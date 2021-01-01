When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.



He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.