The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Quote from: Darren G on Today at 11:11:34 pm
Who do you feel is then?
:lmao
Yeah, i missed this. Would love to know the answer and how it is substantiated. I mean, he has the most the goal contributions of any player in the league this season and possibly of all the big leagues in Europe?
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:15:57 pm
Was coming on here to say pretty much the same stuff.

He's inflated every fee received there, and understated what they paid for Ramsdale. Probably for Raya too, but we won't know that til the summer for sure probably.

Almost like the idea that they're shewd in the market is bullshit.

The one thing I would accept in his post is that the age profile of the team is fairly young, so yes, they probably will be around at least the top 4 the next couple of years. But my God they have absolute shat out money to just get that far.

yep for sure! They have a lot of good young players, but they have spent a lot of course, at least I guess they can say theyve spent far better than some other clubs we can mention! But in Saka, Rice, Odegard, Saliba, Martinelli, Gabriel, Timber to name some, there is strong core of players in their early to mid 20s. But they still have made 2 or 3 odd transfers recently, and the goalie ones are some of them, they have commited a lot of money to two goalies who are decent, rather than of the upper tier of goalie, and seemed to have messed things up more than sorted something out. They Raya transfer was just plain odd, I get that they feel the need to improve on Ramsdale but throwing £30 mill at Raya seemed rather counter-productive! 
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:35:19 am
The funny thing is, Balogun is better than any of your current strikers (and he is only 22), Willock is doing better than Havertz, and Iwobi is doing better than Trossard. Not to mention Martinez being better than both of your goalkeepers. It is interesting how Arteta gets a free pass with your fan base for all of these fuck-ups with the Academy players ...

Balogun isnt better than Jesus, thats a mental take. Goals have also dried up for Balogun a bit. As for Willock being better than Haavertz, another crazy take, and Iwobi better than Trossard? Shat are you doing

And you think we are giving Arteta a pass for selling Willock, Iwobi and Balogun?

