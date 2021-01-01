« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 145394 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
Sorry, but you can. A "challenge" that scarcely lasts past mid April isn't really a challenge. Liverpool in 01/02 was a more credible case of contending, and no one ever really sees us as having genuinely challenged for the title that season.

None of the above means you can extinguish the previous months of the season, that's just plain daft. A title is only won when it becomes mathimatically impossible to win. It's hardly the first time a season ended early.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 04:55:41 pm
How is ending the season on 97 points (the 4th highest of all-time) 'blowing a lead'?

We had a 7 point lead after 20 games, and then our next 18 games were:

P18 W13 D4 L1

We finished the season with 9 wins in a row.

Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City after 29 games, but City had a game in hand:

Their last 9 games were:

P9 W3 D3 L3

They finished with only 84 points.

If Arsenal would have finished the way that we finished in 18/19 then they would have won the league comfortably.

That is not to mention that Arsenal were out of Europe (and all cup competitions) with 11 games to play in the PL, whereas we had the small matter of winning the CL to also deal with.

But yeah, other than that they are the same.

Good post.

Genuinely find it bizarre how many of our fans will actually try to say we bottled it in a season we got 97 points and were incredible, in order to give more credit to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Mental.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm »
I assume they'll rest the goalie, Zinchenko, Rice and Jesus.
Starts for Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nketia, Ramsdale, Jorginho
I expect a few goals, both managers won't want a draw.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:47:45 pm
Yeah they just mentioned it on Sky. Article is in Daily Mail unfortunately. They suggest that yellows should be given to deter further fouls on Saka :lmao

Start giving him a yellow for all the diving he does and I might have some sympathy for him.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:50:49 pm
I disagree with you about Trossard and its not what Klopp would do. This summer liverpool tried to sign Lavia and then Moises Caicedo when they chose Chelsea Klopp decided to go for endo. The difference is Endo has been a hit where Trossard hasn't been for Arsenal

Klopp going for Endo was one of the rare occasions where he has done that however. How many times have we bemoaned the fact that we have lost a main target and not signed anyone else instead. Endo was very few times that we have compromised and a lot of that was because there was no way we could put that off for a second season.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3525 on: Today at 12:08:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
Its not so much signings as in who and when. For example you mention our signings Nunez, Gakpo, Carvahlo, Ramsey, 21/22 you signed Diaz and Konate, thats 2 signings in a whole season, not just one summer window in 21/22 and 4 across 2 windows in 22/23 and 2 were youngsters, with one basically a youth team player still. Plus pretty much Nunez was to replace Mane who we wouldn't have signed if Mane stayed. In terms of bonafide first teamers there is a world where we only sign 3 first team players over 4 transfer windows.

The signings I mean about Arteta and question his intention on developing players is Trossard and Havertz. In terms of Trossard, you wanted Mudryk and when he chose Chelsea, instead of doing the thing Klopp does 90% of the time which is stick and work with what he has if he doesnt get target A, is he basically flashed the chequebook and got Trossard, who is an ok player but does nothing for you in terms of helping win a league.

Then in the summer, you didn't need Havertz at all and again he goes and gets him. He should have stuck with what he had and trained Veira or Smith-Rowe to do what he is asking Havertz to do.

If you dont get target A and he signs for a rival then the chances of you getting target A in the future are slim. So you either get target B there and then, or you wait another window, so does tarbet B get promoted to target A just because you chose to wait?!

As for Havertz, he wanted physicality in there, he wanted someone that can ghost in and finish chances including headers, and he wanted someone that can win duels. Now Smith-Rowe and Vieira can play, but they arent physical and they arent really duel winners. Plus, like always, Smith-Rowe has missed large chunks of the season injured, and Vieira has missed a large part of the season as well.
Its like me saying perhaps you shouldnt have signed Gravenberch, because you already have Jones, Elliot and Thiago that can play in midfield.

Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm
I assume they'll rest the goalie, Zinchenko, Rice and Jesus.
Starts for Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nketia, Ramsdale, Jorginho
I expect a few goals, both managers won't want a draw.

I hope we dont rest anyone, and go full strength. This has became a very important game for us now, a 3rd defeat in a row and being put out another competition would defo see the natives get restless, especially if he chose to rest players for it. Id imagine the fans would be looking for some sort of reaction from the last 2 disappointing games.

I might be wrong, but you are already in a league cup semi, youre top of the league, favourites for the Europa, so I believe this game might have more importance for us than it does yourselves, because it might be our best chance at a trophy, and because the onus would be on us being the home team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3526 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Haha these have complained to PGMOL that Saka is being treated unfairly. That is Saka who is the 3rd most fouled player in the league

Imagine if he was treated like Mo?

So incredibly embarrassing.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3527 on: Today at 12:17:36 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:08:55 am

I hope we dont rest anyone, and go full strength. This has became a very important game for us now, a 3rd defeat in a row and being put out another competition would defo see the natives get restless, especially if he chose to rest players for it. Id imagine the fans would be looking for some sort of reaction from the last 2 disappointing games.
...

Yes, good point. I suppose there is a decent break coming up, and he'll get slaughtered if he rests Rice for example and doesn't get a result. You should jump into the prematch thread once it's up on the main board.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3528 on: Today at 12:25:37 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:17:36 am
Yes, good point. I suppose there is a decent break coming up, and he'll get slaughtered if he rests Rice for example and doesn't get a result. You should jump into the prematch thread once it's up on the main board.

Not sure Im brave enough for that mate, its bad enough just on this thread after a game!  :o  ;D

Edit: Actually pre match threads are fine, posted on them before.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3529 on: Today at 01:57:45 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 12:12:07 am
So incredibly embarrassing.

I hope the PMGOL double down and piss off arsenal even further just like they will do if anyone dares to question them. They seem to be above anything to be honest. Even asking for "respect" for all the incompetent/corrupt decisions they have been making every fucking game.

Is there any game this season that they have not been in the limelight? they seem to be loving the drama they create. the narcissistic cum bags.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3530 on: Today at 01:59:53 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:42:52 am
How do you measure if hes improving individual players? Surely improving the team is all that really matters, and therefore surely he must have improved the individuals in that team? Im talking about in general here, from where we were when he took over to where we are now?

I think they were probably asking is the team only improving through adding new signings or are existing players also being improved, the former can work for a while, but the latter also matters for anyone that has anyone who isn't using the infinite money cheat of the oil clubs.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3531 on: Today at 02:09:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:28:46 pm
No, they were not. I was ridiculed in this very thread when I claimed that they won't win the title, even when they were 8 points ahead. Their team and their manager are flawed. They need a different manager to fix what is wrong with their team. I rest my case here ...

Title contenders/challengers does not equate to title winners though, regardless of them eventually bottling it, they were clearly title contenders last season and it is disingenuous to claim otherwise, regardless of whether they win it or not or other teams are favourite to do so.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3532 on: Today at 04:14:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:16:09 pm
I don't see why they shouldn't be contenders. The North Bank always maintained they weren't title contenders. But his reasoning was weak. He imagined that no one could ever challenge Man City because Man City "cheated".

We know better of course. You can challenge "cheats" and even win.

Last year there's absolutely no doubt Arsenal were Title contenders. Had they not completely bottled it while being 8 points ahead they would have won their first Title in a gazillion years. But they did bottle it. However, this is not to say they can't eventually win it. They've had a terrible Xmas, which is why TNB has gone Alpine, but only a fool would say they aren't still in the Title race. There's months to go.

Why do you put cheats in inverted commas?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3533 on: Today at 06:57:30 am »
I was really impressed with them at Anfield.

I thought they were great between the boxes, strong , athletic, press like maniacs.

But from day one it's noticeable how rigid, robotic, automated and predictable their attacking play is. It's no wonder it got a bit stale recently. They are now in the same place where we were before we signed Alisson and V.Dijk.

With signigns of these transformative players timing is everything so they're gonna need a lot of luck to have these kind of players available. Because it's the only way for them to make another step up. Platform is there for them but that last step is the hardest.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 07:19:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:28:15 pm
It was definitely a challenge. Just because it ended in an implosion - I think "bottle job" is the technical term - doesn't mean they never mounted a serious challenge.

I agree it was a title challenge, I just don't agree it was a bottle job.  IMO a bottle job would be if football fans genuinely believed Arsenal had it in them to beat City and as such were priced as favourites for the title.  The casual fan might have looked at the table and thought yes they can do it, but I never believed it.  I doubt you did either.  Yes they had an 8 pt lead at the half way mark, but City also had the opportunity to cut that to 2 points by winning both H2H fixtures.  Prior to beating City at home this season, this was their record against City home and away in the league in the last 10...

LLLLLLLLLLLL

hahahaha.

Bookmakers agreed as much having priced City at below evens at the half way point - a price I was happy to take for the above reasons.  At no point were Arsenal ever considered favourites for the title with any of the bookmakers and the odds got even shorter on City as they beat Arsenal in Feb.  To bottle it Arsenal at some point would have needed to be favourites for the title but at no point were they considered as such, with their odds drifting to about a 33% chance following the loss in Feb and never really coming back after that.  So while they were still technically in the title race, the probabilities were telling a very different story about what their chances of winning were.



Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3535 on: Today at 08:26:15 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Haha these have complained to PGMOL that Saka is being treated unfairly. That is Saka who is the 3rd most fouled player in the league

Imagine if he was treated like Mo?

Mo probably receives just as many fouls but doesn't go down or rides the challenges better than Saka.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3536 on: Today at 08:57:04 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:14:57 am
Why do you put cheats in inverted commas?

Because I was quoting TNB.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3537 on: Today at 09:06:10 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:19:41 am
I agree it was a title challenge, I just don't agree it was a bottle job.  IMO a bottle job would be if football fans genuinely believed Arsenal had it in them to beat City and as such were priced as favourites for the title.  The casual fan might have looked at the table and thought yes they can do it, but I never believed it.  I doubt you did either.  Yes they had an 8 pt lead at the half way mark, but City also had the opportunity to cut that to 2 points by winning both H2H fixtures.  Prior to beating City at home this season, this was their record against City home and away in the league in the last 10...

LLLLLLLLLLLL

hahahaha.

Bookmakers agreed as much having priced City at below evens at the half way point - a price I was happy to take for the above reasons.  At no point were Arsenal ever considered favourites for the title with any of the bookmakers and the odds got even shorter on City as they beat Arsenal in Feb.  To bottle it Arsenal at some point would have needed to be favourites for the title but at no point were they considered as such, with their odds drifting to about a 33% chance following the loss in Feb and never really coming back after that.  So while they were still technically in the title race, the probabilities were telling a very different story about what their chances of winning were.

Arsenal were absolutely considered title favourites at points during last season, even as late as April:

https://www.bettingodds.com/news/premier-league-winner-odds-22-23-january-update

https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/premier-league-title-odds-can-arsenal-hold-manchester-city-off/208303

I know this because I had a bet on Man City at 15/8 at one point.

The run below completely ruined it for them, because it was well and truly in their hands prior to this...

Liverpool 2 v 2 Arsenal
West Ham 2 v 2 Arsenal
Arsenal 3 v 3 Southampton
Man City 4 v 1 Arsenal

All they had to do was win two of those games and they would have still had it in their own hands, and it looks like even more of a bottle job when you consider they were 2-0 up against both us and West Ham.

After a couple of wins they then lost back-to-back games against Brighton and Forest and that was that.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:13:42 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3538 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:25:37 am
Not sure Im brave enough for that mate, its bad enough just on this thread after a game!  :o  ;D

Edit: Actually pre match threads are fine, posted on them before.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:25:37 am
Not sure Im brave enough for that mate, its bad enough just on this thread after a game!  :o  ;D

Edit: Actually pre match threads are fine, posted on them before.
Would be fun if we can have one of the Arsenal lads be one of the mods for the game- as a once-off. ;D
Mods, please make it happen!

Let's see where this takes us... Would love the carnage! ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3539 on: Today at 09:18:44 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:59:53 am
I think they were probably asking is the team only improving through adding new signings or are existing players also being improved, the former can work for a while, but the latter also matters for anyone that has anyone who isn't using the infinite money cheat of the oil clubs.

Well on the whole, i'd say young players that weren't his signings such as Saliba, Saka, Martinelli definitely improved since he got there, and then signings like Gabriel and Odegaard have as well.

Then it's up to you to debate how much of that is just due to a natural arc, how much is due to coaching, tactics etc. That's why i think it's always difficult to judge.

Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:57:30 am
I was really impressed with them at Anfield.

I thought they were great between the boxes, strong , athletic, press like maniacs.

But from day one it's noticeable how rigid, robotic, automated and predictable their attacking play is. It's no wonder it got a bit stale recently. They are now in the same place where we were before we signed Alisson and V.Dijk.

With signigns of these transformative players timing is everything so they're gonna need a lot of luck to have these kind of players available. Because it's the only way for them to make another step up. Platform is there for them but that last step is the hardest.

The weird thing is that even before that game at Anfield, we had given 1 of our most complete performances of the season, we had totally dominated Brighton to the point De Zerbi said something along the lines of he couldn't remember seeing his team ever dominated that way.

We then done well at Anfield i thought (obviously got fortunate a bit as well). Even defeat against West Ham i think we had something like 30 shots, hit the woodwork twice, and had other misses or half chances.
So i've no idea where that performance vs Fulham came from. However with it the narrative has grown that with Rice & Havertz we no longer can progress the ball up the pitch well enough, which is different to what was being said 10 days earlier.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3540 on: Today at 09:30:50 am »
I was curious who where the 2 top most fouled players. First the world class Jordan Ayew! And 2nd Bruno Guimarães thought he would be more on the most fouls committed list.

I wonder where joelinton is on the list. Seems to certainly buy alot of frees. Maybe Eddie and the Owl should make a statement about protecting their boys and to let them play !?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3541 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:57:30 am
I was really impressed with them at Anfield.

I thought they were great between the boxes, strong , athletic, press like maniacs.

But from day one it's noticeable how rigid, robotic, automated and predictable their attacking play is. It's no wonder it got a bit stale recently. They are now in the same place where we were before we signed Alisson and V.Dijk.

With signigns of these transformative players timing is everything so they're gonna need a lot of luck to have these kind of players available. Because it's the only way for them to make another step up. Platform is there for them but that last step is the hardest.

I'm not really sure they're remotely close.

Before we signed VVD and Alisson (and Fabinho to be fair, he was very important too), we still had Salah, Mane, Firmino and Coutinho scoring a fuck tonne of goals for us. There was clearly work to be done....but it was also pretty clear where the work needed to be done. It was a pretty chaotic but ridiculously talented attacking team with a pretty workmanlike midfield and a need for a top CB and GK.

I'm really not seeing that with Arsenal. I dont see any part of the team which is particularly 'sorted'. Goalie they're already committed to spending £27 million on Raya, with Ramsdale already there for £30 million on big money. And neither are particularly good, so really not sure how that works with upgrading. I'm not actually sure these days which top goalies there are out there. Is Oblak still a thing? If not I hear Juve and Villa have decent goalies they could do worse than....

Defence they've got Saliba who is class. Dont particularly rate Gabriel but he's ok. White is an average RB and an average CB, Zinchenko isnt particularly good and that Kiwior doesnt seem great either so you'd think a few upgrades needed there. I'm surprised they dont try Tomiyasu more as first choice RB as he profiles a lot better there than White, and then White in rotation with Gabriel at CB

Midfield looks ok with Rice and Odegaard but then they're trying to shoehorn a woeful Havertz into the other position and dont seem to have much in reserve so you'd think again quite a few numbers needed there. Considering how rinsed they got for Rice, buying another big name first team CM is going to cost them a lot and you could argue they maybe need another two with Partey always 'injured' and all their other midfielders being more AMs than anything.

And then attack....just dont score enough. Neither Saka or Martinelli look like they're suddenly going explode into big scorers, Jesus never will be and again not much in reserve. They cant stop being linked with Toney, who has had six months out, is nearly 28 and would still cost megabucks.

They look like they still need to spend a LOT of money. They look like they're going to be reliant on other clubs paying silly money for some of their players (Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Partey, Nketiah). And more worryingly for them they look like they've spent big money and big long contracts for players that don't really work (Raya, Havertz, Viera)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 09:58:01 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:18:44 am
Well on the whole, i'd say young players that weren't his signings such as Saliba, Saka, Martinelli definitely improved since he got there, and then signings like Gabriel and Odegaard have as well.

Then it's up to you to debate how much of that is just due to a natural arc, how much is due to coaching, tactics etc. That's why i think it's always difficult to judge.

The weird thing is that even before that game at Anfield, we had given 1 of our most complete performances of the season, we had totally dominated Brighton to the point De Zerbi said something along the lines of he couldn't remember seeing his team ever dominated that way.

We then done well at Anfield i thought (obviously got fortunate a bit as well). Even defeat against West Ham i think we had something like 30 shots, hit the woodwork twice, and had other misses or half chances.
So i've no idea where that performance vs Fulham came from. However with it the narrative has grown that with Rice & Havertz we no longer can progress the ball up the pitch well enough, which is different to what was being said 10 days earlier.

Agreed, West Ham must have been a long way from the xG.  Fulham was just a shit show.
Be interesting to see how your next league game goes.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 09:59:05 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Haha these have complained to PGMOL that Saka is being treated unfairly. That is Saka who is the 3rd most fouled player in the league

Imagine if he was treated like Mo?

From Twitter:

Fouls GIVEN for tackles on Bukayo Saka this season - 43 (3rd most in PL)

Fouls given for tackles on Mohamed Salah - 18 (67 players fouled more)

So basically, the refs are protecting Saka, by calling fouls on him (although no doubt plenty of them are due to his habit of exaggerating contact), but Arsenal are crying to PGMOL because they dont think hes getting ENOUGH protection :lmao

Hed have to retire from football if he had to deal with what Salah has to every game. 
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:59:05 am
From Twitter:

Fouls GIVEN for tackles on Bukayo Saka this season - 43 (3rd most in PL)

Fouls given for tackles on Mohamed Salah - 18 (67 players fouled more)

So basically, the refs are protecting Saka, by calling fouls on him (although no doubt plenty of them are due to his habit of exaggerating contact), but Arsenal are crying to PGMOL because they dont think hes getting ENOUGH protection :lmao

Hed have to retire from football if he had to deal with what Salah has to every game. 


It's a great example of how people can take a stat and draw completely opposite conclusions from it.


From Arsenal's point of view, the fact that he is being fouled so often suggests the refs aren't doing enough to discourage this behaviour.

From a Liverpool point of view, there is no way he is getting pushed, pulled and kicked more than twice as much as Salah, so Saka must be already getting more protection from the refs (ie a more generous intepretation of what constitutes a foul).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
It's like when Hazard was the most 'fouled' player. There didn't even need to be contact for him to dive, as was embarrassingly proved on many an occasion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 11:40:16 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Haha these have complained to PGMOL that Saka is being treated unfairly. That is Saka who is the 3rd most fouled player in the league

Imagine if he was treated like Mo?
This is genuinely pathetic from Arsenal given Saka's antics during Arsenal's league game against Liverpool when Saka was dangerously trying to injure any Liverpool player he could find.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Haha these have complained to PGMOL that Saka is being treated unfairly. That is Saka who is the 3rd most fouled player in the league

Imagine if he was treated like Mo?


Hahaha that's proper fucking weird and hopefully backfires spectacularly, he gets away with a crazy amount of cheating and snide assaults, strange they want to draw attention to him but it's typical of Arteta and why they'll never win the league.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Just a couple of things about this Saka complaint.

According to the Daily mail who seem the source, this wasnt an official complaint. It was brought up in a discussion among a wider range of topics at a routine meeting clubs have with PGMOL.

Also, the article states this was done earlier in the season, so this isnt a new thing. Quite why and how its been leaked now is anyones guess, but I suppose its helped make headlines as you can see even on here.

From my point of view, if the club really want to protect the player, stop burning the boy out by playing him whenever physical possible, and have some genuine competition and rotation for him!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:49:44 am
It's like when Hazard was the most 'fouled' player. There didn't even need to be contact for him to dive, as was embarrassingly proved on many an occasion.

Seem to remember similar for Grealish as well
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 12:54:26 pm »
He's going to get rough treatment, thats not suddenly going to stop. That just comes with the territory of being a good winger in the PL, its the place where players know they can get a bit rougher and risk committing fouls because there's less danger than doing it centrally. But two things. One...if they Arsenal think Saka is hard done by, they honestly need to look at the treatment Mo gets. And two....he is developing a reputation, rightly so, as a diver and a bit of a cheat. And that comes from the manager, you can see it in other Arsenal players. And once you do get a reputation its just natural that referees think twice about giving a foul against you. He really hasnt helped himself.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:38:59 pm
Just a couple of things about this Saka complaint.

According to the Daily mail who seem the source, this wasnt an official complaint. It was brought up in a discussion among a wider range of topics at a routine meeting clubs have with PGMOL.

Also, the article states this was done earlier in the season, so this isnt a new thing. Quite why and how its been leaked now is anyones guess, but I suppose its helped make headlines as you can see even on here.

From my point of view, if the club really want to protect the player, stop burning the boy out by playing him whenever physical possible, and have some genuine competition and rotation for him!

That's modern media we all jump on a headline. I don't have the time to research. It's scary in a way. Think much more dangerous in politics wars covid theories etc.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm »
Arteta is just named in a list of Epstein Island guests
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 01:50:37 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:08:11 pm
Arteta is just named in a list of Epstein Island guests
Sure it wasn't Tracy Island?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #3554 on: Today at 01:55:38 pm »
