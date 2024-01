Theyíve bought a few 8/10s (Odegaard, Havertz, viera) and Jesus. But Jesus doesnít score enough goals to make up for the fact that Martinelli and Saka havenít become Mane/ Salah level production wise forwards. Benefit of hindsight they definitely should have put some of the money thatís gone into defensive players/ midfielders into a striker with higher production than Jesus and/or extra wide forward quality. I though Saka might take a production leap this season but that hasnít happened so there simply isnít enough goals in the team to get close to 90 points.



While I agree with your point in general about having another forward in there, you need to remember last season it wasnít really a front 3, it was more a front 4 in terms of output. Martinelli, Saka, the number 9 (Jesus / Nketiah) and Odegaard, all got around 15 goals each. Thatís where itís slightly different from the past Liverpool teams who got to 90 points who were more reliant on just the front 3 as a source of goals.Xhaka also got 7 goals, so I can sort of see some thinking that if you add Havertz there instead of Xhaka, you could at least match that output, maybe even get him to 10 goals or so and almost have the goals shared around a front 5. Unfortunately itís not a case like you mention that guys like Saka havenít taken a production leap, theyíve actually regressed, thatís the main problem. That could be due to tactics, due to being overplayed, or just a natural dip in form.Having a look at the past Liverpool teams that got 90+ points,18/19 - 97 points, 89 goals.19/20 - 99 points, 85 goals.21/22 - 92 points, 94 goals.Arsenal 22-23 - 84 points, 88 goals.So I think itís a bit more complicated than saying we donít have the goals in the team to get to 90 points. Last season evidently there was, but the defence let us down, but even that was mainly in the run in at the end of the season when we lost Saliba to injury.