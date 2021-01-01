Couldn't agree more. Neil Atkinson has laboured the point on TAW, but he's right - Liverpool have the best goalkeeper, the best cental defender and arguably the best attack (at least in terms of variety) in the league. That's what counts the most.
Arsenal's midfield is a nice mix of power and grace, and they'll often look like outplaying teams. The problem is, they're not actually outplaying anyone if they're not better in both boxes. That's what it really comes down to. Ferguson knew it too. Arguably United's greatest ever team (07-09) was in the period where they "hadn't replaced Roy Keane properly".
They do have a very good squad with some quality players of course like Rice, Saliba, Odegaard and Saka. But you need to be quality in both boxes to be successful and thats where they struggle. They didnt spend that much money on Saliba, Odegaard and Saka of course but the likes of Jesus, Rice, Havertz, Partey, White and Zinchenko cost a good amount and none of them are difference makers no matter how good Rice is.
Lets not forget they almost signed Mudryk as well.