Makes me laugh how the solution to their issue is just getting in one striker, according to pundits. As if one man on his own is going to deliver all the goals they need.



The issue they have is that practically none of their attackers are built to score a lot of goals. Saka is a creative attacking midfielder/winger, Martinelli is a show pony winger and Jesus is a false 9 who does his best work outside the box. They need two or more likely three attackers who are all built to score goals.



Effectively they play with 4 centre backs and six midfield players. They are then surprised that they are really good in the first two-thirds of the pitch but woeful at scoring goals. They press well and are good between the lines but that is because they completely overload those areas.It is if they don't realise that bringing in out-and-out attackers who score goals means they are going to be less dominant in the midfield and inside forward positions.They have this bizarre notion that they can almost add an out-and-out striker and not lose out in terms of pressing and chance creation. It is as if they want to play a 4-6 formation and add a 'Toney' like attacker and play a 4-6-1.