No one has a problem with players taking one for the team. The thing is the really great coaches like Klopp and Guardiola spend their waking moments concentrating on how to win football matches.



Arteta doesn't. He is a clone of Brailsford. He wants to make marginal gains.



Klopp tells his players to be cheeky and take risks. Klopp wants an open game in which the best team wins. He trusts his players to go out on the pitch and improvise. Arteta wants to turn the game into an NFL game. A series of plays in which you look for marginal gains.



He even calls time outs mid-game and gets his players in a huddle. He is a control freak.



Arsenal have some wonderful players. Some really talented players. Klopp has raved about the likes of Martinelli and Odegaard. The thing is they simply aren't allowed off the leash. If you are a top team then you want the game to be as open as possible because you know that your quality will come on top in the end.



You want a fast open game. Arteta doesn't. On Sunday Arsenal had loads of opportunities in which they could have opened us up. The thing is you don't look to do that. It is like painting by numbers.



Watching Arsenal 23/24 is like watching Houlier in the early 2000's. Arteta needs to take the handbrake off and above all Arsenal fans need to stop with the inferiority complex. You have spent hundreds of millions assembling this squad and need to start believing.



Sunday was a case of dressed like Spurs played like Spurs.



You lost me at the first sentence. All coaches try to win football matches, just because they dont alll play the same style doesnt mean they arent trying to win. The contrast in styles helps make the game what it is. Pep and Klopp are 2 great coaches, they play totallly different styles. Emery has his style, Big Ange has his style, Mourinho was great coach, Conte was one, Wenger was one etc, no 2 styles the same.The contrast in styles I think helps make football great. Klopp and Pep always both try and win games yet Ive seen some really boring City vs Liverpool games. In fact, Id say in terms of a spectacle, the Liverpool and Arsenal games are generally better. It be boring if we all thought the same way. Were not quite as fast, were not quite as fluid as last season, I fully agree, weve tried to curb the bastketball nature of some of our games for more control, but if you read RAWK over the past month youd think we were Pulis Stoke reincarnated.Fans are tribal, everything Klopp and Liverpool do is the right way, everything the opponent does is wrong, I get that, but football isnt black and white like that, even though blinkered opinions are. Constant talk about Arsenal diving yet this forum spent days justifying the Jota penalty (and its not been the first time), and Diaz probably had the worst dive of the last game. Talk about tactical fouling when Liverpool had a few after being 1-0 up. Talk about time wasting when Alison was taking ages over a couple of goal kicks last 10. Saka seems to be public enemy number 1, talk about how snidely he is, do people on here not think rival fans think the same about Diaz or Nunez some times? I think the fact theyve got a bit of that in them actually helps make them really good players, I like players with a wee bit of the devil in them.Ive no problem with any of that, because the difference is I see all teams doing that. Now, teams might do it to different levels, I can get annoyed at a Newcastle or Martinez at Villa shithousing as much as the next man, but I dont pretend my club and manager are holier than thou. I dont do twitter really, as its full of crack pots, but sometimes I force myself to have a squint on different forums just to see if Ive watched the same game.