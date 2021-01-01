As far as tribalism is concerned, Ive a soft spot for Arsenal, thought its funny how the media dismisses them after a few bad games as if theyve suddenly turned shite and Arteta cant manage, they could easily have won that game and the narrative would be totally different, fine margins.





In the Alehouse after the Anfield game, everyone you talked to thought they were the best team theyd seen at Anfield this year and I though they had become a better side than last year, added an element of toughness to the soft underbelly of last season.





Like any fans they have their pricks but generally they never tragedy chant and concentrate on their own team rather than all the generic small time banter chants. In the seventies when Islington was still poor, I stayed around there and Finsbury Park for a bit and generally got on with Arsenal fans, and went to Highbury a few times. I love Ian Wriight and think him and Martin Keown are generally both fair to Liverpool.





Arsenal are good to watch but for whatever reason they do seem to be constantly looking for fouls and free kicks. Every team occasionally dives but you get the impression that with this Arsenal team its more than that, its coached, like the systematic pinching 10 yards at throw ins, and I dont necessarily think it benefits them breaking up their rhythm at times. Generally agree with Scottish Gooner but this is an element of your current style and makes the likes of Saka annoying, when he often leaves something on opponents but goes down when breathed on. Much prefer Arsenal to City and if we dont win it would be willing Arsenal on against the sportswashers











