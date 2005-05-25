







Lets see going forward, like I said, all we can do is speculate. I think it might be difficult to add players in January because of FFP, but thats after a big summer spend. I do think we still have players that can be moved out to help with trading, we still have guys like Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares and Patino out on loan, and I think guys like Ramsdale, Nketiah, Partey, Nelson, Jorginho, Elneny, maybe even Smith-Rowe time at the club could be naturally coming to the end. Then we have signings like Kiwior that havent really worked but is getting significant interest back in Italy.Naturally after a poor run of form, everyone asks questions and in the space of a couple of poor weeks everything goes from being rosy to being shite with little middle ground. But bar Fulham, the performances have still being good, we arent dropping to Utds level of shite lets say. We have an issue with finishing just now, we have players off form, but I believe being in so off form is just a temporary thing. Obviously being able to add a player or 2 would help.I do agree though about the comments about the decisiveness of both boxes, games like yesterday are decided on these small margins and thats the difference often in these big games. How successfully we are able to address this will determine if we will always just hang about just under the levels of City and Liverpool, or if we can really go toe to toe with them regularly going forward. Its a proper judge of Arteta now, hes got us to a certain level, but its that last, sometimes hardest step he needs to find.