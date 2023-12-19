« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 151292 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,139
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 11:11:34 pm
Who do you feel is then?
:lmao
Yeah, i missed this. Would love to know the answer and how it is substantiated. I mean, he has the most the goal contributions of any player in the league this season and possibly of all the big leagues in Europe?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,644
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Was coming on here to say pretty much the same stuff.

He's inflated every fee received there, and understated what they paid for Ramsdale. Probably for Raya too, but we won't know that til the summer for sure probably.

Almost like the idea that they're shewd in the market is bullshit.

The one thing I would accept in his post is that the age profile of the team is fairly young, so yes, they probably will be around at least the top 4 the next couple of years. But my God they have absolute shat out money to just get that far.

yep for sure! They have a lot of good young players, but they have spent a lot of course, at least I guess they can say theyve spent far better than some other clubs we can mention! But in Saka, Rice, Odegard, Saliba, Martinelli, Gabriel, Timber to name some, there is strong core of players in their early to mid 20s. But they still have made 2 or 3 odd transfers recently, and the goalie ones are some of them, they have commited a lot of money to two goalies who are decent, rather than of the upper tier of goalie, and seemed to have messed things up more than sorted something out. They Raya transfer was just plain odd, I get that they feel the need to improve on Ramsdale but throwing £30 mill at Raya seemed rather counter-productive! 
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:35:19 am
The funny thing is, Balogun is better than any of your current strikers (and he is only 22), Willock is doing better than Havertz, and Iwobi is doing better than Trossard. Not to mention Martinez being better than both of your goalkeepers. It is interesting how Arteta gets a free pass with your fan base for all of these fuck-ups with the Academy players ...

Balogun isnt better than Jesus, thats a mental take. Goals have also dried up for Balogun a bit. As for Willock being better than Haavertz, another crazy take, and Iwobi better than Trossard? What are you doing

And you think we are giving Arteta a pass for selling Willock, Iwobi and Balogun?

« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:26 am by BigBrainArteta »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 12:08:19 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm
Balogun isnt better than Jesus, thats a mental take. Goals have also dried up for Balogun a bit. As for Willock being better than Haavertz, another crazy take, and Iwobi better than Trossard? What are you doing

And you think we are giving Arteta a pass for selling Willock, Iwobi and Balogun?

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 03:12:13 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 05:49:27 am
Do you remember when Ronaldinho won the ballon dor and was interviewed, and he said hes not even the best player in Barcelona.

Salah isnt even the best player in that LFC front 5.
What a bloody odd thing to post.  :o
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:50 am by Kalito »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 05:23:50 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 11:11:34 pm
Who do you feel is then?

Darwin. He will be Ballon Dor level in 2 years, like how Messi was at the time Ronaldinho made that comment 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 08:58:09 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:23:50 am
Darwin. He will be Ballon Dor level in 2 years, like how Messi was at the time Ronaldinho made that comment 
I think its a bit early to be saying that. Salah is arguably in our top 3 players of all time, given his numbers and consistency. He is still our most productive forward. If Darwin finds his shooting boots then he could well be a ballon dor winner, thats not looking  guaranteed tho
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm »
Will the bookies take bets on Saka diving to the ground, screaming like hes been poleaxed, in every single game this season?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
Saka is just a farce at this stage.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,469
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 05:21:02 pm »
Honestly delighted our team isn't on the same planet as these.

Just absolutely vile players all over the pitch. They might get some silverware if they concentrated on football instead of these antics.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Ben White overdoes the Sunbed doesn't he.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Impressed with their set pieces to be honest. They obviously spend a lot of time practicing them, dont remember being that fearful of a set piece since the Delap days. Fair play.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,244
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:22:11 pm
Ben Orange overdoes the Sunbed doesn't he.

Astounded he didn't get a booking
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:22:11 pm
Ben White overdoes the Sunbed doesn't he.

Looks like he lives his life inside one
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,991
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »
Arteta is auditioning for the Abu Dhabi job, no doubts about it.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm »
What the fuck does that whiny diving little rat Odegaard need to do to get booked?!?!
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,139
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 05:59:21 pm »
Fucking hell, Arsenal are a fucking disgrace. Diving c*nts.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm »
Why did Harvey get booked for dissent but Odegaard didnt?
Logged

Online d.arn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 06:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 05:51:47 pm
What the fuck does that whiny diving little rat Odegaard need to do to get booked?!?!

Rule only applies for Liverpool players. Harvey, for example.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:59:34 pm
Why did Harvey get booked for dissent but Odegaard didnt?


And all the others before him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 06:01:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:00:38 pm

And all the others before him.
Fucking joke isnt it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 