Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 07:32:13 pm »
When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.

He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm »
I think a good example would be a player Arteta coached at City.

Raheem Sterling has been fouled 31 times this season. Those 31 fouls have resulted in 14 yellow cards for his opponent.

At Liverpool Sterling was breathtaking. In 13/14 playing as almost a 10 he was practically unstoppable. He would get on the ball and drive at players. Now he is a player who has stopped taking players on. He now looks to show the ball and draw in a player to win a foul.

Saka is going the same way. Instead of driving at players and looking to skin them, he is now looking for the slightest contact. Win a free kick, get the centre backs up, and look to score from set pieces. All the talent and invention is being coached out of him. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
they would need to improve that regardless of the next 2 teams, right?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 07:52:04 pm »
When we scored the second I thought to myself - I mean I bellowed out loud - that Arsenal would have taken the ball into the corner rather than go for goal. I don't think I'm being unfair about that. Perhaps most teams would have played for time rather than aimed for a second.

That's a Klopp team for you. Arteta is not made of the same stuff. It's why Saka hits the ground now and Salah doesn't.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 07:54:42 pm »
Yep.  It's all negative stuff.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 08:31:32 pm »
I think we defo get achieved first half of last season Dougle. I mean, we got what50 points first 19 matches? We arent an100 point team, thats for sure, although I didnt expect to drop quite so much 2nd half.

Im sure I said at the time I see the baseline for this team to me is round about an 80 point team. From then, we need players to really be in form, the signings to work, luck with injuries etc to push on to become a 90 point team. Certainly doesnt look like were doing that, thats for sure.

Its Palace at home next for us, the Forest away, followed by you guys at home again.

I mean, thats all sounds nice. But a couple of weeks ago Martinelli was asked directly post game, cant remember which 1, maybe Brighton, and he said Arteta had told him and Saka to be confident, be positive, take your man on etc.

Arteta also said about Saka that he needs to get used to being kicked, to learn to ride challenges, how to position his body, as he has responsibility to be one of the creative outlets.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm »
Saka needs to learn to stop fucking diving first and foremost! It's disgraceful. I'm convinced he takes on board a lot from Grealish's shithousery which, admittedly, is greatly rewarded - Grealish is the most fouled person in the PL according to statistics. So there is the stimulus. But I consider Saka to be a much better player than Grealish and he doesn't deed to do that. If he focuses on how to stay on his feet, as oppose to falling under the breeze, he could be very difficult to stop.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
Agree with this. Sakas first thought now seems to be how can I win a free kick. If he concentrated on scoring goals instead he might actually get a few.
He has fast become one of the biggest shithouse c*nts in the league.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 09:43:03 pm »
It's sad, but maybe the analytics show that they get higher xg if he goes down in dangerous areas.
Also we can't really criticise arteta for dark arts coaching when the match thread is praising gravenberch and another of our young subs for taking a tactical yellow. Actually we can critise him for coaching dark arts but there's nothing wrong in my eyes in players knowing when to take one for the team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm »
HaHa!! Don't make me laugh about the perfect, flawless, angelic Arteta. He is an expert in the dark arts, you can see it in the way his teams play, not all of us are blind to it. He's more likely to have said 'to learn to exaggerate the challenges, how to position his body for an effective dive'.

Here's one of his quotes:-

City boss Pep Guardiola insists he has never spoken to his players about tactical fouling even though the Amazon fly on the wall documentary of Citys 2017-18 title winning season showed former coach Mikel Arteta, now Arsenal manager, telling the players if there is a transition make a foul.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-utd-manchester-city-tactical-fouls-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-carabao-cup-382166
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm »
That stuff is certainly things that players should have as part of their skillset, but it shouldn't be a primary element, which it is more than verging on with a number of these arsenal players.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm »
Anyone seen the clip flying about of Arteta in the dressing room slapping the laundry basket and calling them shit hahaahha. Proper tantrum. Absolute tube
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm »
really? that would be awesome.

I feel like they will emerge from their funk - but I am hoping that Arteta is just an annoying manager to play for (like Pep) - and that he keeps making them miserable.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm »
Oh yeah, just seen it on whatsapp it's a beezer. Managers lose their rag of course, but he just seems like a spoilt little kid then storms out.
"Im upset, when I lose the small side of games I'm upset. Because that's the fucking standard. Because you come here and now you fucking lose. Its nowhere near guys its fucking shit (slams the basket down and walks off) Im teling you, shit"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm »
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm »
Saw it as well and was doing a quick search. It's from their Amazon thing after they lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in 2022. He comes across like an absolute tit and more like a discount Pep, who had a similar clip doing the rounds from their Amazon thing a while ago. Difference is Pep is doing it to a bunch of millionaire world class footballers and they won't really give a fuck about it, while Arteta is doing it to a bunch of kids and nobodies who'll probably have a more negative reaction to it. It's also not the only clip of him screaming and shouting out there. Search for angry Arteta on youtube and you'll find a bunch more clips and shorts. Including one where they fell out of the top 4 at halftime in a game and he's screaming at Tavares in a screeching voice "YOU WANT TO PLAY IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE? THEN GO OUT THERE AND PLAY LIKE YOU WANT TO PLAY IN THE FUCKING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE" while almost losing his voice. Rather embarrassing and I really hope we don't do anything like that ever (didn't see the documentary we did when Rodgers was here).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 11:18:20 pm »
His head-heart drawings during a team talk were amazing. After seeing that clip I became convinced hed never win the league or CL. Imagine Klopp at that nonsense.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HmTAqTGr5CQ

If I was a player Id have found it hard not to laugh at that.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm »
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

He even uses fucking props... I'm dying here from laughter... Fucking hell, I think this is the single most funny thing I've ever seen in football... And the close-ups of the players with "What the fuck is he doing"-looks on their face... :lmao


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/whYj9kIhZXA</a>

Look out for Martinelli, he's really struggling to keep it together, then he looks down as to not start laughing, then in the end he tries to get out a big "YEEEAAAAH", but doesn't do it and just turns to the other guy with a laugh... And Arteta has no fucking clue how electricity works. It's just so fucking perfect. If I had grandkids or even kids I'd show that clip to them every day of the week to remind them of how funny the world can be not matter how dark the days are...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
Are folk recirculating that and pretending its from the Liverpool game because they have the white kit on?  :o
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm »
Wait, so he tells players to take 1 for the team if they have to in transition?!   :o

I mean, Id hope that was common sense to be honest. Every team does it if it stops a dangerous break.

And to think Wenger got slated for being too naïve and not playing the game well enough in the end.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 12:00:56 am »
Considering someone says, "If we play like this against Liverpool, we're fucked," I don't see how. And who the fuck would think that's the Arsenal dressing room at the Emirates??
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 12:29:03 am »
No one has a problem with players taking one for the team. The thing is the really great coaches like Klopp and Guardiola spend their waking moments concentrating on how to win football matches.

Arteta doesn't. He is a clone of Brailsford. He wants to make marginal gains.

Klopp tells his players to be cheeky and take risks. Klopp wants an open game in which the best team wins. He trusts his players to go out on the pitch and improvise. Arteta wants to turn the game into an NFL game. A series of plays in which you look for marginal gains.

He even calls time outs mid-game and gets his players in a huddle. He is a control freak.

Arsenal have some wonderful players. Some really talented players. Klopp has raved about the likes of Martinelli and Odegaard. The thing is they simply aren't allowed off the leash. If you are a top team then you want the game to be as open as possible because you know that your quality will come on top in the end.

You want a fast open game. Arteta doesn't. On Sunday Arsenal had loads of opportunities in which they could have opened us up. The thing is you don't look to do that. It is like painting by numbers.   

Watching Arsenal 23/24 is like watching Houlier in the early 2000's. Arteta needs to take the handbrake off and above all Arsenal fans need to stop with the inferiority complex. You have spent hundreds of millions assembling this squad and need to start believing.

Sunday was a case of dressed like Spurs played like Spurs.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 12:39:14 am »
Was chatting to my mate who's a big Arsenal fan from Finsbury Park. Fed up with Arteta's lack of development as a coach. Admits he's changed the culture for the better at the club, is a good coach and has the right philosophy but is too rigid in his tactics and isn't reactive, or rather proactive, in changing matches for the better.

Unsure if he's the man to take them to the next level. If we see in game changes and tactics that make a difference from him more predominantly, then he may have learnt a lesson. Not sure what other Arsenal fans think, I've been long in the suspicion that while he's a good manager, he's just not got the killer touch to take them to that next level - i.e. winning the league, Champions League.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 03:24:42 am »
Where was all this Arteta angst last year and right up until Christmas this year??

All of a sudden a small blip - and AFTV is back raking in the cash.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 06:15:08 am »
You lost me at the first sentence. All coaches try to win football matches, just because they dont alll play the same style doesnt mean they arent trying to win. The contrast in styles helps make the game what it is. Pep and Klopp are 2 great coaches, they play totallly different styles. Emery has his style, Big Ange has his style, Mourinho was great coach, Conte was one, Wenger was one etc, no 2 styles the same.

The contrast in styles I think helps make football great. Klopp and Pep always both try and win gamesyet Ive seen some really boring City vs Liverpool games. In fact, Id say in terms of a spectacle, the Liverpool and Arsenal games are generally better. It be boring if we all thought the same way. Were not quite as fast, were not quite as fluid as last season, I fully agree, weve tried to curb the bastketball nature of some of our games for more control, but if you read RAWK over the past month youd think we were Pulis Stoke reincarnated.

Fans are tribal, everything Klopp and Liverpool do is the right way, everything the opponent does is wrong, I get that, but football isnt black and white like that, even though blinkered opinions are. Constant talk about Arsenal diving yet this forum spent days justifying the Jota penalty (and its not been the first time), and Diaz probably had the worst dive of the last game. Talk about tactical fouling when Liverpool had a few after being 1-0 up. Talk about time wasting when Alison was taking ages over a couple of goal kicks last 10. Saka seems to be public enemy number 1, talk about how snidely he is, do people on here not think rival fans think the same about Diaz or Nunez some times? I think the fact theyve got a bit of that in them actually helps make them really good players, I like players with a wee bit of the devil in them.

Ive no problem with any of that, because the difference is I see all teams doing that. Now, teams might do it to different levels, I can get annoyed at a Newcastle or Martinez at Villa shithousing as much as the next man, but I dont pretend my club and manager are holier than thou. I dont do twitter really, as its full of crack pots, but sometimes I force myself to have a squint on different forums just to see if Ive watched the same game.

