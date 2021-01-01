Theyve bought a few 8/10s (Odegaard, Havertz, viera) and Jesus. But Jesus doesnt score enough goals to make up for the fact that Martinelli and Saka havent become Mane/ Salah level production wise forwards. Benefit of hindsight they definitely should have put some of the money thats gone into defensive players/ midfielders into a striker with higher production than Jesus and/or extra wide forward quality. I though Saka might take a production leap this season but that hasnt happened so there simply isnt enough goals in the team to get close to 90 points.



While I agree with your point in general about having another forward in there, you need to remember last season it wasnt really a front 3, it was more a front 4 in terms of output. Martinelli, Saka, the number 9 (Jesus / Nketiah) and Odegaard, all got around 15 goals each. Thats where its slightly different from the past Liverpool teams who got to 90 points who were more reliant on just the front 3 as a source of goals.Xhaka also got 7 goals, so I can sort of see some thinking that if you add Havertz there instead of Xhaka, you could at least match that output, maybe even get him to 10 goals or so and almost have the goals shared around a front 5. Unfortunately its not a case like you mention that guys like Saka havent taken a production leap, theyve actually regressed, thats the main problem. That could be due to tactics, due to being overplayed, or just a natural dip in form.Having a look at the past Liverpool teams that got 90+ points,18/19 - 97 points, 89 goals.19/20 - 99 points, 85 goals.21/22 - 92 points, 94 goals.Arsenal 22-23 - 84 points, 88 goals.So I think its a bit more complicated than saying we dont have the goals in the team to get to 90 points. Last season evidently there was, but the defence let us down, but even that was mainly in the run in at the end of the season when we lost Saliba to injury.