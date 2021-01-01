We're in the process of rebuilding an ageing side though. Arteta has been buying young players for a number of year on top of having the likes of Martinelli, Saka etc already at the club. We will reach a point where we sign 1 first team player per summer max very soon and Arsenal need to be at the same point otherwise they'll be going in circles.



Just need to spend another £150m+ after the £200m from this summer, then theyll really be in contention.



I call for a motion to close this thread.



Arteta and Edu basically ripped up an ageing team and squad after his first 18 months and built a new team as well.I believe he tried to get what he could out of the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette etc and when it was evident they were on the decline and couldnt play the type of football he required they realised a full rebuild would be needed.When you say 1 first team player, do you mean that drops straight into your first XI, or just a player that can genuinely compete for first team places? Because if its the latter, Id prefer at least a minimum of 2 per season.A lot of clubs will spend £150m a season going forward. Thats already becoming a norm for many of the top clubs.Ill back you if we get beat at the weekend.Samie, I keep asking you this, but why does it bother you so much? Like most forums, theres tens and tens of threads available, and see the ones Ive no interest in, I dont bother opening. Is that not how forums work?! Is it because theres oppo fans more regular on this thread that get involved in the discussion, do you just want every thread to just be a bashing thread on that subject?!Genuinely just asking coz it really seems to rile you.