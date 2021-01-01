« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 149987 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,662
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 05:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:57:05 pm
I expect us to go as strong as possible. Isnt there a long gap after the Fulham game? Itll be as strong as injury permits for Arsenal, and more or less the same for Fulham.

You know, I thought the 2nd leg of the Fulham game was a week after the first so yeah, we may go stronger than I initially thought. We've got Mac Allister and Jota who probably need minutes and Elliott hasn't been starting much. Defence is where we might have an issue, Konate needs to be managed and Gomez and Alexander-Arnold probably need a rest at some point but I can't see Klopp playing Bradley, Quansah and Beck together in against Arsenal. So I probably was completely off base and we may well play a strong side.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,808
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 05:54:02 pm »
If it was at Anfield I'd definitely fancy Liverpool to go through. Arsenal will have home advantage so I wouldn't just expect us to turn up there and win, if anything they'll probably play what is closer to their first 11 too, though I think Klopp will go relatively strong. Every cup game is must win but I think it's bigger for Arsenal, especially with us already having another semi final this month. If Arsenal go out then I think silverware is beyond them this season. Not to jinx anything on our end but regardless I expect Man City to finish at least 7/8/9 points ahead of Arsenal in the league and would fancy either them or Madrid/Bayern to beat them in Europe if it comes to it. This will be a good opportunity for silverware for Arsenal.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm »
Release the drum!
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 07:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/05/arteta-demands-arsenal-fans-make-the-emirates-more-hostile-for-opposition

Arteta's right, your fans are shite, etc.

TNB will no more than me coz Im not a match going fan but Ive heard quite a few times that last season The Emirates was great atmosphere wise for nearly every game, but the club has tinkered and tweaked things regarding tickets to combat touts, and introduced a ballot system and stuff but instead its helped have a detrimental affect on atmosphere.

Dont know the details but heard and read a few folk moaning about it now.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 07:36:56 pm »
Feck me! Some Arsenal fans now saying Arteta's the reason they're "out of the title race"!?
WTF- I thought he was the reason they were "challenging" in the first place!

Did they forget the days of Emery and the latter days of Wenger?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:38:34 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:36:56 pm
Feck me! Some Arsenal fans now saying Arteta's the reason they're "out of the title race"!?
WTF- I thought he was the reason they were "challenging" in the first place!

Did they forget the days of Emery and the latter days of Wenger?

Have a squint in Arsenal Mania, last time I had a look on there there was folk hating him and thats when we were top of the league.

Youll also come away realising why Arsenal fans post on different boards.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,379
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:21:35 pm
TNB will no more than me coz Im not a match going fan but Ive heard quite a few times that last season The Emirates was great atmosphere wise for nearly every game, but the club has tinkered and tweaked things regarding tickets to combat touts, and introduced a ballot system and stuff but instead its helped have a detrimental affect on atmosphere.

Dont know the details but heard and read a few folk moaning about it now.

Last year you guys had one song that you destroyed and sang to death. Like death death.


That said - it seemed like you enjoyed and were bouncing for a while. It disappeared towards the end of the season of course.

Is it back this year?
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 08:44:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm
Have a squint in Arsenal Mania, last time I had a look on there there was folk hating him and thats when we were top of the league.

Youll also come away realising why Arsenal fans post on different boards.
Arsenal blogosphere has been good and pretty sane since early internet days. The sane fans preferred reading blogs and the WUMs preferred Arsenal forums.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm
Have a squint in Arsenal Mania, last time I had a look on there there was folk hating him and thats when we were top of the league.

Youll also come away realising why Arsenal fans post on different boards.

AFTV isn't helping either. Some of the "big" names over there, are always gunning for him.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 09:42:50 pm »
Martin feckin Keown on YT calling on OUR players to step up - the irony. ;D
(it's talkshite so I guess we can't expect anything better, but I jst saw it in my recommended)

"Martin Keown CALLS For Liverpool Players To STEP UP In Mo Salah's Absence 😳 | talkSPORT"

Bet he can't wait for us to stumble!
What are people thinking- we're just going to play with 10 men? What about the other times the others have "stepped up"?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:55:47 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm »
Anyone seen tnb since the Fulham game. I know we've been taking the piss, but he usually shows up. Genuinely a bit concerned for him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,662
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:38 pm
Anyone seen tnb since the Fulham game. I know we've been taking the piss, but he usually shows up. Genuinely a bit concerned for him.

North Bank Last Active:Today at 09:06:50 pm. Cheeky sod.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm
North Bank Last Active:Today at 09:06:50 pm. Cheeky sod.
Cheers.

Obviously, he's checking the RAWK ski resort threads.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:42:50 pm
Martin feckin Keown on YT calling on OUR players to step up - the irony. ;D
Get in your box, ya twat! (it's talkshite so I guess we can't expect anything better, but I jst saw it in my recommended)

"Martin Keown CALLS For Liverpool Players To STEP UP In Mo Salah's Absence 😳 | talkSPORT"

Bet he can't wait for us to stumble!

Bet a simple non HAL 9000 level chat bot could've randomly generated that in half a second,they could've saved their money and not ask Martin.
100% some of our players will step up though.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 04:25:40 am »
Think we will certainly play a stronger team. Would also like to see Jorginho come into the pivot and Rice on the left edge. Momentum is everything in football, and a win would certainly help get us going again. A loss would be a huge momentum killer

Can see Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Perhaps Liverpool will play a bit of a weaker team with the League semi final only 3 days later. You would want to take a lead going to Fulham. They are not pushovers.
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 04:41:06 am »
Quote from: decosabute on January  3, 2024, 11:15:44 pm
Couldn't agree more.

And to me, the situation with the goalkeepers is the perfect example. Spends big money on Ramsdale. Then, after nearly two seasons, he even gets a bumper new contract. A couple of months later, they then spend another £40m (yeah technically it's a loan for now, but we all know that's just an accounting diddle) on a fella who might  be a slight improvement. They just feel like a team that's spending for spending's sake.

Also the "aren't liverpool also signing players too?" stuff is bullshit false equivalence. Totally different levels of spend and context - we usually either have to sell to buy (when did Arsenal last sell a genuinely good player for anything like real money? Chamberlain?) or buy in response to someone choosing to leave. It's not the same and they know it.

Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards? As for Raya costing 40m, its actually 30m, 3m loan fee with a 27m obligation.

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.

The last two results have bene utterly dire. But we are not going away. And ive always said, considering the ages of Saka 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 24, Saliba 22; there shouldn't be any reactionary takes to poor form. Progress is never linear; but such is the nature of modern football fans, the last two results is evidence we are on the pathway to finishing 8th again.

We are a long way from peaking as a squad and as a club; last thing we need to do is listen to the talksport phone in wallys

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12936962/david-raya-brentford-goalkeeper-moves-to-arsenal-on-initial-3m-loan-with-27m-option-to-buy
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:41 am by BigBrainArteta »
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 04:43:54 am »
I know they've already won this competition under Arteta, and I still think they're in with a chance of the league (and maybe even the Champions League if the draw is kind to them), but they ought to go strong because this is a real chance of silverware for them, and although it's not their objective for this season, winning trophies is always a good thing. Having said that, I'm really confident regardless of the team who we put out and I'm not sure why.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 04:47:57 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am
Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards? As for Raya costing 40m, its actually 30m, 3m loan fee with a 27m obligation.

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.

The last two results have bene utterly dire. But we are not going away. And ive always said, considering the ages of Saka 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 24, Saliba 22; there shouldn't be any reactionary takes to poor form. Progress is never linear; but such is the nature of modern football fans, the last two results is evidence we are on the pathway to finishing 8th again.

We are a long way from peaking as a squad and as a club; last thing we need to do is listen to the talksport phone in wallys

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12936962/david-raya-brentford-goalkeeper-moves-to-arsenal-on-initial-3m-loan-with-27m-option-to-buy

You are definitely not going away. I think next season will be a massive one for you - by then, you will probably have a forward in who is capable of scoring goals, and in Martinelli and Saka you have real match winners. Rice is one of my favourite players full stop, and Saliba is showing so much promise for someone so young. Still a load of question marks, but those questions will probably be answered as the aforementioned players reach their peaks.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,244
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 05:49:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:42:50 pm
Martin feckin Keown on YT calling on OUR players to step up - the irony. ;D
(it's talkshite so I guess we can't expect anything better, but I jst saw it in my recommended)

"Martin Keown CALLS For Liverpool Players To STEP UP In Mo Salah's Absence 😳 | talkSPORT"

Bet he can't wait for us to stumble!
What are people thinking- we're just going to play with 10 men? What about the other times the others have "stepped up"?

Do you remember when Ronaldinho won the ballon dor and was interviewed, and he said hes not even the best player in Barcelona.

Salah isnt even the best player in that LFC front 5.
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 05:50:50 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am
Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards? As for Raya costing 40m, its actually 30m, 3m loan fee with a 27m obligation.

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.

The last two results have bene utterly dire. But we are not going away. And ive always said, considering the ages of Saka 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 24, Saliba 22; there shouldn't be any reactionary takes to poor form. Progress is never linear; but such is the nature of modern football fans, the last two results is evidence we are on the pathway to finishing 8th again.

We are a long way from peaking as a squad and as a club; last thing we need to do is listen to the talksport phone in wallys

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12936962/david-raya-brentford-goalkeeper-moves-to-arsenal-on-initial-3m-loan-with-27m-option-to-buy
Let's forget about inflation, define > 40m as big money, and compare:

https://www.transfermarkt.us/jurgen-klopp/spielertransfers/trainer/118

https://www.transfermarkt.us/mikel-arteta/spielertransfers/trainer/47620

Klopp's been in England for twice the time. Pretty similar trend.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:52:26 am by Bullet500 »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 07:46:53 am »
Theyve bought a few 8/10s (Odegaard, Havertz, viera) and Jesus. But Jesus doesnt score enough goals to make up for the fact that Martinelli and Saka havent become Mane/ Salah level production wise forwards. Benefit of hindsight they definitely should have put some of the money thats gone into defensive players/ midfielders into a striker with higher production than Jesus and/or extra wide forward quality. I though Saka might take a production leap this season but that hasnt happened so there simply isnt enough goals in the team to get close to 90 points.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 07:49:47 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth

Your 2 points on this part contradict each other somewhat BBA. You talk about the restrictions of FFP and thats correct, but then for some reason you bring up the owners wealth. I dont think thats neither hear nor there, most Premier League clubs are owned by Billionaires now. Unless Im really wrong,  I dont believe the owners are investing big money in to transfers allowing us to spend, so it was strange to bring that up?
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 08:16:24 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:46:53 am
Theyve bought a few 8/10s (Odegaard, Havertz, viera) and Jesus. But Jesus doesnt score enough goals to make up for the fact that Martinelli and Saka havent become Mane/ Salah level production wise forwards. Benefit of hindsight they definitely should have put some of the money thats gone into defensive players/ midfielders into a striker with higher production than Jesus and/or extra wide forward quality. I though Saka might take a production leap this season but that hasnt happened so there simply isnt enough goals in the team to get close to 90 points.

While I agree with your point in general about having another forward in there, you need to remember last season it wasnt really a front 3, it was more a front 4 in terms of output. Martinelli, Saka, the number 9 (Jesus / Nketiah) and Odegaard, all got around 15 goals each. Thats where its slightly different from the past Liverpool teams who got to 90 points who were more reliant on just the front 3 as a source of goals.

Xhaka also got 7 goals, so I can sort of see some thinking that if you add Havertz there instead of Xhaka, you could at least match that output, maybe even get him to 10 goals or so and almost have the goals shared around a front 5. Unfortunately its not a case like you mention that guys like Saka havent taken a production leap, theyve actually regressed, thats the main problem. That could be due to tactics, due to being overplayed, or just a natural dip in form.

Having a look at the past Liverpool teams that got 90+ points,

18/19 - 97 points, 89 goals.
19/20 - 99 points, 85 goals.
21/22 - 92 points, 94 goals.

Arsenal 22-23 - 84 points, 88 goals.

So I think its a bit more complicated than saying we dont have the goals in the team to get to 90 points. Last season evidently there was, but the defence let us down, but even that was mainly in the run in at the end of the season when we lost Saliba to injury.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:26 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,132
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 09:15:52 am »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,342
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 10:41:03 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am
Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards? As for Raya costing 40m, its actually 30m, 3m loan fee with a 27m obligation.

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.

Wow. Suddenly looks like a brilliant transfer policy. Throw in Andreas Zinckmeister and Lulu Chilvarez, two of the lesser known youth starlets who will both go for around 40 mill, and it starts to look like the smartest bit of transfer dealing in the history of football.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,004
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 10:46:23 am »
Well if there was a game that neither club wanted it is this one. Arteta and Arsenal have put themselves in a place where they simply can't afford another limp display ergo they will have to give it a full blooded go and really they have to win, (I'm ignoring the possibility of a draw because both clubs will be calling up the posters on this thread if it happens). Liverpool have more leeway, playing away from home and with a huge list unavailable as well as a cup semi later this week, but, Klopp doesn't like to lose and with the league game coming up in a couple of weeks would love to leave one on Arteta.

Arsenal have to win and we have to avoid injuries. No idea who is gonna play and therefore what's gonna happen.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Looks like Zinchenko won't be available for them.  :(
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 10:51:58 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:15:52 am
https://billycarpenter.substack.com/p/what-ails-arsenal

Thanks for posting DS, I like billys analysis, I just keep forgetting about it until someone posts a link somewhere.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,080
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 02:50:57 pm
Plenty of Goons seem to agree.  Arteta is a bit of a choke artist; the league will be gone from sight in a few weeks, he needs this.
That's why he won't rest anyone bar the keeper. Even though he needs to rest players but he has a habit of running players into the ground.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 11:35:19 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am
Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards? As for Raya costing 40m, its actually 30m, 3m loan fee with a 27m obligation.

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.

The funny thing is, Balogun is better than any of your current strikers (and he is only 22), Willock is doing better than Havertz, and Iwobi is doing better than Trossard. Not to mention Martinez being better than both of your goalkeepers. It is interesting how Arteta gets a free pass with your fan base for all of these fuck-ups with the Academy players ...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,080
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 11:51:40 am »
Salah > Henry. Surely?
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,343
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am
Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards?
Better to check how much keepers cost historically.
Quote
Progress is never linear; but such is the nature of modern football fans, the last two results is evidence we are on the pathway to finishing 8th again.
That should read - modern Arsenal fans - because outside of your own fanbase I haven't seen such predictions. As Liverpool supporters (can't speak for each and every one), I'd say the general feeling is our keeper is miles better than either of yours, making our defence better than yours and we'll outgun your forwards, even without Salah. If you can take points of City we'd be much obliged.
Quote
Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.
This has more than passing resemblance to the Everton meme where if Moshiri is worth xbillion, then it stands to reason that EFC have xbillion to spend. No one on the planet have more disposable/sportswashing funds than PIF.
Quote
We are a long way from peaking as a squad and as a club; last thing we need to do is listen to the talksport phone in wallys
We've heard this before from Arsenal fans. You love a bit of jam tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 12:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:46:23 am
Well if there was a game that neither club wanted it is this one. Arteta and Arsenal have put themselves in a place where they simply can't afford another limp display ergo they will have to give it a full blooded go and really they have to win, (I'm ignoring the possibility of a draw because both clubs will be calling up the posters on this thread if it happens). Liverpool have more leeway, playing away from home and with a huge list unavailable as well as a cup semi later this week, but, Klopp doesn't like to lose and with the league game coming up in a couple of weeks would love to leave one on Arteta.

Arsenal have to win and we have to avoid injuries. No idea who is gonna play and therefore what's gonna happen.

Not a match I'd consider putting a bet on.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,377
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:46:53 am
Theyve bought a few 8/10s (Odegaard, Havertz, viera) and Jesus. But Jesus doesnt score enough goals to make up for the fact that Martinelli and Saka havent become Mane/ Salah level production wise forwards. Benefit of hindsight they definitely should have put some of the money thats gone into defensive players/ midfielders into a striker with higher production than Jesus and/or extra wide forward quality. I though Saka might take a production leap this season but that hasnt happened so there simply isnt enough goals in the team to get close to 90 points.
Although I don't like him (Jesus), Arteta did a fantastic job getting Jesus.At the time, I thought Arsenal just needed a veteran who was a fighter and who had some quality(usually gave us problems at City). Someone who won't give up easily, will come up with the odd winner when they needed it and will drag them a bit further.
Then they went and got Jesus.
I knew then they've gone up a level.
Jesus is the difference maker in that team. I think the Arsenal lads would prolly agree. Yes Odegaard, but he isn't as impactful as Jesus.Had they gone for Sterling as well, they would've been even better.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:29 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,637
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3635 on: Today at 02:00:13 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:41:06 am
Rasmdale cost 25m, is that a big signing by modern standards? As for Raya costing 40m, its actually 30m, 3m loan fee with a 27m obligation.

We sold Balogun for 35m last summer, we sold Joe Willock for 30m to Newcastle a few years back, likewise Iwobi for 35m to Everton. Selling academy players gives you so much FFP room. I also see Nelson and Nketiah being sold for 25-35m each, perhaps ESR and Patino also get sold. If that happens, there will be another big wave of investment. Because our owners are stacked and come from a family that own half the shares in Walmart, whose market cap is as big as any Middle Eastern Sovreign wealth fund.

The last two results have bene utterly dire. But we are not going away. And ive always said, considering the ages of Saka 22, Rice 24, Martinelli 22, Odegaard 24, Saliba 22; there shouldn't be any reactionary takes to poor form. Progress is never linear; but such is the nature of modern football fans, the last two results is evidence we are on the pathway to finishing 8th again.

We are a long way from peaking as a squad and as a club; last thing we need to do is listen to the talksport phone in wallys

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12936962/david-raya-brentford-goalkeeper-moves-to-arsenal-on-initial-3m-loan-with-27m-option-to-buy

fees are pretty easy to find, its probably best you dont just make them up to try and fit an argument  ;D  Balagoun, Willock and Iwobi all where sold for lower fees for starters.

Ramsdale is in the top 10 most expensive goalie transfers of all time by the way.  The combined fees for him and Raya is pretty mad considering their level, both good but certainly not top class goalies. 
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3636 on: Today at 10:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/05/arteta-demands-arsenal-fans-make-the-emirates-more-hostile-for-opposition

Arteta's right, your fans are shite, etc.

Said enough about them that they booed off an injured player against West Ham.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 