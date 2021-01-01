Was coming on here to say pretty much the same stuff.



He's inflated every fee received there, and understated what they paid for Ramsdale. Probably for Raya too, but we won't know that til the summer for sure probably.



Almost like the idea that they're shewd in the market is bullshit.



The one thing I would accept in his post is that the age profile of the team is fairly young, so yes, they probably will be around at least the top 4 the next couple of years. But my God they have absolute shat out money to just get that far.



yep for sure! They have a lot of good young players, but they have spent a lot of course, at least I guess they can say theyve spent far better than some other clubs we can mention! But in Saka, Rice, Odegard, Saliba, Martinelli, Gabriel, Timber to name some, there is strong core of players in their early to mid 20s. But they still have made 2 or 3 odd transfers recently, and the goalie ones are some of them, they have commited a lot of money to two goalies who are decent, rather than of the upper tier of goalie, and seemed to have messed things up more than sorted something out. They Raya transfer was just plain odd, I get that they feel the need to improve on Ramsdale but throwing £30 mill at Raya seemed rather counter-productive!