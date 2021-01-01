« previous next »
They are a good team and have a good manager but what they don't have is a world class manager and world class players, to win the big trophies you need those two things and Arsenal simply don't have that.
 
That's why it's a missed opportunity for them when they go out of the FA Cup and League Cup because that's their best chance of winning a trophy.
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1744111902307799466?s=20

Why does our team get so much disrespect? This Arsenal side have won nothing.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Boos at full time? ;D

From those who hadn't given up and fucked off ;D
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 08:15:23 am
They are a good team and have a good manager but what they don't have is a world class manager and world class players, to win the big trophies you need those two things and Arsenal simply don't have that.
 
That's why it's a missed opportunity for them when they go out of the FA Cup and League Cup because that's their best chance of winning a trophy.
Yep. It's the mentality actually. That's the main thing Arteta hasn't instilled into his team.

That Arsenal team - as it is, under Jurgen Klopp, would've scored and won the game. That same team under Emery would've scored. I dunno if they would've sealed the game, but they would've scored.
That's the difference. The individual, hence collective will to win, would've been overwhelming. They would've found a way, regardless of that little bit of a lack in quality upfront or the way they play. And as a team, they would've put bodies and energy on the line to prevent any goals.

Only City can win with quality and technique alone(mostly), but quality alone gets you only so far. In the moments that count- against the opponents that make it hard for you, you need mentality in addition. That's a complete package.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:52:20 am
He looks exhausted. He's only central midfielder they have that can create. Rice for all the praise he has got this season is not able to do that at all.

He looks about 45.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:57:41 am

I make sure that the fans don't have to deal with goals.
What the hell is wrong with you people!
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:34:19 am
Yep. It's the mentality actually. That's the main thing Arteta hasn't instilled into his team.

That Arsenal team - as it is, under Jurgen Klopp, would've scored and won the game. That same team under Emery would've scored. I dunno if they would've sealed the game, but they would've scored.
That's the difference. The individual, hence collective will to win, would've been overwhelming. They would've found a way, regardless of that little bit of a lack in quality upfront or the way they play. And as a team, they would've put bodies and energy on the line to prevent any goals.

Only City can win with quality and technique alone(mostly), but quality alone gets you only so far. In the moments that count- against the opponents that make it hard for you, you need mentality in addition. That's a complete package.

It's the one thing Pep couldn't have taught him. When you can have almost any player you want and just ride roughshod over 90% of teams through sheer quality, you don't need to rely on a strong mentality as much as, say, Liverpool does.

Arsenal need to believe they are good enough as a first step. That's something they are still lacking. Despite the lack of coverage we get, and our blowout last season, I think most teams behind closed doors recognise that we are the bar to aim for to challenge City. They would almost never give us any credit publicly though.
Congrats, lads! Enjoy it!

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:34:19 am
Yep. It's the mentality actually. That's the main thing Arteta hasn't instilled into his team.

That Arsenal team - as it is, under Jurgen Klopp, would've scored and won the game. That same team under Emery would've scored. I dunno if they would've sealed the game, but they would've scored.
That's the difference. The individual, hence collective will to win, would've been overwhelming. They would've found a way, regardless of that little bit of a lack in quality upfront or the way they play. And as a team, they would've put bodies and energy on the line to prevent any goals.

Only City can win with quality and technique alone(mostly), but quality alone gets you only so far. In the moments that count- against the opponents that make it hard for you, you need mentality in addition. That's a complete package.

I think thats a little unfair on Arteta actually.

They dont have any world class players, apart from arguably Saliba (and I dont really think he is, I wouldnt swap him for Konate and for sure not Virg). They did ever so well last season...but it was a freak. I was genuinely quite surprised at how many people were tipping them to win the league this season. That was a good team who hit on an insane run of momentum coupled with it being a very odd season with the World Cup.

Their summer activity looks odder and odder though. Rice is decent but they got absolutely rinsed, and they've now overplayed him to the extent that he looks terrible. Its fine to go big on someone you think is a game changer (he isnt...) but you've got to have other options in there, and if you dont (they dont....), £105 million on one player is absolute insanity. Havertz was just bizarre. He wasnt actually too bad yesterday in open play...but they were relying on him to be their main threat and he's just not that. People keep saying they remind them of us from like 17/18 but we had absolute assasins up front for us. Its all very well having someone like that playing false 9 but when your two other attackers have scored 13 in 51 this season between them you're just not going to win many games comfortable (which they havent).

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:27:55 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1744111902307799466?s=20

Why does our team get so much disrespect? This Arsenal side have won nothing.

Sadly I think thats what most people think of when they think of Arsenal now. AFTV. A load of absolute dipshits going way OTT either way with their team, talking shit and buying Bentleys.

I wasnt seeing their utter dominance in the first half. They had one sequence where Gomez basically gave the ball to them in our penalty area where they had about four shots and Odegaard hit the bar...but so did we. They had Havertz head a free header wide....but so did we. They actually looked more of a threat when they went route one for the chances for Nelson and Saka. Apart from that....what was there? And in the process....they clearly burnt themselves out early. Proper desperation stuff.

To play us without Salah, VVD, Robbo, Matip, Szob, Thiago, Endo, Bajcetic and Tsimikas and not score a goal is a really bad look.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:57:28 am
Lets see going forward, like I said, all we can do is speculate. I think it might be difficult to add players in January because of FFP, but thats after a big summer spend. I do think we still have players that can be moved out to help with trading, we still have guys like Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares and Patino out on loan, and I think guys like Ramsdale, Nketiah, Partey, Nelson, Jorginho, Elneny, maybe even Smith-Rowe time at the club could be naturally coming to the end. Then we have signings like Kiwior that havent really worked but is getting significant interest back in Italy.

Naturally after a poor run of form, everyone asks questions and in the space of a couple of poor weeks everything goes from being rosy to being shite with little middle ground. But bar Fulham, the performances have still being good, we arent dropping to Utds level of shite lets say. We have an issue with finishing just now, we have players off form, but I believe being in so off form is just a temporary thing. Obviously being able to add a player or 2 would help.

I do agree though about the comments about the decisiveness of both boxes, games like yesterday are decided on these small margins and thats the difference often in these big games. How successfully we are able to address this will determine if we will always just hang about just under the levels of City and Liverpool, or if we can really go toe to toe with them regularly going forward. Its a proper judge of Arteta now, hes got us to a certain level, but its that last, sometimes hardest step he needs to find.

I find it hilarious that the West Ham defeat is still being painted as a good performance in some quarters. They absolutely did a number on you and fully deserved the win, despite you having 30 shots. And that's a team managed by a manger that hadn't won away against a big club since around 1912.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:27:55 am
https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1744111902307799466?s=20

Why does our team get so much disrespect? This Arsenal side have won nothing.

AFTV represents all the negative things about social media - absolute fucking morons giving a platform to speak complete nonsense and generate massive money in the process. I worry about the mental health of that guy!
We're nothing special, but we still stuffed them.  8) :lickin
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:57:28 am
I do think we still have players that can be moved out to help with trading, we still have guys like Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares and Patino out on loan, and I think guys like Ramsdale, Nketiah, Partey, Nelson, Jorginho, Elneny, maybe even Smith-Rowe time at the club could be naturally coming to the end. Then we have signings like Kiwior that havent really worked but is getting significant interest back in Italy.

Elneny is out of contract in the summer, as is Jorginho unless you trigger an extra year (which isnt really going to work in terms of then being able to sell him). Lokonga plays rarely Luton, Tavares cant get a kick for Forest, Tierney hasnt played much for Sociedad and that Patino just looks like a pretty classic young AM who shone at youth level and cant cut it in mens football (we've had plenty ourselves.). I'm not seeing much there, and not sure how it'd work for FFP and amortization as I imagine they'd all be sold at a pretty hefty loss. Same as Ramsdale and Partey, who are also on very very big money for players of their quality.

That said, with the current state of the transfer market it wouldnt be a huge shock of Chelsea gave you £100 million for Ramsdale and Smith Rowe, and some Saudi team come and give you £40 million for Partey.

They peaked last season.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:47:30 am
I kinda think they needed that potential double pivot to balance the double 10s. It sort of worked the first half, but Arteta got found out in the second.

Havertz instead of Nketia was pretty stupid decision from Arteta, I think. They could have won the game in the first half.

I dont know if they needed it, it just slowed their buildup. All their best moments came from forcing a mistake which was admittedly very well done. Was very impressed with their press, how close Rice was getting to Jones but some of those were of our own making in that the couple of times they did catch us there wasnt an obvious midfield out ball for the defenders.

To our credit we solved in second half by pushing Nunez and Diaz higher and wider which had the effect of just giving them a bit more to think about, so we werent always forced to play through the lines and going vertical was much more of an option.

Having Trent more central and picking up the ball deep also made a massive difference to how vertical we could afford to be plus the extra man in midfield allowed us to break their press more effectively.

In contrast I thought our three man press was manful , but ultimately shite and for the most part ineffective.

 
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:31:52 am
They peaked last season.

Talking to Arsenal fans at 5 aside and at the gym you would think football was only invented last season. They have no recollection of what happened in the past 8 seasons, let alone earlier.

In the summer none of them would have swapped their front line for ours. Not even Nketiah. Grandpa Salah was on the maybe list as BackUp to Saka. Only maybe and only backup.  :lmao

Now they're genuinely shocked Liverpool are top. Genuinely, honestly shocked and surprised. Like Klopp never existed before. The gym fan said Liverpool were so unpredictable. I told him in no uncertain terms we were the second most predictable team in the PL, we have two blinding seasons where we finish on 90+ points followed by a disaster season of tiredness and injuries. Rinse and repeat. Guess where we are now in that cycle?

I have never seen a more baffled fanbase, and I used to frequent Redcafe.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:57:28 am
Lets see going forward, like I said, all we can do is speculate. I think it might be difficult to add players in January because of FFP, but thats after a big summer spend. I do think we still have players that can be moved out to help with trading, we still have guys like Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares and Patino out on loan, and I think guys like Ramsdale, Nketiah, Partey, Nelson, Jorginho, Elneny, maybe even Smith-Rowe time at the club could be naturally coming to the end. Then we have signings like Kiwior that havent really worked but is getting significant interest back in Italy.

Naturally after a poor run of form, everyone asks questions and in the space of a couple of poor weeks everything goes from being rosy to being shite with little middle ground. But bar Fulham, the performances have still being good, we arent dropping to Utds level of shite lets say. We have an issue with finishing just now, we have players off form, but I believe being in so off form is just a temporary thing. Obviously being able to add a player or 2 would help.

I do agree though about the comments about the decisiveness of both boxes, games like yesterday are decided on these small margins and thats the difference often in these big games. How successfully we are able to address this will determine if we will always just hang about just under the levels of City and Liverpool, or if we can really go toe to toe with them regularly going forward. Its a proper judge of Arteta now, hes got us to a certain level, but its that last, sometimes hardest step he needs to find.

You're right not to panic. It's a very fine team which - Fulham apart - has yet to be deprived of possession for long. In Odegaard you also have one of the best attacking midfielders I've seen in recent years. Fabregas finesse plus Ljunberg runs in behind the defence.

But you also have good players whose ceiling looks just a little too low. Martinelli feels like that kind of player to me. He's very good at one thing. More worryingly - for you - is that Rice might be another. I like Rice but he has a stereotyped game and, as yet, it's not changed at all under Arteta. He's neat tidy and covers loads of ground but there's nothing explosive about him. Given his sheer size and presence that's a crime. He also slows teams down. There are two reasons I think. The first is that he takes too many touches. This isn't like Jordan Henderson where a second touch of the ball was often needed to tame it after the first. Rice brings the ball under instant control. But he appears not to have thought too hard about what he might do with possession until he actually got it. The second is that he's really quite poor at switching play. In that deep position you ideally want your defensive midfielder to be the team's steering wheel. But Rice tends to play the ball the way he's facing. Once he's decided on a line of attack he sticks with it. I don't know whether he's an improvement on what you had before at DM, but at the moment you'd have to say that the vast amount of money Arteta spent on him looks like money badly spent. A good player for sure, but he needs to smash through that ceiling. Can he?

As for the duds, Arsenal have too many. The bench is weak and Arteta clearly has no confidence in it. What on earth possessed him to acquire Jorginho, one of the slowest footballers seen in England in the last ten years? Nor is Harvetz equipped to play Premier League football at elite level. Everyone it seems but Arteta realised this after the Chelsea experience. Jesus has a terrible attitude for a forward too, forever taking the easy option of falling to the floor in hope of a free kick instead of riding tackles or trying to make defenders miserable by hitting them with his body. See Jota and Salah for these things. Gabriel at the back is clearly too weak and has got away with a lot of poor defending in recent games - but also against Man United earlier in the season where he looked like he'd lost the plot.

Arsenal will continue to bother the best teams I think. They're not out of the Title race either. But I'd be surprised if you won anything with the team you currently have.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:00:26 am
Elneny is out of contract in the summer, as is Jorginho unless you trigger an extra year (which isnt really going to work in terms of then being able to sell him). Lokonga plays rarely Luton, Tavares cant get a kick for Forest, Tierney hasnt played much for Sociedad and that Patino just looks like a pretty classic young AM who shone at youth level and cant cut it in mens football (we've had plenty ourselves.). I'm not seeing much there, and not sure how it'd work for FFP and amortization as I imagine they'd all be sold at a pretty hefty loss. Same as Ramsdale and Partey, who are also on very very big money for players of their quality.

That said, with the current state of the transfer market it wouldnt be a huge shock of Chelsea gave you £100 million for Ramsdale and Smith Rowe, and some Saudi team come and give you £40 million for Partey.

But its not just transfer fees in, its having some wiggle room on the wage bill as well. Guys like Lokonga and Tavares are 2 or 3 years into their contract, so their amortisation will be down, so even if we sell for modest fees they wont be big losses.

Tierney will have a market, and likewise with him, hes been here longer, has a new contract so any decent figure will result in a on the books profit.

Patino is apparently doing ok on loan, and has been linked with a few Serie A teams including Juventus, guys like Nketiah with Palace, Smith-Rowe and Nelson will have a market, and we all know Academy players are pure profit in terms of FFP.

So yeah, I think we have wiggle room, maybe not in January as deals are harder to do in January, but certainly in the summer. My main concern just now is targeting and being able to actually get the right players that help solve our issues, as we didnt manage to do so that summer.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:31:02 am
I think thats a little unfair on Arteta actually.

They dont have any world class players, apart from arguably Saliba (and I dont really think he is, I wouldnt swap him for Konate and for sure not Virg). They did ever so well last season...but it was a freak. I was genuinely quite surprised at how many people were tipping them to win the league this season. That was a good team who hit on an insane run of momentum coupled with it being a very odd season with the World Cup.

Their summer activity looks odder and odder though. Rice is decent but they got absolutely rinsed, and they've now overplayed him to the extent that he looks terrible. Its fine to go big on someone you think is a game changer (he isnt...) but you've got to have other options in there, and if you dont (they dont....), £105 million on one player is absolute insanity. Havertz was just bizarre. He wasnt actually too bad yesterday in open play...but they were relying on him to be their main threat and he's just not that. People keep saying they remind them of us from like 17/18 but we had absolute assasins up front for us. Its all very well having someone like that playing false 9 but when your two other attackers have scored 13 in 51 this season between them you're just not going to win many games comfortable (which they havent).

Sadly I think thats what most people think of when they think of Arsenal now. AFTV. A load of absolute dipshits going way OTT either way with their team, talking shit and buying Bentleys.

I wasnt seeing their utter dominance in the first half. They had one sequence where Gomez basically gave the ball to them in our penalty area where they had about four shots and Odegaard hit the bar...but so did we. They had Havertz head a free header wide....but so did we. They actually looked more of a threat when they went route one for the chances for Nelson and Saka. Apart from that....what was there? And in the process....they clearly burnt themselves out early. Proper desperation stuff.

To play us without Salah, VVD, Robbo, Matip, Szob, Thiago, Endo, Bajcetic and Tsimikas and not score a goal is a really bad look.
I see what you mean mate, but they did have these "world class" players until recently. No, it's not unfair to Arteta. It's unfair to Emery. And Emery makes do.

For all the talk about Arsenal and their lack of scoring.... Arsenal's scored the most goals apart from City, since the start of last season- and they've been scoring against whomever.

If you look at it in the media and their fans(and some outide of Arsenal- the bigger teams), the narrative has now changed all of a sudden to "they don't have world class players".
They didn't have an issue forcing us to draws last season and now- and even beating us. They didn't have issues beating City, away. They didn't have a problem beating Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, United, Villa, Brighton...
They were world class then- scoring goals for fun- against big teams and good defenses, in succession, consistently.

Ask yourself mate- how do you go one moment storming the league and storming up the table- beating teams left, right and centre... to a quivering mess- still as energetic, who can't hit a drum, and who dive all over the place, looking for red cards for the opposition?
The difference between then and now, is that they don't have the mentality. Look at Villa- who have less than they do- far less.. and Villa's flying. 2nd in the table. Where is the talk of Villa lacking world class players? (Villa also have the luxury of not having a spotlight on them)

It's mentality mate(and a conservative rotation policy, but it's not the main factor). Arteta also needs to brush up on his tactical ability. I dunno how, but it's in need of a review.

He's done well, but he's still young. They shouldn't be too quick with letting him go, but he's gaining valuable experience.
They are focusing on the league.
I like Arsenal. Think they're an excellent team with some excellent players. Arteta has done a very good job since he came in, especially with setting standards and fucking off those with bad attitudes and poor output to wages. I love watching Odegaard - he's absolutely sublime. Put him in our team and he'd have 2 times as many assists (and more goals too I expect). Saka is great too, don't really get why people want to have a pop at him. Just looks woefully out of form at the moment - he's likely exhausted and Rice the same.

Really don't see any need to be putting the boot in on this lot. Yeah, they desperately want to beat us - they should be, they're a huge club in their own right with big ambitions. Yeah, Arteta can get a bit weird with his comments at times and there's clearly a rivalry from his Everton days, but it's plain he respects the club and our team's quality. Ultimately, I think they're still a bit short of us and the table will show it at the end of the season.
Maybe Arteta is trying to turn Arsenal into another City. Thing is, they don't have City's resources or sway, so there's only so far you can get trying to imitate them. They need to do their own thing.

We have nurtured so many young players in recent years - Elliot, Curtis, Bradley, Quansah to name but a few - and Klopp makes them all fee 10 feet tall. Not only has this saved us a fortune in the transfer market, but we've moved on many other young players for decent money.

How often do City develop players? Developing youth was once Arsenal's bread and butter. How goes it with them these days? If FFP is looming over them, then I'm guessing they've been spending quite a lot.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:26:09 am
Congrats, lads! Enjoy it!



Really good vibe...
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:55:25 am

I get your point about Rice Yorky, has he actually improved us overall, the jury is well and truly out in that, and most would say no, but the problem was the player that was in his position that was actually performing well was just so unreliable, in terms of fitness and of course off the field issues, and this season has emphasised that even more. Jorginho was bought at the middle of last season as well because of this, and also to add a bit of experience to a young side. Ultimately though, injuries in defence probably cost us more.

Rice was a massive outlay, but you are paying a premium for his different qualities, leadership, personality, home grown, age, robustness especially compared to the guy he was replacing, and that's before you talk about the actual player. We defo paid more than we wanted to, but we were balls deep at that point, so paid what we needed to to secure him.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:17:14 am

I think you are underestimating the squad Emery has. Martinez, Carlos, Pau Torres, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins, Diaby, Zaniolo... there are some very good players there, and Villa have spent a decent amount assembling that side together as well. Obviously that was offset a big way by the Grealish sale.

Emery is doing very well at Villa just now, not denying that, but i'll hold fire until i see how it plays out. He's a terrific manager in European cup competitions, especially of course Europa League level, but since his Valencia days back in 2011 or so, his highest league placing with all his teams is 5th, his teams seem to die away in the 2nd half of seasons while he enters the latter stages in European competition. Apart at PSG of course, but then i discount everything managers do at PSG. Has he won any domestic trophies in that time apart from in France?

I rate Emery, but in my opinion he seems to have found his niche with European football, i remain to be convinced he has what it takes to make a team challenge over the course of a long season.


Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:46:22 am
Maybe Arteta is trying to turn Arsenal into another City. Thing is, they don't have City's resources or sway, so there's only so far you can get trying to imitate them. They need to do their own thing.

We have nurtured so many young players in recent years - Elliot, Curtis, Bradley, Quansah to name but a few - and Klopp makes them all fee 10 feet tall. Not only has this saved us a fortune in the transfer market, but we've moved on many other young players for decent money.

How often do City develop players? Developing youth was once Arsenal's bread and butter. How goes it with them these days? If FFP is looming over them, then I'm guessing they've been spending quite a lot.
They've spent a lot over the last 3 seasons. They're 3rd at 608m if I'm correct- right behind City and Chelsea- followed by Spurs.
I think we, on the other hand, are 11th in the spending table.
Why couldn't Emery do what he's doing at Villa with Arsenal surely Arsenal when he joined them had good players too.
