I was really impressed with them at Anfield.



I thought they were great between the boxes, strong , athletic, press like maniacs.



But from day one it's noticeable how rigid, robotic, automated and predictable their attacking play is. It's no wonder it got a bit stale recently. They are now in the same place where we were before we signed Alisson and V.Dijk.



With signigns of these transformative players timing is everything so they're gonna need a lot of luck to have these kind of players available. Because it's the only way for them to make another step up. Platform is there for them but that last step is the hardest.



I'm not really sure they're remotely close.Before we signed VVD and Alisson (and Fabinho to be fair, he was very important too), we still had Salah, Mane, Firmino and Coutinho scoring a fuck tonne of goals for us. There was clearly work to be done....but it was also pretty clear where the work needed to be done. It was a pretty chaotic but ridiculously talented attacking team with a pretty workmanlike midfield and a need for a top CB and GK.I'm really not seeing that with Arsenal. I dont see any part of the team which is particularly 'sorted'. Goalie they're already committed to spending £27 million on Raya, with Ramsdale already there for £30 million on big money. And neither are particularly good, so really not sure how that works with upgrading. I'm not actually sure these days which top goalies there are out there. Is Oblak still a thing? If not I hear Juve and Villa have decent goalies they could do worse than....Defence they've got Saliba who is class. Dont particularly rate Gabriel but he's ok. White is an average RB and an average CB, Zinchenko isnt particularly good and that Kiwior doesnt seem great either so you'd think a few upgrades needed there. I'm surprised they dont try Tomiyasu more as first choice RB as he profiles a lot better there than White, and then White in rotation with Gabriel at CBMidfield looks ok with Rice and Odegaard but then they're trying to shoehorn a woeful Havertz into the other position and dont seem to have much in reserve so you'd think again quite a few numbers needed there. Considering how rinsed they got for Rice, buying another big name first team CM is going to cost them a lot and you could argue they maybe need another two with Partey always 'injured' and all their other midfielders being more AMs than anything.And then attack....just dont score enough. Neither Saka or Martinelli look like they're suddenly going explode into big scorers, Jesus never will be and again not much in reserve. They cant stop being linked with Toney, who has had six months out, is nearly 28 and would still cost megabucks.They look like they still need to spend a LOT of money. They look like they're going to be reliant on other clubs paying silly money for some of their players (Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Partey, Nketiah). And more worryingly for them they look like they've spent big money and big long contracts for players that don't really work (Raya, Havertz, Viera)