rather than the other side of the game as he will very quickly get a reputation for it, although maybe not as he plays for a London club like Kane did. He is reaching Bernado Silva levels of snide tho. He is a good player and would be a shame if he doesnt fulfill his potential. Maybe thats the way Arteta is instructing him, and the team, to play so maybe hes not happy with that. Maybe Arteta is the problem , I did used to enjoy watching Arsenal under Wenger , Saka wouldve thrived in that style of team.

I get people disliking Arteta, even as an Arsenal fan he can be quite annoying on the touch line, i'm hoping that calm downs with age & experience, perhaps he's putting himself under too much pressure to win. I remember Wenger saying in his early years he'd actually have to pull the car over after games to be sick when they got beat he cared about it that much.

But away from the match, i think he's far away from Mourinho level of cuntyness. Even as an ex Everton player, he always speaks highly of Anfield, of Klopp, of the support, of Liverpool in general. He doesn't seem to go out and pick fights with other managers like the likes of Mourinho or Fergie did in the past.

Also, we look back on the |Wenger teams with a bit of nostalgia, but do't forget, they had guys like Martin Keown & Vieira that liked to give it out a bit. Pires was often accused of diving, Henry of being arrogant, even someone like Bergkamp had a bit of a nasty side to him. And like i said earlier, i dont mind that. We needed it, we were up against Fergie's Man Utd who liked to try and kick lumps out you, picking on guys like Reyes like the bullies they were. Took that from the manager as well.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 10:57:06 am »
To give credit to Arteta it's not all that along ago that he was being talked about as a peer of Frank Lampard in management terms.  Lampard's Chelsea outplayed Arteta's Arsenal for much of the 2020 FA Cup final before Arsenal won it thanks to two opportunistic moments from Aubemeyang.  Arteta's and Lampard's careers have diverged a bit since!

To slightly diminish that credit though that was still the last trophy Arteta won (except the Charity Shield - which is really a pre-season friendly) and he's deliberately removed that opportunistic element from his side.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 11:03:08 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:45:19 am
Alonso hasn't spend a shit load of money to improve his current team he's got pretty much the same team Leverkusen had before he was manager and turned them into title contenders unlike Arteta who has spent his way for Arsenal to get there.

You can't compare the spending needed to compete in the Bundesliga, to the spending needed to compete in the EPL.

You literally have Bayern then the chasing pack on a pretty even footing.

In the Premier League, you need to better 2 of the best managers in the world, coupled with City's spending, with Utd's spending, with Chelsea's spending, now Newcastle can spend, Villa can spend. Had to try and overtake Spurs who were in a Champions League final not long ago and had Mourinho & Conte as coaches.

I mean, it's all this that makes Klopp's achievements so remarkable, but i bet he'd tell you there were times he wishes he could spend more.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 11:05:12 am »
The little film clips are amusing. He lacks charisma, but that's no surprise. So does Guardiola.

The bit of video that would worry me if I were an Arsenal fan was the interview he gave after the Fulham match. The one with the 1000-yard star and the monosyllabic answers. 
Online Egyptian36

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 11:09:12 am »

No doubt Arteta is a good coach but he is not a good judge of the level of players required to build a successful team. This is as important as tactics and coaching.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 11:09:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:05:12 am
The little film clips are amusing. He lacks charisma, but that's no surprise. So does Guardiola.

The bit of video that would worry me if I were an Arsenal fan was the interview he gave after the Fulham match. The one with the 1000-yard star and the monosyllabic answers.

Documentaries never show managers in a good way and the other thing Arteta is not an natural English speaker and that can sometimes make it worse. Having said all that we should perhaps remember our experience with documentaries. I am pretty sure that did Brendan Rodgers no favours and helped set up the opinion that he was never good enough to be Liverpool manager. There is a reason Klopp said no to making that type of documentary when he's managing us.
Online Dull Tools

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
Just seen it on social media but will add it in here too. Can we stop singing Fuck the Tories as an insult to all london clubs? Islington is one of the safest labour seats in the country.

I have no issue singing it in general or if they provoke it but it was odd yesterday.
