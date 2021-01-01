Yep. It's the mentality actually. That's the main thing Arteta hasn't instilled into his team.



That Arsenal team - as it is, under Jurgen Klopp, would've scored and won the game. That same team under Emery would've scored. I dunno if they would've sealed the game, but they would've scored.

That's the difference. The individual, hence collective will to win, would've been overwhelming. They would've found a way, regardless of that little bit of a lack in quality upfront or the way they play. And as a team, they would've put bodies and energy on the line to prevent any goals.



Only City can win with quality and technique alone(mostly), but quality alone gets you only so far. In the moments that count- against the opponents that make it hard for you, you need mentality in addition. That's a complete package.



Why does our team get so much disrespect? This Arsenal side have won nothing.



I think thats a little unfair on Arteta actually.They dont have any world class players, apart from arguably Saliba (and I dont really think he is, I wouldnt swap him for Konate and for sure not Virg). They did ever so well last season...but it was a freak. I was genuinely quite surprised at how many people were tipping them to win the league this season. That was a good team who hit on an insane run of momentum coupled with it being a very odd season with the World Cup.Their summer activity looks odder and odder though. Rice is decent but they got absolutely rinsed, and they've now overplayed him to the extent that he looks terrible. Its fine to go big on someone you think is a game changer (he isnt...) but you've got to have other options in there, and if you dont (they dont....), £105 million on one player is absolute insanity. Havertz was just bizarre. He wasnt actually too bad yesterday in open play...but they were relying on him to be their main threat and he's just not that. People keep saying they remind them of us from like 17/18 but we had absolute assasins up front for us. Its all very well having someone like that playing false 9 but when your two other attackers have scored 13 in 51 this season between them you're just not going to win many games comfortable (which they havent).Sadly I think thats what most people think of when they think of Arsenal now. AFTV. A load of absolute dipshits going way OTT either way with their team, talking shit and buying Bentleys.I wasnt seeing their utter dominance in the first half. They had one sequence where Gomez basically gave the ball to them in our penalty area where they had about four shots and Odegaard hit the bar...but so did we. They had Havertz head a free header wide....but so did we. They actually looked more of a threat when they went route one for the chances for Nelson and Saka. Apart from that....what was there? And in the process....they clearly burnt themselves out early. Proper desperation stuff.To play us without Salah, VVD, Robbo, Matip, Szob, Thiago, Endo, Bajcetic and Tsimikas and not score a goal is a really bad look.