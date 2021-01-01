Maybe you overachieved first half last season ? It's still a very good team and squad but you are up against Liverpool, who have (for me) 4 world class players and a very talented squad of new hungry players as well as winners and a multiple trophy winning coaching team. Then you have ADFC arguably the best team, good squad, brilliant coach, complete winning mentality and limitless budget.
It's not easy, not gonna be easy either. We'll see what ADFC get up to this season but likely as not they will be far better second half as I think we will be too (certainly in a month's time).
The thing I think which has flipped on it's head for Arsenal was the "big winning buzz" earlier this season. Last minute winners, wild celebrations etc etc ... All good while it's going for you but 100% the opposite when things don't (last 3 games). It's a pile of self created pressure and bad vibes right now.
You need a couple of wins immediately. Whose next for you ?
I think we defo get achieved first half of last season Dougle. I mean, we got what
50 points first 19 matches? We arent an100 point team, thats for sure, although I didnt expect to drop quite so much 2nd half.
Im sure I said at the time I see the baseline for this team to me is round about an 80 point team. From then, we need players to really be in form, the signings to work, luck with injuries etc to push on to become a 90 point team. Certainly doesnt look like were doing that, thats for sure.
Its Palace at home next for us, the Forest away, followed by you guys at home again.
When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.
He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.
I mean, thats all sounds nice. But a couple of weeks ago Martinelli was asked directly post game, cant remember which 1, maybe Brighton, and he said Arteta had told him and Saka to be confident, be positive, take your man on etc.
Arteta also said about Saka that he needs to get used to being kicked, to learn to ride challenges, how to position his body, as he has responsibility to be one of the creative outlets.