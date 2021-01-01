« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Online blert596

  Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,047
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 05:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:05:55 pm
In fact this is another reason why the Reds are so much better than the Arse. Scott Carson, Virgil Van Dijk, Alan Kennedy, Gordon Hodgson and John Barnes. Liverpool are Go.

5...
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,104
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 05:35:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January  3, 2024, 03:18:12 pm
I said 2 to 3 to be fair. January & the summer mostly but perhaps next January as well. You don't think Liverpool might do likewise? If you do no business this January, you will still have signed 4 first team midfielders this summer.
22/23 you signed Nunez, Gakpo, Carvahlo, Ramsey & took Arthur in on loan, 21/22 you signed Diaz and Konate, so you've been going at that level the past few years?

We're in the process of rebuilding an ageing side though. Arteta has been buying young players for a number of year on top of having the likes of Martinelli, Saka etc already at the club. We will reach a point where we sign 1 first team player per summer max very soon and Arsenal need to be at the same point otherwise they'll be going in circles.
Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 73
  'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 06:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:05:55 pm
In fact this is another reason why the Reds are so much better than the Arse. Scott Carson, Virgil Van Dijk, Alan Kennedy, Gordon Hodgson and John Barnes. Liverpool are Go.

And Brains Pennant
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 63,949
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm »
I call for a motion to close this thread.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,348
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm »
Yeah, it would be nice if we had more discussion about the upcoming match between us.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,697
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 05:35:38 pm
We're in the process of rebuilding an ageing side though. Arteta has been buying young players for a number of year on top of having the likes of Martinelli, Saka etc already at the club. We will reach a point where we sign 1 first team player per summer max very soon and Arsenal need to be at the same point otherwise they'll be going in circles.

Arteta and Edu basically ripped up an ageing team and squad after his first 18 months and built a new team as well.

I believe he tried to get what he could out of the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette etc and when it was evident they were on the decline and couldnt play the type of football he required they realised a full rebuild would be needed.

When you say 1 first team player, do you mean that drops straight into your first XI, or just a player that can genuinely compete for first team places? Because if its the latter, Id prefer at least a minimum of 2 per season.

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 06:15:47 pm
Just need to spend another £150m+ after the £200m from this summer, then theyll really be in contention.

A lot of clubs will spend £150m a season going forward. Thats already becoming a norm for many of the top clubs.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:20:17 pm
I call for a motion to close this thread.

Ill back you if we get beat at the weekend.  ;D

Samie, I keep asking you this, but why does it bother you so much? Like most forums, theres tens and tens of threads available, and see the ones Ive no interest in, I dont bother opening. Is that not how forums work?! Is it because theres oppo fans more regular on this thread that get involved in the discussion, do you just want every thread to just be a bashing thread on that subject?!

Genuinely just asking coz it really seems to rile you.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,781
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 06:56:14 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:58:39 pm
That's modern media we all jump on a headline. I don't have the time to research. It's scary in a way. Think much more dangerous in politics wars covid theories etc.

You've always got that spare time while taking a dump. Great for research.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,327
  The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 07:26:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Yeah, it would be nice if we had more discussion about the upcoming match between us.

What's stopping ya?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,348
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 07:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:26:34 pm
What's stopping ya?

I'll give it a go..

for our resident gooners, what is the talk/mood about the upcoming match and what Arteta will do with the lineup?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,998
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 08:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:26:34 pm
What's stopping ya?

Peabee and 4Pool might be in the bog...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,697
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:52:29 pm
I'll give it a go..

for our resident gooners, what is the talk/mood about the upcoming match and what Arteta will do with the lineup?

Said a couple a page or 2 back, especially because of the last 2 games, that we need to win this game. I think being the home team makes a difference as well, the pressure should be more on the home team to get a result. Its a different set of circumstance to the 4th round game at City last season.

Whats the feeling from you guys, how do you feel about it from a Liverpool point of view?
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,656
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm
Said a couple a page or 2 back, especially because of the last 2 games, that we need to win this game. I think being the home team makes a difference as well, the pressure should be more on the home team to get a result. Its a different set of circumstance to the 4th round game at City last season.

Whats the feeling from you guys, how do you feel about it from a Liverpool point of view?

Can see a mix of youth and a few established players playing. We've the League Cup semi on Wednesday so wouldn't be surprised if we take that more seriously. As much as I want us to win this trophy, we've got one of the hardest draws we could have done and in the context of how are season's going and the other competitions we're in, I'd be fine with that. 
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,697
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3572 on: Yesterday at 08:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm
Can see a mix of youth and a few established players playing. We've the League Cup semi on Wednesday so wouldn't be surprised if we take that more seriously. As much as I want us to win this trophy, we've got one of the hardest draws we could have done and in the context of how are season's going and the other competitions we're in, I'd be fine with that.

Thats how I was feeling last time at the Etihad. Folk seen it as an opportunity to lay a marker and go full strength and I get that, but it just wasnt seen as our highest priority at the time, and you have to measure up risk and reward.

This game is different; were now 3rd favourites in the title race, we dont have a game for another couple of weeks, were off the back off 2 poor results, were at home; and we just need this team to show it can get to semi finals and finals now and ultimately win things.

I think the pressure is on us, so we need to go strong. If we get put out that wont go down well, if Arteta makes changes or not.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,348
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3573 on: Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm
Said a couple a page or 2 back, especially because of the last 2 games, that we need to win this game. I think being the home team makes a difference as well, the pressure should be more on the home team to get a result. Its a different set of circumstance to the 4th round game at City last season.

Whats the feeling from you guys, how do you feel about it from a Liverpool point of view?

I would expect Arteta to go strong to stop the rot of two losses in a row. Lose this and it give us more confidence for the League match next month.

Jurgen will have 3-4-5 changes. But I expect our lineup to be semi-strong.

I would start Diaz ( needs minutes)..Nunez..Elliott. Bringing Jota and Gakpo of the bench second half.

The question for me is, neither team wants a draw and replay, so who goes for it more?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,321
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3574 on: Yesterday at 09:15:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm
I would expect Arteta to go strong to stop the rot of two losses in a row. Lose this and it give us more confidence for the League match next month.

Jurgen will have 3-4-5 changes. But I expect our lineup to be semi-strong.

I would start Diaz ( needs minutes)..Nunez..Elliott. Bringing Jota and Gakpo of the bench second half.

The question for me is, neither team wants a draw and replay, so who goes for it more?
Are they still having replays in the FA Cup?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,348
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3575 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:15:07 pm
Are they still having replays in the FA Cup?

This round, I believe so.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  RedOrDead
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3576 on: Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm »
Has TNB been banned or is he still on that skiing trip till after our game where he might show back up IF they win against a heavily rotated Liverpool side  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,321
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3577 on: Yesterday at 09:36:01 pm »
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,656
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3578 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:55:49 pm
Thats how I was feeling last time at the Etihad. Folk seen it as an opportunity to lay a marker and go full strength and I get that, but it just wasnt seen as our highest priority at the time, and you have to measure up risk and reward.

This game is different; were now 3rd favourites in the title race, we dont have a game for another couple of weeks, were off the back off 2 poor results, were at home; and we just need this team to show it can get to semi finals and finals now and ultimately win things.

I think the pressure is on us, so we need to go strong. If we get put out that wont go down well, if Arteta makes changes or not.

Yeah I can definitely see you going quite strong. You never know though, Klopp sometimes throws a curveball and plays a stronger team than most of our fans expect.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 109,262
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3579 on: Yesterday at 10:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm
Can see a mix of youth and a few established players playing. We've the League Cup semi on Wednesday so wouldn't be surprised if we take that more seriously. As much as I want us to win this trophy, we've got one of the hardest draws we could have done and in the context of how are season's going and the other competitions we're in, I'd be fine with that. 

Yeah I dont fancy our chances too much for the weekend. If we do rotate a bit. And I understand why we might have to, I think well struggle. Weve lost twice in the Europa League with more heavily rotated sides and obviously Arsenal, even with a few changes of their own would be stronger than that opposition.

Hope Im wrong and Im not one of those who say theyd rather lose than have a replay. If Kaiserslautern Gordon scores a 90th minute equaliser Id be loving it. But in the context of the season, and the League Cup semi I think we will rest a few and therefore not quite be at our usual levels. What will Arsenal do though?
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 75,656
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3580 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:29:09 pm
Yeah I dont fancy our chances too much for the weekend. If we do rotate a bit. And I understand why we might have to, I think well struggle. Weve lost twice in the Europa League with more heavily rotated sides and obviously Arsenal, even with a few changes of their own would be stronger than that opposition.

Hope Im wrong and Im not one of those who say theyd rather lose than have a replay. If Kaiserslautern Gordon scores a 90th minute equaliser Id be loving it. But in the context of the season, and the League Cup semi I think we will rest a few and therefore not quite be at our usual levels. What will Arsenal do though?

:lmao

Agree with you though, I don't want us to lose but I think Arsenal's side will be stronger than ours so it's not going to be as painful as it might otherwise be if we do lose.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,346
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3581 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
:lmao

Agree with you though, I don't want us to lose but I think Arsenal's side will be stronger than ours so it's not going to be as painful as it might otherwise be if we do lose.

I'm almost certain they will go full strength - except Rammers in goal.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,036
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3582 on: Yesterday at 10:45:02 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:25:59 pm
Said a couple a page or 2 back, especially because of the last 2 games, that we need to win this game. I think being the home team makes a difference as well, the pressure should be more on the home team to get a result. Its a different set of circumstance to the 4th round game at City last season.

Whats the feeling from you guys, how do you feel about it from a Liverpool point of view?

Obviously would love a win but not confident, simply due to missing key players alongside being away from home and in terms of cups Id envisage if any are being prioritised now, it may be the league cup a few days later, as thats a semi.
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3583 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm
I would expect Arteta to go strong to stop the rot of two losses in a row. Lose this and it give us more confidence for the League match next month.

Jurgen will have 3-4-5 changes. But I expect our lineup to be semi-strong.

I would start Diaz ( needs minutes)..Nunez..Elliott. Bringing Jota and Gakpo of the bench second half.

The question for me is, neither team wants a draw and replay, so who goes for it more?

Yeah, i certainly dont fancy a replay back at Anfield.

If the game is a draw going into last 15mins, tactics will be interesting then!

Another reason why I think we need to go strong is I think your depth is a bit better than ours. Weve not a lot to choose from in defensive areas, Timber obviously long term injured, Tomiyasu returned vs Fulham but apparently looked awful and unfit, Zinchenko missed Fulham with an injury, White has been struggling with a knock as well apparently. So the only other player is Kiwior who got dragged off at half time vs Fulham.

Midfield Partey is still out, Vieira is still out. Jorginho could come in I suppose, Smith-Rowe an option too but he doesnt seem trusted to start.

And up front the rotation options are Nelson, Nketiah and Trossard which dont scream confidence and goals just now.
Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,236
  YNWA
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 12:43:17 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm
Has TNB been banned or is he still on that skiing trip till after our game where he might show back up IF they win against a heavily rotated Liverpool side  ;D

If they turn us over, he'll be the very first snide c*nt on here with a lie about where he was.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,241
  J.F.T.97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 07:37:26 am »
We've no recognized first team left back because of one of your lads.

Spare me the tears
Offline ademuzzy

  • Kemlynite
  • Posts: 40
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 08:45:07 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm
Arteta and Edu basically ripped up an ageing team and squad after his first 18 months and built a new team as well.

I believe he tried to get what he could out of the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette etc and when it was evident they were on the decline and couldnt play the type of football he required they realised a full rebuild would be needed.

When you say 1 first team player, do you mean that drops straight into your first XI, or just a player that can genuinely compete for first team places? Because if its the latter, Id prefer at least a minimum of 2 per season.

A lot of clubs will spend £150m a season going forward. Thats already becoming a norm for many of the top clubs.

Ill back you if we get beat at the weekend.  ;D

Samie, I keep asking you this, but why does it bother you so much? Like most forums, theres tens and tens of threads available, and see the ones Ive no interest in, I dont bother opening. Is that not how forums work?! Is it because theres oppo fans more regular on this thread that get involved in the discussion, do you just want every thread to just be a bashing thread on that subject?!

Genuinely just asking coz it really seems to rile you.

Im a Liverpool fan and I like this thread and enjoy seeing both perspectives. I dont see the need for it being closed. Like you say, if you dont like a thread, dont participate. I havent seen anything offensive in here so why close it?

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 09:01:22 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm
Arteta and Edu basically ripped up an ageing team and squad after his first 18 months and built a new team as well.

I believe he tried to get what he could out of the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette etc and when it was evident they were on the decline and couldnt play the type of football he required they realised a full rebuild would be needed.

When you say 1 first team player, do you mean that drops straight into your first XI, or just a player that can genuinely compete for first team places? Because if its the latter, Id prefer at least a minimum of 2 per season.

A lot of clubs will spend £150m a season going forward. Thats already becoming a norm for many of the top clubs.

Ill back you if we get beat at the weekend.  ;D

Samie, I keep asking you this, but why does it bother you so much? Like most forums, theres tens and tens of threads available, and see the ones Ive no interest in, I dont bother opening. Is that not how forums work?! Is it because theres oppo fans more regular on this thread that get involved in the discussion, do you just want every thread to just be a bashing thread on that subject?!

Genuinely just asking coz it really seems to rile you.
"Net Spend Trophy" is all about how much money "good clubs" can make off sportswashers: directly or indirectly.

Wenger did the same back in the day. And right now, we all want to sell our deadwood for good money to Saudis.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,327
  The first five yards........
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 09:32:49 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:43:17 am
If they turn us over, he'll be the very first snide c*nt on here with a lie about where he was.

Two things will bring him back. 1. An Arsenal revival, however 'mini'. 2. To express 'commiserations' in fake solidarity with us if we come second to Man City with a little homily about how they can't be beaten.

As for the Cup, under normal circumstances I imagine Arteta would have played some of the squad players who never get a look-in. If only to prove they are not dead. I'm thinking "your Vieiras", "your Parteys", "your Smith-Rowes". But another defeat, a third in a row, could do serious damage to morale down at Ashburton. So I think he'll go full strength and hope that the Reds bring in some kids.

Quansah to get his first FA Cup goal. Elliott to get the winner. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 73,173
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 09:36:11 am »
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 08:45:07 am
Im a Liverpool fan and I like this thread and enjoy seeing both perspectives. I dont see the need for it being closed. Like you say, if you dont like a thread, dont participate. I havent seen anything offensive in here so why close it?

It's the way some people are about this thread, I find it weird.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,697
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 09:36:20 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:37:26 am
We've no recognized first team left back because of one of your lads.

Spare me the tears

It's no tears Mark. Posters wanted to preview the upcoming game, i wanted to give a brief summary of where our squad is at, who is available and what type of team we can and might put out.
