I get your point about Rice Yorky, has he actually improved us overall, the jury is well and truly out in that, and most would say no, but the problem was the player that was in his position that was actually performing well was just so unreliable, in terms of fitness and of course off the field issues, and this season has emphasised that even more. Jorginho was bought at the middle of last season as well because of this, and also to add a bit of experience to a young side. Ultimately though, injuries in defence probably cost us more.
Rice was a massive outlay, but you are paying a premium for his different qualities, leadership, personality, home grown, age, robustness especially compared to the guy he was replacing, and that's before you talk about the actual player. We defo paid more than we wanted to, but we were balls deep at that point, so paid what we needed to to secure him.
I think you are underestimating the squad Emery has. Martinez, Carlos, Pau Torres, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins, Diaby, Zaniolo... there are some very good players there, and Villa have spent a decent amount assembling that side together as well. Obviously that was offset a big way by the Grealish sale.
Emery is doing very well at Villa just now, not denying that, but i'll hold fire until i see how it plays out. He's a terrific manager in European cup competitions, especially of course Europa League level, but since his Valencia days back in 2011 or so, his highest league placing with all his teams is 5th, his teams seem to die away in the 2nd half of seasons while he enters the latter stages in European competition. Apart at PSG of course, but then i discount everything managers do at PSG. Has he won any domestic trophies in that time apart from in France?
I rate Emery, but in my opinion he seems to have found his niche with European football, i remain to be convinced he has what it takes to make a team challenge over the course of a long season.