Lets see going forward, like I said, all we can do is speculate. I think it might be difficult to add players in January because of FFP, but thats after a big summer spend. I do think we still have players that can be moved out to help with trading, we still have guys like Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares and Patino out on loan, and I think guys like Ramsdale, Nketiah, Partey, Nelson, Jorginho, Elneny, maybe even Smith-Rowe time at the club could be naturally coming to the end. Then we have signings like Kiwior that havent really worked but is getting significant interest back in Italy.



Naturally after a poor run of form, everyone asks questions and in the space of a couple of poor weeks everything goes from being rosy to being shite with little middle ground. But bar Fulham, the performances have still being good, we arent dropping to Utds level of shite lets say. We have an issue with finishing just now, we have players off form, but I believe being in so off form is just a temporary thing. Obviously being able to add a player or 2 would help.



I do agree though about the comments about the decisiveness of both boxes, games like yesterday are decided on these small margins and thats the difference often in these big games. How successfully we are able to address this will determine if we will always just hang about just under the levels of City and Liverpool, or if we can really go toe to toe with them regularly going forward. Its a proper judge of Arteta now, hes got us to a certain level, but its that last, sometimes hardest step he needs to find.



You're right not to panic. It's a very fine team which - Fulham apart - has yet to be deprived of possession for long. In Odegaard you also have one of the best attacking midfielders I've seen in recent years. Fabregas finesse plus Ljunberg runs in behind the defence.But you also have good players whose ceiling looks just a little too low. Martinelli feels like that kind of player to me. He's very good at one thing. More worryingly - for you - is that Rice might be another. I like Rice but he has a stereotyped game and, as yet, it's not changed at all under Arteta. He's neat tidy and covers loads of ground but there's nothing explosive about him. Given his sheer size and presence that's a crime. He also slows teams down. There are two reasons I think. The first is that he takes too many touches. This isn't like Jordan Henderson where a second touch of the ball was often needed to tame it after the first. Rice brings the ball under instant control. But he appears not to have thought too hard about what he might do with possession until he actually got it. The second is that he's really quite poor at switching play. In that deep position you ideally want your defensive midfielder to be the team's steering wheel. But Rice tends to play the ball the way he's facing. Once he's decided on a line of attack he sticks with it. I don't know whether he's an improvement on what you had before at DM, but at the moment you'd have to say that the vast amount of money Arteta spent on him looks like money badly spent. A good player for sure, but he needs to smash through that ceiling. Can he?As for the duds, Arsenal have too many. The bench is weak and Arteta clearly has no confidence in it. What on earth possessed him to acquire Jorginho, one of the slowest footballers seen in England in the last ten years? Nor is Harvetz equipped to play Premier League football at elite level. Everyone it seems but Arteta realised this after the Chelsea experience. Jesus has a terrible attitude for a forward too, forever taking the easy option of falling to the floor in hope of a free kick instead of riding tackles or trying to make defenders miserable by hitting them with his body. See Jota and Salah for these things. Gabriel at the back is clearly too weak and has got away with a lot of poor defending in recent games - but also against Man United earlier in the season where he looked like he'd lost the plot.Arsenal will continue to bother the best teams I think. They're not out of the Title race either. But I'd be surprised if you won anything with the team you currently have.