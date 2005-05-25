« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 155725 times)

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm
Honestly don't know how ours were ever that much higher than yours - if I had to, I'd guess ours included a lot of incentive-based bonuses than yours did not, at the time given we had a far more successful season. But we've shed a fair few high earners since then, including Firmino, Mane, Henderson and Fabinho (who were all on c.£200k).

Contrast to now, and your players *reported* base salaries dwarf ours now. Some of which could prove problematic going forward (Jesus on what, like £250k a week but constantly injured? Havertz on £280k a week and probably needs replaced in your first team?). Meanwhile Arsenal have also spent like drunken sailors in the market on fees, and whilst revenue will have improved being back in the CL for the first time in a number of years, I'd imagine it's still well below the likes of City and Utd (and probably us, even despite being in the EL).

I just find it hard to imagine it's not going to pinch at some point, even if that's only limiting what you can bring in moving forward. You've moved on most of your "deadweight" so not much left to shift in terms of wages and fees (maybe some academy sales will help there) but it's not a great spot to be in when most Arsenal fans say you need 1-2 new genuinely top-class forwards when you're spending £650k a week in wages on your current three starters. The question is, can you definitely afford to go out and spend £80m on a new striker and pay him £250k a week, cos that's the calibre of player most Arsenal fans think you need.

I agree. Actually think Arsenal are nearing the limits of the Profit and Sustainability rules now. To be fair, with all the money spent, they've assembled a good and pretty young squad, so in theory, they probably won't need to spend at the same level they have been the next, say, three years. But I'm quite sure it can't simply continue as it has, unless they were to do things like winning the CL and frequently being in semis/finals.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,437
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
Makes me laugh how the solution to their issue is just getting in one striker, according to pundits. As if one man on his own is going to deliver all the goals they need.

The issue they have is that practically none of their attackers are built to score a lot of goals. Saka is a creative attacking midfielder/winger, Martinelli is a show pony winger and Jesus is a false 9 who does his best work outside the box. They need two or more likely three attackers who are all built to score goals.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,437
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm
I agree. Actually think Arsenal are nearing the limits of the Profit and Sustainability rules now. To be fair, with all the money spent, they've assembled a good and pretty young squad, so in theory, they probably won't need to spend at the same level they have been the next, say, three years. But I'm quite sure it can't simply continue as it has, unless they were to do things like winning the CL and frequently being in semis/finals.

Their squad is massively imbalanced. They have loaded up the middle third of the field but despite all the money spent, they have a shite set of keepers and probably need two or three attackers. The money they have spent signing players like Jorginho, Timber, Havertz and Trossard is ridiculous. If you want to win things then buy players who are decisive.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,106
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Boos at full time? ;D
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm
Their squad is massively imbalanced. They have loaded up the middle third of the field but despite all the money spent, they have a shite set of keepers and probably need two or three attackers. The money they have spent signing players like Jorginho, Timber, Havertz and Trossard is ridiculous. If you want to win things then buy players who are decisive.

Couldn't agree more. Neil Atkinson has laboured the point on TAW, but he's right - Liverpool have the best goalkeeper, the best cental defender and arguably the best attack (at least in terms of variety) in the league. That's what counts the most.

Arsenal's midfield is a nice mix of power and grace, and they'll often look like outplaying teams. The problem is, they're not actually outplaying anyone if they're not better in both boxes. That's what it really comes down to. Ferguson knew it too. Arguably United's greatest ever team (07-09) was in the period where they "hadn't replaced Roy Keane properly".
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Effectively, this results confirms that they won't win a trophy this year. It must really sting for this team to not win any major trophy.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • YNWA
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Boos at full time? ;D

Incredible wasn't it? One of the worst fanbases in the league and that's saying something.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,106
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm
Incredible wasn't it? One of the worst fanbases in the league and that's saying something.
Amount of messages I had from Arsenal support beforehand suggesting they expected us to get a good result was staggering. Arteta halo beginning to slip?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
Ramsdales attempted save for the first is one of the funniest things i've seen this season
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm
One of the best things about that win and avoiding a draw, is not having to watch Havertz play another 90 minutes. Hes dreadful and so irritating to watch. Looks like hes in slow motion.

Sakas still young but the hype around him is crazy. A huge cryarse too.

Joe had a cup of saka postmatch...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,437
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
Ramsdales attempted save for the first is one of the funniest things i've seen this season

He is a weirdo. Is smiling and laughing after a save normal behaviour for him or does he just do that against us?
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:01:25 pm
Great win.
Is TNB still on the slopes?

Yes, but slaloming rather than downhill; downhill is too direct...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
He is a weirdo. Is smiling and laughing after a save normal behaviour for him or does he just do that against us?

Gotta be mad to be a keeper!!

He does remind me of Pickford sometimes, the grinning and laughing thing is something he loves to do too, never quite understood it
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:13:48 pm
Fanbase and team has the highest gimp per capita in the league, and that includes Newcastle and Chelsea. Knocking them out the cup, and being above them in the league after them giving it the big ones, fantastic.

Expected Gimp per-capita?

X-GPC?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,437
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 11:22:30 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:01:00 pm
Couldn't agree more. Neil Atkinson has laboured the point on TAW, but he's right - Liverpool have the best goalkeeper, the best cental defender and arguably the best attack (at least in terms of variety) in the league. That's what counts the most.

Arsenal's midfield is a nice mix of power and grace, and they'll often look like outplaying teams. The problem is, they're not actually outplaying anyone if they're not better in both boxes. That's what it really comes down to. Ferguson knew it too. Arguably United's greatest ever team (07-09) was in the period where they "hadn't replaced Roy Keane properly".

They do have a very good squad with some quality players of course like Rice, Saliba, Odegaard and Saka. But you need to be quality in both boxes to be successful and thats where they struggle. They didnt spend that much money on Saliba, Odegaard and Saka of course but the likes of Jesus, Rice, Havertz, Partey, White and Zinchenko cost a good amount and none of them are difference makers no matter how good Rice is.

Lets not forget they almost signed Mudryk as well.
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
He is a weirdo. Is smiling and laughing after a save normal behaviour for him or does he just do that against us?
He has admitted he can't concentrate for the whole 90 minutes of a game and instead sing songs along with the fans, etc. so it might be just how he is.

I like him as a keeper though, it baffles me why Arteta went for Raya who even statistically is just marginally better if at all.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Irishred1

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3896 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Boos at full time? ;D
Maybe some of the Everton fans stayed in London for the weekend?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,706
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3897 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm
Makes me laugh how the solution to their issue is just getting in one striker, according to pundits. As if one man on his own is going to deliver all the goals they need.

The issue they have is that practically none of their attackers are built to score a lot of goals. Saka is a creative attacking midfielder/winger, Martinelli is a show pony winger and Jesus is a false 9 who does his best work outside the box. They need two or more likely three attackers who are all built to score goals.

Effectively they play with 4 centre backs and six midfield players. They are then surprised that they are really good in the first two-thirds of the pitch but woeful at scoring goals. They press well and are good between the lines but that is because they completely overload those areas.

It is if they don't realise that bringing in out-and-out attackers who score goals means they are going to be less dominant in the midfield and inside forward positions.

They have this bizarre notion that they can almost add an out-and-out striker and not lose out in terms of pressing and chance creation. It is as if they want to play a 4-6 formation and add a 'Toney' like attacker and play a 4-6-1.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 12:01:18 am »
Konate is a level above Saliba and he showed it again against them.

They need better FBs as well as a #9 as well.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,066
  • Never Forget
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 12:06:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:50 pm
He is a weirdo. Is smiling and laughing after a save normal behaviour for him or does he just do that against us?

Agreed. It's not the first time I've seen him all happy slappy with his defenders after a good save only to concede seconds later.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 12:12:22 am »
Not often I get to go away (bar Wembley) but that was fun. We moan about our atmosphere but fucking hell what was that by mumbling bumbling arsenal!!!?

Onwards to Wednesday.

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,892
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 12:24:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
Effectively, this results confirms that they won't win a trophy this year. It must really sting for this team to not win any major trophy.

Effectively, Arteta is still living off that FA Cup win in his first season that he has managed with Emery's team. After 4 seasons, and after a fortune spent, they are still not looking like winning anything ...
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 12:33:04 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
Ramsdales attempted save for the first is one of the funniest things i've seen this season

Poor Jota got absolutely clattered
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • ....mmm
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 12:36:52 am »
Leaving the ground on 90 and booing.

I was actually livid, why leave with the game in the balance?
Logged
:D

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • YNWA
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 12:38:01 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:36:52 am
Leaving the ground on 90 and booing.

I was actually livid, why leave with the game in the balance?

No doubt singing "what do we think of Tottenham" as well instead of getting behind their team?
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 01:08:35 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
Boos at full time? ;D

Didn't think any of theirs were still left in the ground at full time
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 01:42:21 am »
Clark + Quansah + Gravenberch + Bradley + Elliot + Curtis Jones
2 Recalled loanees... boys against men!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:51 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 01:47:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:24:53 am
Effectively, Arteta is still living off that FA Cup win in his first season that he has managed with Emery's team. After 4 seasons, and after a fortune spent, they are still not looking like winning anything ...
Emery's a methodical manager and has proven that he can get it right. And he has the ability to instill a winning mentality into his team. Look at the shambles at Villa and where he's got them.
It could've been so different if they'd given him time.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:06 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 01:48:42 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:33:04 am
Poor Jota got absolutely clattered

Jota caused the mayhem
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,695
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 01:55:19 am »
Their Fans were extremely Evertony today

Screaming and booing the ref over non existent handballs and fouls that weren't.

While we went through our repertoire of songs they sang their classics. 'AAAARSEuhnul' 'who's the scouser in the black' and 'booo'.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 02:55:31 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
Effectively they play with 4 centre backs and six midfield players. They are then surprised that they are really good in the first two-thirds of the pitch but woeful at scoring goals. They press well and are good between the lines but that is because they completely overload those areas.

It is if they don't realise that bringing in out-and-out attackers who score goals means they are going to be less dominant in the midfield and inside forward positions.

They have this bizarre notion that they can almost add an out-and-out striker and not lose out in terms of pressing and chance creation. It is as if they want to play a 4-6 formation and add a 'Toney' like attacker and play a 4-6-1.

yup thats i what i saw today. works well when teams try to play from the back like us and wished we played it long at times. there were some hairy moments when we got caught out by them covering our passing angles.

just doesnt have the killer instinct and ability to pull something out when needed like most top teams, one of which is us of course.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 02:57:28 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm


Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:30:09 pm


Lets see going forward, like I said, all we can do is speculate. I think it might be difficult to add players in January because of FFP, but thats after a big summer spend. I do think we still have players that can be moved out to help with trading, we still have guys like Tierney, Lokonga, Tavares and Patino out on loan, and I think guys like Ramsdale, Nketiah, Partey, Nelson, Jorginho, Elneny, maybe even Smith-Rowe time at the club could be naturally coming to the end. Then we have signings like Kiwior that havent really worked but is getting significant interest back in Italy.

Naturally after a poor run of form, everyone asks questions and in the space of a couple of poor weeks everything goes from being rosy to being shite with little middle ground. But bar Fulham, the performances have still being good, we arent dropping to Utds level of shite lets say. We have an issue with finishing just now, we have players off form, but I believe being in so off form is just a temporary thing. Obviously being able to add a player or 2 would help.

I do agree though about the comments about the decisiveness of both boxes, games like yesterday are decided on these small margins and thats the difference often in these big games. How successfully we are able to address this will determine if we will always just hang about just under the levels of City and Liverpool, or if we can really go toe to toe with them regularly going forward. Its a proper judge of Arteta now, hes got us to a certain level, but its that last, sometimes hardest step he needs to find.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:59:28 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 02:57:41 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 26, 2023, 04:20:55 pm
Me, watching Kai Havertz play football for the last 3+ seasons:


Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 