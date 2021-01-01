« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 159734 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,156
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 07:32:13 pm »
When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.

He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,720
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 07:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:32:13 pm
When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.

He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.

I think a good example would be a player Arteta coached at City.

Raheem Sterling has been fouled 31 times this season. Those 31 fouls have resulted in 14 yellow cards for his opponent.

At Liverpool Sterling was breathtaking. In 13/14 playing as almost a 10 he was practically unstoppable. He would get on the ball and drive at players. Now he is a player who has stopped taking players on. He now looks to show the ball and draw in a player to win a foul.

Saka is going the same way. Instead of driving at players and looking to skin them, he is now looking for the slightest contact. Win a free kick, get the centre backs up, and look to score from set pieces. All the talent and invention is being coached out of him. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,401
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:29:57 pm
They've scored 1 from 61 shots in the past 3 games, they'll need to improve that to get anything out of those two games.

they would need to improve that regardless of the next 2 teams, right?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,360
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm »
When we scored the second I thought to myself - I mean I bellowed out loud - that Arsenal would have taken the ball into the corner rather than go for goal. I don't think I'm being unfair about that. Perhaps most teams would have played for time rather than aimed for a second.

That's a Klopp team for you. Arteta is not made of the same stuff. It's why Saka hits the ground now and Salah doesn't.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,237
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 07:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:32:13 pm
When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.

He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.

Yep.  It's all negative stuff.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 08:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 06:52:39 pm
Maybe you overachieved first half last season ? It's still a very good team and squad but you are up against Liverpool, who have (for me) 4 world class players and a very talented squad of new hungry players as well as winners and a multiple trophy winning coaching team. Then you have ADFC arguably the best team, good squad, brilliant coach, complete winning mentality and limitless budget.
It's not easy, not gonna be easy either. We'll see what ADFC get up to this season but likely as not they will be far better second half as I think we will be too (certainly in a month's time).
The thing I think which has flipped on it's head for Arsenal was the "big winning buzz" earlier this season. Last minute winners, wild celebrations etc etc ... All good while it's going for you but 100% the opposite when things don't (last 3 games). It's a pile of self created pressure and bad vibes right now.
You need a couple of wins immediately. Whose next for you ?

I think we defo get achieved first half of last season Dougle. I mean, we got what50 points first 19 matches? We arent an100 point team, thats for sure, although I didnt expect to drop quite so much 2nd half.

Im sure I said at the time I see the baseline for this team to me is round about an 80 point team. From then, we need players to really be in form, the signings to work, luck with injuries etc to push on to become a 90 point team. Certainly doesnt look like were doing that, thats for sure.

Its Palace at home next for us, the Forest away, followed by you guys at home again.

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:32:13 pm
When Saka first came onto the scene I thought he looked like a good player, I liked the look of him and started paying more attention to him. I soon realised that he was also a snide and always seemed intent on leaving a mark on an opponent whether he was tackling them or even when he was actually being tackled weirdly along with the sly digs from behind. All a bit unnecessary but if you have that sort of mentality then eventually that tends to catch up with you and either you will injure yourself or somebody will do you, think of Gomes at Everton.

He was young, talented and a great opportunity for a good coach to use their skills to improve him and both a player and a person. So he ends up with a Arteta as his manager who coaches his teams in the dark arts - which is a fact, if you've ever seen that City documentary where he's telling the players to commit tactical fouls. Added to that, the manager starts going on about how often he gets fouled in a weak attempt to influence officials and suddenly you are sowing seeds of doubt and negative thoughts in to the players mind. The other aspect about this current Arsenal team is that they clearly look for opportunities to 'win' a free kick no doubt encouraged more by them being declared as the 'Set-piece Champions'. The problem with that approach is that if you have the mindset of constantly looking for free kicks it makes players more negative and causes hesitation. I think that negativity is affecting the likes of Saka who doesn't seem to be direct nowadays and the hesitation is affecting the team in front of goal.

I mean, thats all sounds nice. But a couple of weeks ago Martinelli was asked directly post game, cant remember which 1, maybe Brighton, and he said Arteta had told him and Saka to be confident, be positive, take your man on etc.

Arteta also said about Saka that he needs to get used to being kicked, to learn to ride challenges, how to position his body, as he has responsibility to be one of the creative outlets.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,012
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:31:32 pm
Arteta also said about Saka that he needs to get used to being kicked, to learn to ride challenges, how to position his body, as he has responsibility to be one of the creative outlets.

Saka needs to learn to stop fucking diving first and foremost! It's disgraceful. I'm convinced he takes on board a lot from Grealish's shithousery which, admittedly, is greatly rewarded - Grealish is the most fouled person in the PL according to statistics. So there is the stimulus. But I consider Saka to be a much better player than Grealish and he doesn't deed to do that. If he focuses on how to stay on his feet, as oppose to falling under the breeze, he could be very difficult to stop.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:22:04 pm
Saka needs to learn to stop fucking diving first and foremost! It's disgraceful. I'm convinced he takes on board a lot from Grealish's shithousery which, admittedly, is greatly rewarded - Grealish is the most fouled person in the PL according to statistics. So there is the stimulus. But I consider Saka to be a much better player than Grealish and he doesn't deed to do that. If he focuses on how to stay on his feet, as oppose to falling under the breeze, he could be very difficult to stop.
Agree with this. Sakas first thought now seems to be how can I win a free kick. If he concentrated on scoring goals instead he might actually get a few.
He has fast become one of the biggest shithouse c*nts in the league.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 